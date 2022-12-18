BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 4 (OT): Junior Brady Forde's first career goal was the game-winner at 4:34 of overtime as the Chieftains rallied back from three separate 1-goal deficits to pick up their first win of the season. Fellow junior Alan Weitzman had a pair of third period goals for Masconomet (1-1), with classmates Ben Merrill and Johnny Mireault (the first of his career) also scoring. Jack Mertz, Joe Young, Evan O'Heir, Will Shannon, and Anthony Cerbone all had assists while Tristan Dillon had 18 saves in net.
Cam Waldman and James Caeran each had a goal and an assist for Marblehead (1-1), with Avin Rodovsky (the first of his career) and Connor Sheridan also lighting the lamp. Assists went to Crew Monaco, Chris Locke, Jacob Aizanman, Kyle Hart and Hogan Sedky, and netminder Griffin Winter turned aside 22 shots.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, North Reading 0: Sophomore Cooper Miller was exemplary in net, turning aside all 28 shots he faced while Will Stidsen scored a pair of goals and Charlie Collins added an empty netter as the Generals defeated North Reading for the first time. Defensemen Aidan Clarke, Evan Haughey, Ryan Dolaher, and Elijah Greenberg made sure there were no second chance opportunities in front of Miller, while teammates Bruce Danaher and Collins had assists for H-W (now 2-0).
Swampscott 4, Latin Academy 3: Junior right winger Will Roddy scored the game-winning goal with 40 seconds remaining as the Big Blue (2-0) secured their second straight come-from-behind victory. Senior Ronan Locke had a hat trick to pace the winners, with Kody Langevain, Derek Faia, Quinn Hitchcock, Zack Ryan and Jackson Bartram all picking up assists. Jason Bouffard stopped 20 shots for the win net.
Winthrop 3, Danvers 2 (OT): Trailing by two goals after one period, the Falcons (3-1) rallied behind second period tallies from captain Trevor McNeill and junior Nick Robinson to tie it up. The visiting Vikings, however, won it with a power play score in the extra session. Freshmen Jacob Langlais and Cooper Dunham, along with Seamus Cary, had assists for Danvers, which also got 15 stops in net from Braedyn Oteri.
St. John's Prep 2, Hingham 2 (OT): Will Van Sicklin stole the puck and rocketed a shot high glove with three minutes left in regulation as the Eagles (1-0-1) earned a point on the road before a packed house at Pilgrim Arena. Captain Aidan Holland also scored on the power play for St. John's, which outshot the Harbormen 37-18. Freshman Cooper Hosmer had a goal taken off the board in the first period as well. Goaltender Brian Cronin had 16 saves as the Eagles dominated the 5-minute OT session but couldn't get the game-winner.
King Philip 4, Bishop Fenwick 0: Captain Josh Millman made 19 saves in net for the Crusaders (0-2), who weren't able to put one home on any of their 20 shots on the KP cage. It was a 2-goal game with three minutes when Millman was pulled for an extra skater to an attempt to jump-start the offense.
Pingree splits weekend series: The Highlanders topped North Yarmouth Academy on Saturday, 4-0, before falling to Milbrook, 4-1, on Sunday. Joseph Gaffney, Ryan Kavanaugh, Collin Rowe and Nick Moulison each scored in the win, with Maxim Kirianov adding three assists and Quinn Moses dishing out two. Nicholas Hubbard made 23 saves to secure the shutout. Against Milbrook, Maxime Trudel had the Highlanders' lone goal with assists from Robert Hanson and Max Guertin.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 6, Shawsheen 2: Yasmine Giacoline and freshman Angela Fabbo and Eleni Spack all netted their first career goals and Peabody (3-1) scored twice in a 30 second span early in the middle period to pull away. Catie Kampersal scored twice, captain Jenna DiNapoli had three assists and fellow captain Hannah Gromko also scored. Alyse Mutti grabbed the win in net and single helpers went to Leah Buckley and Ava Buckley.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Matignon 1 (OT): Ali Sprissler made an end-to-end rush in overtime and scored the unassisted game-winner to send the Crusaders (1-1-1) to a thrilling home win. Goalie Ella Tucker stopped 23 shots, two of those in overtime, for the win and captains Abbey Millman (goal) and Abi Bruner (assist) combined for Fenwick's first goal in the opening period.
GIRLS TRACK
Panthers shine: At the MSCTA's Speed Classic for large schools Saturday at Reggie Lewis Center, Beverly saw Meredith Pasquarosa come in third in the high hurdles (9.09) as well as fourth in the dash (7.66). Vanessa Wiederhold came in 12th in the hurdles (10.00) while Claire Brean was seventh in the 600 (1:44.58) followed by Grace Williams in 1:46.58. Allison Prasse also picked up 14th in the 600 (1:48.2).
BOYS TRACK
Masconomet medals: Nathan Molina-Lopez took some hardware home from the MSTCA Large School speed classic, earing silver in the long jump with a second place 20-feet-9 1/2-inch leap and bronze in the dash at 6.83 seconds. The Chieftain 4x400 relay (Joe Collele, Jonathan MacQuarrie, Aidan Colleran, Noahn Demers) came in ninth place and MacQuarrie was 19th overall in the 600 (1:33).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Whittier 58, Ipswich 54: The Tigers (0-1) dropped their season opener on Friday after slicing into as big as a 15-point deficit to take the lead with just under two minutes to go. Nick Deleon had 17 points to lead the way in defeat, while Toby Adams (12 points) and Max Chesley (10) also reached double figures.
Swampscott 64, Belchertown 57: The Big Blue (1-2) picked up their first win of the season on Saturday behind a balanced scoring attack. Liam Wales and Max Brodsky led the charge with 13 points apiece while Connor Chiarello (12 points) and Gabe Tripp (10) also reached double figures. Savaughn Pearson added seven points and some excellent defense off the bench while big man Riad Benagour had eight points.
WRESTLING
Masco's Darling shines: Masconomet's Miles Darling was named the Outstanding Wrestler at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament while capturing the title at 120 pounds. Other strong showings for the Essex Tech/Masconomet co-op squad included Collin McAveney, Xavier Parsons, Quinn Lodewick and David Hashley.