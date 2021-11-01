BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Generals third at CAL Championship: Hamilton-Wenham captain Eli Labelle (17:29, 13th place) led the Generals to a third place finish in the CAL Championship meet over the weekend. Labelle earned all-star status with the finish. In addition, Cooper Blatz (18th), Clark Glidden (19th), Ryan Gillis (20th) and James Regan (21st) all ran well.
For Ipswich, which finished fourth as a team, senior Finn Russell led the pack with a time of 17:28.4, good enough for 12th place. Colin Hanson, a junior, was next in line for the Tigers, crossing in 18:22.6. Junios Keith Townsend (18:23.3) and Toby Adams (18:32.5), as well as seniors Dan Buletza (18:49.4) and Paul Wertz (18:52.8) also ran well.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Generals’ Cote shines at CAL Championship: Hamilton-Wenham senior captain Ava Cote ran her way to a third place finish in a time of 19:28 to help the Generals capture sixth place overall as a team at the CAL Championship meet. Cote earned All-League honors with the strong performance. The next four runners for the Generals were Alexis Donovan in 31st, Mira Flemming in 37th, Charlotte Madden in 41st and captain Sadie Condon in 43rd.
Ipswich’s Amelia Stacy (20:27) led her team with a ninth place finish to earn CAL all-star status, while Amelia Cormier was next in line at 24:24. Moira Healey (25:24), Caroline Jespen (25:49) and Chloe Doonan (26:00) rounded out the Tigers’ top 5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 0, North Reading 0: Sophomore goaltender Megan McGinnity made seven saves to earn her 12th shutout as the Falcons will now head into the Division 2 state playoffs after going 13-3-2 during the regular season.
Swampscott 1, Triton 1: Brooke Waters scored her team-leading ninth goal on a pass from Olivia Baran as the Big Blue (10-5-3) finished the regular season with a tie on the road. Chloe Rakauskas stopped eight shots in net for Swampscott.
Amesbury 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: On Saturday, the Generals dominated possession for much of the afternoon but only got a Brynn McKechnie goal to show for it.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Rockport 0: Sophomore Ava Vautour scored three goals, giving her 11 for the season, as the Generals (4-13-1) wrapped up the regular season in style Sunday afternoon on the turf at Gordon College. Marlee Flanagan also had an excellent game with two goals and an assist, as did Brynn McKechnie after scoring once and assisting on another. In net, Maeve Clarke turned in her fifth shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 2, Central Catholic 2: Senior Ryder Vigsnes and sophomore Graham Kramer had the goals for the Eagles, with Mike Bertinato and Callum Rigby assisting. Joey Waterman had another excellent game between the pipes, stopping nine shots.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Georgetown 0: On Saturday, the Generals (8-5-4) got a first half goal from Lucas Groberio en route to another CAL win. The team controlled much of the play on the ground and created many scoring chances throughout. Defensively, Conor McClintcok, Keenan Maguire, Sam Coues and keeper Liam Heney preserved the shutout, while Harry Stein, Rafi Santomenna, Will Gern and Will Cooke shined in the midfield.
Newburyport 1, Beverly 0: The Panthers (9-5-3) dropped a heartbreaker after a non-call on a hand ball led to a Clippers goal in what was a competitive tilt throughout. Koda Bell, Ian Visnick, Trevor Gilligan and Owen Fox all shined defensively for Beverly, while sophomore Owen McCarthy returned from injury and played well.
GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 2, Swampscott 0: Freshman Georgia Prouty scored midway through the second half to deliver the Falcons (13-2-3) the win they needed to secure a fifth straight Northeastern Conference title. Cali Abbatessa added a goal later in the half with Arianna Bezanson and Brooke Wynott earning assists. Emily Goddard collected the shutout in net and the Big Blue finished the regular season at 10-4-4.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Amesbury 0: The Generals cruised to victory to finish the regular season at 13-1-2. Kara O’Shea, Claire Nistl, Jane Maguire, Tessa Hunt, Leah Coffey and Lily Mark had the goals while Maguire added three assists in the win. Hunt also had a pair of assists while the defense of Libby Collins, Jackie Chapdelaine, Nora Gamber and Christa Coffey all played well, as did midfielders Haley Hamilton and Meryn DeSimone and forward Caitlyn Story.
Sophomore goalie Stewart Bernard earned her fifth shutout of the season in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 1: The Crusaders captured the Catholic Central League Cup title by taking down the Cougars on their home court. Team captains Sophia Pregent and Merry Spooner paved the way to victory.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 19, UNE 17: Ryan Smith knocked the go-ahead field goal through the uprights with 39 seconds left as the Gulls (7-2) stole a home win. Mike Ingraffia threw for 249 yards and a touchdown for Endicott while Shane Aylward caught nine passes for 96 yards. Anthony Caggianelli’s 1-yard TD run gave the Gulls the lead in the third quarter but the Nor’easters went ahead with 5:48 to play before Endicott responded with the field goal drive. Sam Opont, Tyler Davis and Medhi Squali led the defense with 10 tackles each.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Curry 0: Madeline Mucher scored twice and the Gulls (11-3-2) cruised into the CCC semifinals with a first round playoff win. Riley Rischitelli had a goal and an assist and Swampscott native Jaymie Caponigro also picked up an assist for the winners.
Gordon 2, Suffolk 1: Shelby Jones broke the tie with 18 minutes remaining and the No. 4 seed Scots (13-3-1) moved on with a CCC quarterfinal win. Jones also assisted on Sarah Sierzenga’s game-tying goal late in the first half.
Westfield State 6, Salem State 1: Jasmine Moran’s eighth goal of the year gave Salem (4-12) an early lead, but the Owls rattled off six straight in response.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 4, Westfield State 0: Aaron O’Toole, Samuel Deossa, Fabricio Torres and Cam Downer took care of the scoring and the Vikings (11-6) stayed perfect in MASCAC play with a convincing win. Kendy Prince had two assists and Matt Hauntsman made five saves for his eighth win.
Gordon 3, Western New England 2: The Scots (10-5-2) got a second half goal from Chase Gwynn to break a 2-2 tie and capture the win in the CCC quarterfinals. Gwynn added another score in the first half, while George Coogan IV also scored on an assist from Ben Mollenhauer. Gordon moves on to face top-seeded Endicott in the conference semifinals on Tuesday (5 p.m.).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern Conn. State 3, Salem State 2: Mikayla Mason had assists on goals by Julia Paulino and Allison Couillard to get the Vikings (8-8) even, but the hosts managed to net the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter.
Endicott 3, Roger Williams 2: After falling behind 2-0, the Gulls (11-6) got tallies from Meaghan Hogan, Olivia Lampasona and Jennifer Beardsley to come away with the victory.
Gordon 2, Salve Regina 1: The Scots (2-11) picked up an upset win on Senior Day behind goals from Anna Rathbun and Megan Gordon.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Southern Maine 1: Quin Healy scored and assisted on Makenzie Villiard’s game-winning goal as the Gulls (1-0) began the year with a road win. Michaela O’Brien stopped 20 of 21 shots to earn the win between the pipes.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Western New England 0: The Gulls (17-8) maintained their strangle hold on first in the CCC standings with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-21 sweep. Amanda Gilbert had 11 kills while Riley Donahue and Krystina Schuler also hit double digits with ten.
Gordon 3, Roger Williams 1: The Scots (14-9) snared a 20-25, 25-16, 26-20, 25-21 decision behind 25 kills and two blocks from Valerie Nilan and 15 kills and three blocks from Annie Murphy. Hayley Robinson added 22 digs and three aces while Kate Howe had 50 assists.