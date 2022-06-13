GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Sturgis West 1: The unbeaten Generals (21-0) advanced to the Division 4 state Final Four for the first time in program history in front of a good crowd at Gordon College. Sky Jara cruised at first singles, 6-0, 6-1, Naomi Provost won at second, 6-1, 6-0, and the doubles teams of Lisette Leonard/Libby Collins and Hannah Pasquarello/Abby Simon both won by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores.
“The scores of the singles matches do not reflect the level of competition that Sturgis provided. The three singles matches were all very competitive and Sturgis really pushed us,” veteran coach Joe Maher said. “Naomi and Sky are really playing at the top of their games right now and they were awesome today.”
BOYS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Monomoy 0: A clean sweep of all five matches Sunday upped the Generals’ record to 16-3 on the season and enabled them to advance to the Division 4 Final Four, where they’ll take on top seeded Weston (17-1).
Acton-Boxborough 4, St. John’s Prep 1: Luke Free and Ben Liptak had the lone win for the Eagles (17-4) at second doubles, grinding out a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (15-13) triumph. The first doubles duo of Jack and Luke Prokopis also battled for St. John’s over three sets before falling, 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (8-10).
TRACK
At the 75th New England Interscholastic Championships in Connecticut, Bishop Fenwick’s Lucia Conti placed fifth overall in the low hurdles with a best time of 45.42 seconds (the low hurdles are run at 300 meters at New England’s rather than the 400 used during the Mass. season). Keith Townsend of Ipswich also ran well in the boys 300 low hurdles, placing 15th in 41.31 seconds, and St. John’s Prep’s Drew McStay placed tenth in the high jump by clearing 6-feet even.
BOYS LACROSSE
Dover-Sherborn 11, Ipswich 9: The Tigers’ season came to an end in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs. Ipswich finished the year at 9-9.
Cohasset 12, Hamilton-Wenham 6: Trailing by two at halftime, the Generals (6-14) were outscored by the Skippers by two goals in both the third and fourth quarters to end their season. Will Stidsen had two goals and an assist for H-W, which also got a pair of goals from Zack Walles plus single scores from Rafi Santomenna and Charlie Schibli. Ben Woods made 10 saves in net while Will Moroney won 15-of-22 faceoffs and had an assist. Lucas Hunt, Chris Domoracki and Charlie Collins also had solo assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pentucket 21, Bishop Fenwick 7: Despite four goals from Karina Gyllenhaal, the Crusaders’ season came to an end in the second round of the Division 3 state playoffs. Sam Montecalvo added two tallies and a helper for Fenwick (9-11), with Ella Morgan chipping in with a goal and an assist. Courtney McKenzie stopped eight shots in net.
Weston 18, Essex Tech 6: The 13th seeded Hawks were ousted by the No. 4 seed in the Division 3 playoffs, wrapping up a stellar season that saw them win the state vocational crown at 19-3.
NECBL BASEBALL
Navs split: North Shore (1-4) earned its first win of the season Saturday night with a 5-3 victory over the Valley Blue Sox. Former Saugus standout Todd Tringale struck out eight in six shutout, one-hit innings to work to earn the win while Trace Willhoite blasted a 2-run homer. Max Viera also doubled, scored twice and had an RBI and Jake Bullard had a triple.
Ocean State spoiled a chance at a weekend sweep with a 5-1 win Sunday. Peyton Heisner struck out five in a two inning scoreless relief appearance but North Shore was limited to three hits with the lone RBI from St. John’s Prep grad Brady O’Brien.