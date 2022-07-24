NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 11, North Shore Phillies 7: Five runs in the seventh inning and a three strikeout save from Brandon Bingel helped the Recs (13-9) win for the fifth time in their last six games to pull into third place. Dillon Gonzalez homered for Beverly while Mike Davis picked up the win on the hill with two solid frames. Eric DePierro also pitched well.
Peabody 6, Marblehead 2: Zach Keenan and Nolan Hills both scored a pair of runs and Peabody (16-7) regained first place with a win at Seaside. Jon Cahill doubled and scored while Nathan Ing and Ethan Doyle recorded RBI. Brady Lavender hit a double and scored for Marblehead (2-21).
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
South 13, North 2: In the annual NECBL All-Star game held at Martha’s Vineyard, the South side dominated. The contingent from the North Shore Navigators had some success with Jake Gigliotti pitching a scoreless inning with a strikeout and no hits allowed. Nathan Blasick blasted 11 homers and finished tied for third in the first round of the home run derby.