BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 10, Ipswich 7: Gian Gamelli went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and A.B. allowed only two runs in 5 2/3 relief innings as the Generals (7-3) rallied to top Ipswich after the Tigers took a 3-0 lead and tied it at 5-5 in the second. Conor McClintock had two hits for H-W and Jack Cooke, Gavin Clark-Goldfeld, Brady Daniels and Cole Scanlon earned RBI.
Nate Baise led Ipswich (1-7) with a 2-for-3 effort in the leadoff spot and three RBI. Matt McGowan and Drew Lane also knocked home runs.
Salem Academy 16, Excel 1: Jordan Libby threw a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and the Navs (8-5) snapped a three-game skid emphatically. Azriel Taguiam went 2-for-2 with three RBI and Emilio Saez also drove in three runs to spark the offense while Kegan LeClare was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI.
Boston English 7, Swampscott 4: Dawson DiBari pitched well for five innings against unbeaten English and Andrew Paster threw a scoreless frame. Nick Berube had a pair of doubles for the Big Blue (2-11) and Sam Nadworny chipped in two hits with an RBI.
Bishop Fenwick 10, Pope Francis 2: The Crusaders (8-3) took care of business at home against the Cardinal on Sunday afternoon, with Matt Williams earning the win with five strong innings on the mound. Costa Beechin and Nick Villano each had two RBI while Marco Carrillo added two hits.
TRACK
Panthers first: Beverly’s boys won the NEC freshman/sophomore meet with some big performances by Ray Kwiatek (first, 400) and Jason Provost (first, 2-mile). Isaac Fryling also won the 800 in 2:10 and Charlie Silva grabbed second in the low hurdles.
Over at the Weston Twilight, Harry Silva placed fifth in the long jump and Beverly’s ‘Swedish relay’ was also fifth.
Falcons fly: At the Northeastern Conference freshman/sophomore meet, Danvers’ Georgia Prouty (400 with an NEC best 58.5) and Olivia St. Pierre both won two gold medals by winning events and running a leg of the championship 4x400 relay with Sabina Sturgeon and DeAnna Fegueiredo (who was second in the low hurdles).
Meanwhile at the Weston Twilight, Danvers senior Cali Abbatessa was fifth in the discus (101-4) and fifth in the shot put with a personal best 34-feet-7 1/4 inches. Senior Emma Eagan ran a super-qualifying time of 11:35 in the 2-mile, Courtney Hinchion set a school record in the 2000 steeplechase (8:08) and Bobbi Serino (mile, 5:44) and Shea Nemeskal (2-mile, 12:23) set new PRs.
Hawks shine: At the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Freshman/Sophomore meet, Essex Tech sophomore Greata Synder won the javelin with a toss of 78-feet and sophomore Nick Ostiguy was first in the long jump. The Hawk girls were third out of six teams overall.
Chieftains do well: Masconomet’s girls were third at the NEC freshman/sophomore meet led by Maddy Kenny’s first place effort in both the shot put and javelin. Greta Hartung picked up gold in the high jump and Amanda Schneider was second overall in the 400.
Eagles soar: St. John’s Prep’s T.J. Asenuga leaped 43-feet-5 3/4-inches to win the triple jump at the Weston Twilight on Saturday. Chris McDonough came in second in the 100 and also ran a leg of the second place ‘Swedish relay’ while Pius Ejindu threw the shot put 49-feet and Aithan Bezanson turned in a 57.62 in the low hurdles.
Generals shine: The Hamilton-Wenham boys squad placed third out of eight teams at the CAL freshmen/sophomore meet at Ipswich on Saturday. Isaac Jones was second in the 400 hurdles, 110 hurdles and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that also finished second. The Generals were also first, second, fourth and fifth in the mile, led by Clark Glidden, Ben Rich, James Regan and Jack Creilsen. In the boys 800, H-W took the first five spots with Glidden, Rich, Regan, Cole Regan and Creilsen. William Broughton was sixth int he triple jump, Nathaniel Breed fourth in the pole vault, and Brynijar Reid sixth in the 100. The 400 relay team was fourth with Cole Regan, Jake Flynn, Noah Peabody and Jones.
On the girls side, Georgia Wilson led the way by winning the triple jump, finishing second in the 100 and second in the 400x100 relay along with Annie Moynihan, Caroline Monahan and Tessa Hunt. Charlotte Madden won the 2-mile, Greta Baird was fourth in the long jump, and Moynihan was fourth in the 100 and sixth in the long jump.
Pingree girls fourth, boys fifth: The Highlanders wrapped up their regular season at Phillips Exeter, with the girls squad (18-10) finishing fourth overall and the boys (12-14) fifth. Avery DePiero was second in the 400 and third in the high jump with PRs; Olivia Botta was third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump; Ashra Odiase was fourth in the shot put, Emily Norton fourth in the javelin, while the 4x100 relay team of Allie Donovan, Allie Stella, Hannah Shields and DePiero was fourth. Fifth place finishes went to Cassie Smith (shot put) and Nora Pierce (400), while Simone Brooks was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
On the boys side, Mark Graubart led the way with a third place finish in the triple jump while Sam Graubart was third in the 400. Both the 4x100 relay team (Mark Graubart, Michael Mariani, Aakash Nandipaku and Chris Colby) and the 4x400 relay team (Mark Graubart, Nandipaku, Fletcher Wilson and Sam Graubart) were fourth. Wilson added a fifth place in the 300 hurdles and sixth place in the triple jump, while Juan Morales was seventh in the triple jump.
GIRLS TENNIS
Peabody 5, Salem 0: The Tanners earned their fifth win of the spring with victories by Jessica Chau (6-2, 6-2), Yasmine Giacalone (6-2, 6-1), Valentina Goga (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Jill McGrath/Theodosia Kourtelidis (6-3, 6-2) and Efthyghia Kourtelidis & Argiro Psyhogios (6-3, 6-2).
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Beverly 0: The Generals (9-1) continued to roll as Sky Jara (6-1, 6-4), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-1), and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-1) all grabbed singles wins in straight sets. The doubles teams of Sienna Gregory and Abby Simon (6-1, 6-1) and Alle Benchoff and Sofia Montoya (6-1, 6-3) did likewise to complete the sweep.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Reading 16, Marblehead 3: Ramona Gillett had a goal and an assist while Lucy Wales and Caroline Scroope added first half tallies for Marblehead (now 3-10). Maddie Forbes contributed an assist as well.
Hamilton-Wenham 16, St. Mary’s Lynn 7: Evelyn Bernard sniped home five goals while Emma Happel and Avery Nistl scored three each as the Generals improved to 7-4 with a Friday win. Stewart Bernard (2), Libby Pollard (2) and Hannah Ciriello also had goals for H-W, with goalie Ava Vautour finishing with six saves behind some great defense from Grace Glidden, Hailey Ireland, and Maddie Graber.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Roger Williams 12, Endicott 9: A tough first quarter in which they fell behind 5-1 doomed the Gulls as they dropped the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game for the third straight season. Carly Pierce scored to tie it t 7-7 in the third but Endicott (11-8) never led. Katie Schenk and Alex Palermo both also scored twice for Endicott and Lydia Akins made 14 saves in net.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Western New England 18, Endicott 9: The Gulls saw their season come to an end in the CCC title match despite a pair of goals each from Jack Damon (plus an assist), Nick Pagluiso, and Max Kesicki. Tim Luciano added 12 saves in net for Endicott, which finished its season 13-5.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Babson 5, Endicott 0: The No. 9 ranked Beavers ousted the Gulls in the second round of the Division 3 NCAA tournament with a quick shutout victory.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Two more for Gulls: No. 5 ranked Endicott (35-5) took care of Western New England by scores of 12-7 and 6-4. The latter game saw Kyan Bagshaw earn the win with five strikeouts over three innings with a save from Max Tarlin and two RBI by Robbie Wladkowski, who homered in the 12-7 bout. Dylan Pacheco and T.J. Liponis added three RBI each in that victory.
Gordon splits: The Fighting Scots earned a 6-4 victory over Roger Williams but also lost 11-5. In the win, Shane Demers had two RBI and Tyler Sprince came on for a two inning save after Gordon (13-25) took the lead in the eighth. In the other game, Bishop Fenwick graduate Gianni Mercurio had a two-run double and also pitched an inning.
Salem State takes two: The Vikings (11-26) wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins over MCLA by scores of 9-2 and 3-1. Conor Dolan had two hits including a homer in the big win while Owen Duggan knocked in five runs on two hits including a double. Leadoff man TJ Beninati added two RBI and scored twice; pitcher Brock Pare picked up the win with six strong innings. In the second game Salem State scored all its runs in the top of the first inning on a homer from Brahiam Ortega and another RBI knock from Derek Angell. Jake Sefrino went the distance on the mound, allowing just three hits and no earned runs.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls sweep: Endicott earned two shutout victories over Curry, 5-0 and 12-0, to move to 29-7. Pitchers Jaylin Cuoto (3-hitter, seven strikeouts) and Maria Hanchuk (three innings) earned the wins while Raven Comtois homered and totaled four RBI between the two games and Chloe Shapleigh belted a round-tripper and racked up five RBI.
Vikings split: Salem State topped MCLA 16-8 but also lost 18-8 in a pair of high-scoring MASCAC bouts. The Vikings (10-29) scored 11 runs in the seventh inning of their win with Dawn Eisnor and Rebecca Walker both earned two RBI. Janae Santos had a 3-for-3 showing at the plate and Sydney Rodriguez went 4-for-5 wile Eisnor also smashed a home run in the loss.
Scots drop pair: The University of New England took down Gordon twice, 8-0 and 5-1. The long run Gordon (8-22) scored between the two games came home on an Ami Rivera triple. Beverly native Jamie Dupont played shortstop in both games for UNE, going 1-for-5 with a run scored combined.