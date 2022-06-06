BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Littleton 1: Freshman Gian Gamelli made his first career playoff start and dazzled in the Division 4 Round of 32 with 13 strikeouts and four hits allowed over six innings of work.
The No. 4 seed Generals (12-9) took a 2-0 lead in the third when Connor McClintock (1-for-4) scored on a passed ball and Gamelli added an RBI double. After Littleton made it 2-1, Alec Cote delivered a 2-run single to score Gamelli and Adam Green to restore breathing room.
Green threw a scoreless seventh to close it out for H-W, which now hosts No. 13 Leicester (13-6) in the Round of 16 on Wednesday at Patton Park.
Somerville 5, Masconomet 4: In Division 2 preliminary around action, the Chieftains had a 2-1 lead after five only to see Somerville square it in the sixth. Masconomet then went ahead on RBI knocks by Braeden O’Connell and Kevin Pelletier to lead 4-2, but the Highlanders scored three in the top of the seventh to go back ahead. Will Dempsey singled to reach as the tying run in the bottom half but was stranded there.
Jacob Shirley pitched extraordinary over the first 5 1/3 innings for Masco, which wraps up the season at 11-10.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 14, Shawsheen 13 (OT): David Egan ripped home a shot from 20 yards out for the game-winner to give the Hawks (16-4) the Massachusetts Vocational Schools championship over their league rivals. Egan, a team captain who also had two fourth quarter tallies, finished with three goals and three assists; he now has 70 goals, 57 assists and 127 points, all of which lead the North Shore.
Damian Biersteker was immense in goal for the winners, making 19 saves. Bryan Swaczyk and Fisher Gadbois both had three goals and an assist for Essex Tech in a back-and-forth contest, while Matthew Tavares (2 goals, assist) and Dominic Tiberii (2 goals) also had big offensive games. Aidan Conley added a goal and an assist while Joshua Heath and Lucas Goulet both had one assist.
Essex Tech 15, Greater Lowell 4: In the first round of the vocational school playoffs Saturday, the Hawks got four goals and three assists from Bryan Swaczyk as well as three scores and two helpers from Dominic Tiberii to roll to their 15th win of the season. David Egan added two goals and four assists; Fisher Gadbois finished with two strikes and a helper; and Jonathan Daley added a goal and an assist each. Matthew Tavares and defenseman Armani Booth contributed single goals, with captain and defender Charlie Locke earning an assist and goalie Damian Biersteker making eight saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 17, Blackstone Valley 4: The Hawks cruised to the state vocational championship in impressive fashion on Sunday after blitzing Greater Lowell, 18-5, in Saturday’s semifinal round.
SOFTBALL
Plymouth North 9, Danvers 8: The 24th seeded Falcons battled valiantly to take the hosts into extra innings before falling, ending their season at 10-11.
BOYS TENNIS
Lynnfield 5, Ipswich 0: The second seeded Pioneers proved to be too strong for their Cape Ann League rivals as Ipswich, the No. 31 seed in the Division 4 playoff draw, saw its season come to an end.