MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 61, Wentworth 58: Down by as many as 14, the Scots (2-1) rallied to earn their first conference win of the season. Garrett Sattazahn had a season-best 16 points for Gordon and Parker Omslaer chipped in a dozen points with nine rebounds.
Babson 82, Salem State 80 (OT): Free throws with 19 seconds remaining in overtime sent Salem State (4-5) to a tough defeat in the Big 4 challenge. The Vikings also had the lead in the last minute of regulation but a Babson 3-poiner with 19 seconds left forced extra time. Conner Bryne was dominant inside for SSU with 27 points and 19 rebounds while Sean Bryan scored 15 with seven assists and Josiah Green chipped in with a dozen.
Salve Regina 64, Endicott 62: The Gulls (4-3) missed a shot at the buzzer after Salve hit a layup to go ahead with 19 seconds left in a back-and-forth affair at home. Jalen Echevarria had a team-high 20 points for Endicott and Billy Arsenault chipped in with 11 though Salve had a sizeable edge (38-27) on the glass.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coast Guard 80, Salem State 53: Marblehead’s Nicole Freddo had a team-high 12 points but the Vikings fell to 1-8. Irianas Delgado had a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Gabby Torres also scored ten.
Salve Regina 76, Endicott 69: Though the Gulls (2-4) caught fire with 27 third quarter points, being limited to just 24 at halftime was too big a hole to climb out of. Emily St. Thomas and Olivia Duncan led Endicott with 14 points each.
Gordon 59, Wentworth 27: Madison Wynbeek had a team-best 17 points and the Scots (3-4) cruised to victory. Caleigh Williams had a monster game on the glass with 17 rebounds and also scored 14 points while Ami Rivera added 13 of her own.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Plymouth State 12, Salem State 1: The Vikings (2-7) gave up nine goals over the final two periods and conceded 62 total shots on goal in a tough night on the road. Erik Larsson had the lone score for Salem State with assists from David Cicak and Luke Pepin.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Norwich 8, Salem State 0: Hannah Aveni stopped 26 shots for Salem State (2-8) but visiting Norwich made the most of its changes to skate away with a big win at Rockett Arena.
Endicott 4, Curry 0: The Gulls (9-2) scored once in the first, twice in the second and once in the third en route to the shutout win. Courtney Sullivan, Lindsay Goodman, Mackenzie Brown and Jacy Kuhlman had the goals with Madison Hentosh, Kellie Popkin, Brown, Payton Hansen, Emmerson Hayes and Goodman adding assists. Goalie Michaela O’Brien made 15 saves for the clean slate.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 58, Groton 40: The Highlanders impressed in their season opener en route to a convincing victory.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree drops two: The Highlanders fell to 0-3 to start the season after suffering road losses at Brooks (4-0) Friday and at powerful Holdnerness (9-0) Saturday.