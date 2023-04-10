BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 20, St. Mary’s Lynn 2: Fisher Gadbois scored a career high seven goals to go with two assists as the Hawks (now 3-0) controlled play from the first whistle to the last. Dominic Cieslik added thee goals while Bryan Swaczyk added two to go along with three assists for the winners. Timothy Tavares also had a big day after scoring once and dishing out five helpers. Dom Tiberii and Colin Holden both chipped in with two goals and helpers for Essex Tech, which also got goals from Armani Booth (plus 2 assists), Matt Tavares, and Hadden Amico, plus assists from Brady Leonard, PJ Norton, and Lucas Goulet. Evan Rouch won 17 faceoffs and Damian Biersteker stopped seven shots.
Beverly 4, Methuen 3: three goals by Gavin Lawrence and 14 saves by Colby Vaccaro helped the Panthers (2”3-0) earn their third straight road victory. John Maloblocki had the other goal for BHS plus an assist; additional helpers went to Jonny Mezza and Mason Simpson. Brad Griffin had a game-high eight ground balls and James Silva won 9-of-11 draws.
Pingree 12, Brewster 10: Sean Stevens continued his torrid scoring streak to begin the season with five more goals and an assist to keep the Highlanders (5-0) unbeaten. Mekhi Taylor also had six points (2 goals, 4 assists), with Bodie Cannata adding three goals and Dylan Feeks two to go along with one assist. Riley McClure (2) and Quinn Donovan had assists for Pingree, which got 12 saves from Max Becker and 17-of-26 successful faceoff wins from Colin McLoy.
Winchester 8, Masconomet 0: Despite 18 saves from netminder Colin Dillon, the Chieftains fell to 0-4.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Winchester 15, Beverly 12: Lily Shea scored four goals and dished out two assists in Beverly’s competitive loss on Saturday. Joselyn Silva and Lauren Caley each added hat tricks with an assist while Claire Brean and Jenna Schweizer each chipped in one goal. Defensively, Madeline Reynolds made 14 saves in net while Caroline Hickey, Liz Wilder, Morgan Linskey and Grace Gonzalez all played well.
Masconomet 11, Peabody 10: In a battle between two of the NEC’s top teams, Peabody fell just short despite six goals and two assists from Madi Barrett. Ally Bettencourt (goal), Angela Fabbo (goal), Brooke Lomasney (goal, assist) and Siobhan Smith (goal, two assists) also chipped in offensively, Katie Amico, Kayla Landry, Maia Davis, Aaliyah Sainato and Addi Merrill led the defense in front of goalie Caitlin Snow (6 saves).
Pingree 19, Brewster 2: The Highlanders scored a convincing win in their home opener.
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick sweeps: McKenna Leaman took first place in both the shot put and discus while teammate Irene Caron was first in the triple jump, second in both the 100 and 200, and third in the long jump as the Crusader girls improved to 4-0 behind wins over Arlington Catholic (96-40), Matignon (124-5), St. Josephs (118-12) and St. Mary’s Lynn (98-31). Helen Phelan (javelin), Alex Morgan (mile), Julia Davis (800) and the 4x400 relay of Maria Ryan, Tess Keenan, Kaleigh Cooke, and Mariana Kay all took first place finishes as well for Fenwick (now 4-0).
BOYS TRACK
Fenwick wins three of four: Firsts from Anthony Nichols in the 100 and Aidan Siliva in the 110 hurdles allowed Fenwick to take down AC (78-43), Matignon (99-12), and St. Josephs (90-28) while falling to St. Mary’s (90-42). Michael Gulla, Owen Jackson, Michael Hatch, and Nichols added a first in the 4x100 relay, while Kurtis Burch (long jump) and Silva (400 hurdles) both took second place showings.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott sweeps: The No. 7 ranked Gulls (17-4) remained unbeaten in league play by dropping Curry twice, 6-1 and 14-1. Rian Schwede went the distance and fanned nine in the early game, backed up by homered by Nick Notorangelo and Jake Nardone. The nightcap featured round trippers by Robbie Wladkowski and Kyle Grabowski plus a three RBI effort from Jake Nardone. Gabe Von Emon struck out 12 in a complete game effort in that bout.
Gordon drops two: The Scots fell in a doubleheader to Nichols, 9-6 and 7-0, despite three hits apiece by Andrew Hartman and C.J. Demers.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: It was seven straight wins for the Gulls (13-9) after a 28-26, 25-21, 25-22 sweep. Mason Mallory had a dozen kills and Nik Kasprzak had 10 spikes with 33 assists from Gabe DeBenedetto as Endicott remained unbeaten in conference play.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Suffolk 1: The teams of Will Bierwirth/Nick Brennan, Brayden Allen/Aaron Terpko and Matt Mittleman/James Zeolie swept doubles play to set the tone for the victorious Gulls. Conrad Kadel also earned a straight sets win at No. 1 singles.
Gordon 9, Western New England 0: St. John’s Prep grad Carleton Reister won a singles match and also teamed with Jeffrey Bodner for a doubles win as Gordon cruised in a sweep. Other singles winners were Bodner, Ezekiel Hall, Josh Noel, Lucas Barnes and James Wellborn.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 21, Roger Williams 13: Nick Grapp scored six times and Endicott (7-4) had 14 in the first half to move to a spotless 3-0 in CCC play. Nick Pagluiso added five goals and three assists for the Gulls and Domenic Russo scored three.
Castleton 11, Salem State 4: Kyle Tammaro had two goals and an assist all in the fourth quarter but the Vikings (1-10) couldn’t rally all the way back. Luke Felming also scored for SSU as did Aidan Hollingsworth.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 12, Roger Williams 10: Katy Garvin and Mia Smith both scored three goals as the Gulls (5-5 overall) remained unbeaten through three Commonwealth Coast Conference games. Kiana Napolitano also had a big day with two goals and three assists, with Alex Palmero also netting a pair of goals.
Framingham State 21, Salem State 7: Aislinn Bennett, Kaia Hollingsworth and Mackenzie Schmink all had two goals but Salem State (4-7) was felled after being outshot by a 33-11 margin. Goalie Carson Reidy made 12 stops.
MEN’S TENNIS
Salem State 5, Western Connecticut 4: Andrew Muttiah (6-0, 6-4) and Roni Bazile (6-4, 6-4) earned wins at first and second singles, respectively, while Quentin Wilkins (6-4, 6-1) and Parker Andreoli (7-5 ,6-1) did the same at Nos. 4 and 5 to spark the Vikings (now 4-1). Muttiah teamed up with Wilkins to also win at first doubles, 8-5.