GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Marblehead 2 (OT): Halle Greenleaf’s lamplighter 2:28 into the extra session propelled the Panthers (9-5-1) to victory. Clara Carey and Bradie Arnold both posted a goal and an assist for the winners, with Morgan Linskey earning two assists and Greenleaf one.
Maddie Graber’s game-tying goal for Marblehead (3-11) came off a gorgeous set up from Teyah Fleming and Ava Vautour. Ava Schultz also scored with an assist from Hannah Tsouvalas and eighth grader Liv Doucette had an incredible performance in net.
Peabody 4, Shawsheen 1: Goals by Catie Kampersal, Chloe Gromko, Angela Fabbo and Hannah Gromko helped the Tanners (13-3) get back on the winning track. Penny Spack had a pair of assists for Peabody with other helpers from Ella Chase, Ava Buckley, Leah Buckley and Jenna DiNapoli.
WRESTLING
Beverly splits: At the Division 2 Dual Meet tournament in North Andover, the Panthers took down Tyngsborough/Dracut, 42-41, and dropped a 46-21 decision to Minnechaug. Mason Irwin had two wins by pin to highlight the day for Beverly, which also got one win by pin from Jack Cosedine, Gino Sicari, and Tristan Gold.
BOYS HOCKEY
Peabody/Saugus 4, Oakmont 3: Ryan Jones’ goal late in the third period, coupled with 28 saves from senior captain Ashton Sousa, gave the Tanners (3-11) their first victory in 10 contests. Dante Mauro added two goals in the win and Michael Capone also ripped one home. Defenseman Andrew Pinto added a career high three assists in the decision.
Swampscott 5, Beverly 2: Trailing by a goal after one period, the Big Blue scored four unanswered the rest of the way to win their fifth straight. Will Roddy led the offense with a pair of goals, with Jackson Bartram, Will Roddy and Liam Herlihy adding solo goals. Greg Balchenkoff had two assists; Quinn Hitchcock, Ronan Locke, Frankie Pappalardo, Aidan Fitzpatrick and Derek Faia had one apiece, and freshman Dom Pappalardo turned aside 31 shots in net.
Sophomore Jonathan Mezza had both goals for Beverly (1-14), with Bobby Massa and Logan Bowen earning helpers. Dylan Hunter had another strong showing in net, stopping 26 shots.
Danvers 8, Northbridge 5: In a high scoring non-league affair, the Falcons (6-6-2) snapped a four-game slide with defenseman Ty Langlais and captain Bobby Joyce both scoring twice and adding an assist. Fellow blue liner Drew Godfried also scored, with Liam Brooks, Seamus Cary, and captain Trevor McNeill contributing a goal and an assist apiece. Dan Vatousios picked up the triumph in net with a dozen saves, while Jacob Langlais had two assists and Nick Robinson and Nathan Tibbetts one helper each.
St. John’s Prep 3, Xaverian 2: The state’s top ranked team got a pair of third period goals from senior wing Ben McGilvray to beat their Catholic Conference rivals in a “Hockey Fights Cancer” game in Canton to run their winning streak to 10 games. Defenseman Brady Plaza earned the team’s Derek Hines Helmet for his outstanding all-around play, particularly late in the defensive end, with Brian Cronin earning the win in net with 27 saves. Jake Vana also scored and assisted on the other two for St. John’s Prep (12-1-1), with Christian Rosa adding two helpers, and Johnny Tighe and J.R. Goldstein earning singletons.
Kents Hill 5, Pingree 2: Trey Hanson and captain Ryan Kavanagh each lit the lamp for the Highlanders (8-9-4), but that’s all they could muster offensively. Defenseman Max Kirianov added an assist.
Archbishop Williams 6, Bishop Fenwick 4: The Crusaders (now 4-11) tied their season high for goals in a game and were knotted up at 4-4 in the third period, but the visitors broke the stalemate midway through the final frame and sealed it with an empty netter. Gerry Visconti notched a pair of goals for Fenwick, with Anthony Sasso and Matt O’Connor also connecting.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 51, Phillips Exeter 31: Danvers native Bella Vaz had 26 points and the Highlanders (13-3) enjoyed a great second half to down a Class A foe. Camerone Travies and Maddie Landers also chipped in with five points each.
North Reading 72, Danvers 38: Despite nine points each from Kayda Brown (via three 3-pointers) and captain Ellie Anderson, the Falcons couldn’t contain a powerful North Reading squad.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 64, Marianapolis Prep 62: Hudson Weidman side stepped a defender and drilled the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Highlanders to victory. Weidman finished with 15 points while Ray Cuevas led the way with 21 and Charlie Lynch had 12.
Danvers 62, Bishop Fenwick 47: Aris Xerras scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Falcons to victory. John DiTomaso added 15 points while Jacob Wescott and Quinton Shairs each had 11.
For Fenwick, seniors Will Perillo and Aidan Breen were honored for Senior Day.
Peabody 51, Manchester Essex 48: The Tanners (12-4) picked up a nice out of conference win behind 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks from A.J. Forte. Raphel Laurent added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Shea Lynch had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists, and both Nate Braz and Johnny Lucas had strong games.
Masconomet 63, Winthrop 37: The Chieftains picked up a Senior Night win on Friday behind 28 points and 11 rebounds from Matt Richardson.
St. John’s Prep 70, Haverhill 62: The Eagles (5-11) picked up a nice Division 1 win at home on Sunday afternoon.
SWIMMING
Blatchford stars for Fenwick: At the Cara A. Buckwell Memorial Swimming and Diving Championships in Dartmouth — named in honor of Bishop Fenwick’s late head swimming coach — freshman Caroline Blatchford swam to a first place finish in the girls 100 backstroke to highlight her team’s performance. The Crusader girls finished fourth overall, with the boys taking eighth place.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Wentworth 2: The No. 4 ranked Gulls (18-1-1) made it 18 straight games without a loss with a Senior Day home win. Andrew Kurapov had two goals for the winners while Connor Beatty and senior Connor Amsley also scored. Ryan Wilson turned away 26 shots to earn his ninth win of the year and Endicott netted two in the third to break a 2-2 tie.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Norwich 11, Salem State 1: Three different goalies faced down 54 shots and couldn’t stop one of the nation’s top teams. Alexis Thomas made sure Salem State (4-14-2) wasn’t shut out but Norwich scored seven times in the opening period and the result was never in doubt.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Westfield State 69, Salem State 59: Abuk Teng had 19 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Ernidia Goncalves also had a double-double with 18 points and a dozen boards but Salem State fell to 9-13 overall.
Endicott 60, Wentworth 50: Tara Laugeni finished with 17 points and the Gulls (9-12) used a big second quarter to grab a CCC victory on the road. Sarah Dempsey added 10 points for Endicott and Emily St. Thomas handed out seven assists.
Roger Williams 76, Gordon 55: Madison Wynbeek’s 16 points and 11 rebounds weren’t enough for the Scots (now 11-10). on the road. Hannah Lomonaco scored 12 and Ami Rivera also added ten with a couple of steals.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Westfield State 77, Salem State 76: The Owls made a free throw with only one second left after Salem State’s Javier Osorio tied it up at the line with just ten seconds remaining. Jaden Castillo led the Vikings (6-16) with 19 points, Chris MacDonald had 18 and brothers Jarret and Conner Bryne combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds.
Wentworth 81, Endicott 67: Jeff Hill had 19 points and four assists but the Gulls (12-9) had a tough night offensively. Ty Vitko totaled up 13 points and Stephen Fama ripped down ten rebounds from the guard position.
Roger Williams 84, Gordon 63: Ryan Tertel had a dozen points and Zachary Bennett scored 11 with five assists but the Scots dipped to 8-13 after a rough offensive first half that saw them fall behind by 27.