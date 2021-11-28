WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Middlebury 2, Endicott 1: Following a huge win over the top ranked team in the country, Plattsburgh State, on Saturday, the Gulls (7-2) fell just short of another top-tier victory over No. 2 ranked Middlebury. Quin Healy put Endicott up 1-0 with a goal in the waning seconds of the second period, but Middlebury would rally to score twice in the third for the win. Courtney Sullivan had the assist for Endicott, while goalie Michaela O’Brien made 34 saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
New England College 6, Salem State 3: Keegan O’Donoghue scored twice but in between his tallies NEC rattled off five goals to take a high scoring affair. Joe Smith also scored a power play goal for Salem State (2-5), which saw goalie Aaron Mercer make an impressive 53 saves in defeat.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Middlebury 86, Endicott 81: The Gulls (3-2) dropped a close one on Sunday despite 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals from Billy Arseneault. Dillon Grant added 18 points and seven boards while both Cameron Ray and Jalen Echevarria scored 10. Adam Lux chipped in 12 points off the bench in 16 minutes.