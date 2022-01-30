BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Lynn 0: Junior Luke Graham recorded his first career shutout while the Generals scored four shorthanded goals, including three in the second period, to rout the visiting Lynners.
Charlie Collins -- who has scored the game-winning goal in four of his team's six victories this season -- and his linemate, Will Stidsen, both had two goals and an assist to pace the offense for Hamilton-Wenham (6-5) while Rafi Santomenna had a goal and two assists.
Matt Tardi had the first two varsity goals of his career while Luke Twomey and Jackson Courtney both had their first career goals in the win as well. Aidan Clarke and Aidan Donovan also scored; Drew Dolan added a pair of assists, and single helpers came off the sticks of Evan Haughey, Timmy Becker, Leo Kagan, Seamus Heney, Elijah Greenberg (his first career point) and Clarke.
Essex Tech 5, Hudson 0: The Hawks ran their unbeaten streak to eight games as junior netminder Kyle Mahan stopped 18 shots for his area-leading fifth shutout of the season and assisted on one of his team's five tallies.
Captain David Egan scored twice and added an assist, giving him a team-leading 12 goals and 24 points. Freshman defenseman Riley Sobezenski and junior forward Larry Graffeo (who got the team's Hard Hat as its Player of the Game) each had a goal and an assist, with freshman Brady Leonard adding his seventh goal. 18 11 7 23 Bryan Swaczyk had two assists while Jaydan Vargas and Luke Thibodeau had one each for Essex Tech (8-1-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem 72, Salem Academy 50: In the Witches' win on Friday, all five starters got into the scoring column led by Yamilette Guerrero's 27 points and seven rebounds. Tylelah Marie Hicks added 15 points and 12 boards while Cassadi O'Leary (10 points, 10 rebounds), Leylanni Martinez (9 points, 9 rebounds) and Amaya McConney (9 points, 5 rebounds) also played well.
Covenant Christian 46, Cambridge School of Weston 9: Abby Baird scored 28 points on Friday as Covenant rolled to an easy win.