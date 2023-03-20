COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott splits with La Verne: The Gulls rebounded from a 10-5 loss in Game 1 Saturday to blank host La Verne, Calif., 11-0 to conclude their West Coast trip. Gabe Van Emon got the win on the mound, scattering three hits and four walks over five innings with five strikeouts. Kyle Grabowski had a two-run double and blasted a homer for Endicott (now 8-2), while teammate Jake Nardone added a two-run bomb of his own.
Eastern Conn. State 16, Salem State 7: Conor Dolan homered and Brahim Ortega clubbed a pair of doubles but the Vikings (2-6) were outslugged by the D3 powerhouse from Connecticut down in South Carolina. Dolan totaled four RBI on the day while Owen Duggan and Gloucester native E.J. Field had three hits each.
Gordon swept: The Scots fell to 2-10 on the season after a doubleheader sweep by Eastern Nazarene. Dalton Cody and Robert Dunkle had the RBI for Gordon in Game 1 via a bases loaded walk and hit by pitch, while Ben Chase had a double and stole a base in the nightcap.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Occidental 14, Salem State 3: The Vikes (0-5) were behind by nine goals by halftime and never righted the ship. Taylor Sujko had a pair of goals and Kaia Hollingsworth scored the other. Carson Reidy was busy in the net with 21 stops.
Colorado College 16, Endicott 14: Despite a game high five goals from Katie Schenk and three more tallies from Kiana Napolitano, the Gulls couldn’t climb back from a 4-goal halftime deficit. Katy Garvin and Alex Palermo both had two goals while Mia Smith and Carly Pierce had one apiece for Endicott.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Curry 7, Gordon 5: Jackson Wright and Marco Fernandez each had a goal and an assist, but visiting Curry snapped a 5-5 tie with two late goals for the win in this Commonwealth Coast Conference opener. Other goal scorers for the Scots (3-3) were Noah Theis, Ryan Stephen Long, and John Flemmi.
Mass Maritime 28, Salem State 1: Myles Despres scored an unassisted goal in the fourth quarter to ensure the Vikings (1-5) got on the board on Saturday. Mass. Maritime put 44 shots on net and saw 17 players record at least one point.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott drops two: Road setbacks to Illinois Tech and host Aurora, Ill. Saturday dropped the Gulls to 6-9. Will Perry and Rafa Robert each had 14 kills in the first and second matches, respectively.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Clark 5, Gordon 4: Wins by the second doubles team of John Marineau and James Wellborn (8-3) and the third pairing of Jeffrey Bodner and Lucas Barnes (8-6) gave the Scots an early lead, but the visiting Cougars won four of the six singles matches to grab the victory. Barnes (6-3, 6-3) and Marineau (6-4, 6-3) had the singles wins at Nos. 5 and 6 for Gordon (now 5-3).