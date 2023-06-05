SOFTBALL
Central Catholic 16, Beverly 3: Against the top seed in the Division 1 playoffs, the Panthers (12-10) scored three runs on Jasmine Feliciano’s RBI double and a 2-run homer from Noelle McLane to take a lead into the bottom of the third inning. But the host Raiders (now 20-1) scored four runs in their half of the inning and another 12 in the bottom of the fourth, including a grand slam. McLane also had a double for Beverly, while Nikki Erricola had a hit and scored on Feliciano’s double. Elsa Reulet added a single in the setback.
BOYS LACROSSE
Dracut 23, Swampscott 2: The Big Blue had difficultly possessing the ball and were forced to play defense the majority of the afternoon in a Division 3 first round playoff loss. Liam Keaney and Jason Codispoti had the goals for Swampscott (8-11) while goaltender Timmy Sheehan stopped 14 shots.
Hanover 16, Bishop Fenwick 7: In a Division 3 first round state tournament game, the Crusaders (10-9) got off to a slow start and were down 12-2 at halftime to the host Hawks, seeing their season ultimately come to an end. Captain Manny Alvarez-Segee had five goals for Fenwick, with Nathan Ricciuti and Aidan Byrne also scoring and goalie Will Gibbs stopping 15 shots. Alvarez-Segee finished his Fenwick career with 140 goals and 228 total points.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ashland 10, Marblehead 5: In a continuation of Friday’s suspended game, Sydney Langton scored three goals while Maddie Forbes had a goal and three assists plus two ground balls in a season-ending Division 2 first round playoff setback. Caroline Scroope also scored and Kate Santeusanio stopped five shots for Marblehead (6-13).