Weekend area roundup: H-W, Hawks girls get shutout wins

GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 0: Junior forward Claire Nistl scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with eight minutes left in the first half, converting a pass from Ella Schenker following the sophomore midfielder’s run upfield to give the Generals a season opening win at home. Senior captain and midfielder Abby Sturim made it 2-0 by burying a cross from junior forward Kara O’Shea 13 minutes into the second half. O’Shea then fed Sturim for a second goal before game’s end, a shot from outside the penalty box. Elle Carter, a senior, had the shutout, needing to make just one save. Defenders Libby Collins, Jackie Chapdelaine (both juniors), sophomore Chloe Gern, and seniors Maddy Rostad and Molly Doane all excelled.
Manchester Essex 2, Ipswich 0: Junior netminder Maddy Farris made a number of athletic saves to keep the Tigers (0-1) in their season opening road contest. Others who played well for Ipswich included sophomore Victoria Harper on the back line and freshman midfielder Amelia Moorad.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 0: The defending Division 1 state champions and Catholic Central League newcomers got the better of the Crusaders in the season opener for both teams Saturday night. Captain Elani Gikas had a strong game for Fenwick along with Lea Bettencourt; freshman Keira Morgan also play very well in her debut.
Essex Tech 2, Lowell Catholic 0: Freshman Carrie Martinez netted her first varsity goal for the game-winner and the Hawks (1-0-1) remained unbeaten on the young season. Senior captain Emily Enes scored the other goal, classmate Riley Mannion earned her first shutout of the year and assists were garnered by Hope Miller and Emma Bedard.
BOYS SOCCER
Manchester Essex 4, Ipswich 0: The Tigers got strong play in net from keeper Peter Bauman, but couldn’t muster up much offensively in the CAL setback. Senior captain Jake Scruton, as well as Beckett Davoe and Dom Morello all played well in the loss.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders dropped a tough contest on the road in their season opener. Keiron Murray and Ryan Noci played well in the midfield while Jack Andrews scored the lone Fenwick goal. Fenwick will host Essex Tech on Monday (5:30) next.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop Fenwick 19, St. Mary’s Lynn 36: The Crusaders began their 2020 season in fine form with a season opening triumph. Shannon Bresnahan won the race in a time of 21:22, while teammates Catherine Carter (23:32) and Maria Ryan (23.34) finished in third and fourth place, respectively. In addition, Elizabeth Gauthier (24:21) placed sixth for Fenwick while Aubrey Lemieux (24:47) earned a seventh place showing.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop Fenwick 25, St. Mary’s Lynn 30: Junior Wyatt Burr blazed to a first place time of 17:02 to enable the Crusaders to defeat their arch rivals from Lynn in their season opening meet. Matt Cinelli earned critical points for Fenwick by finishing in fourth place (18:55), with teammate Colby Brown two seconds behind him (18:57) to take fifth. Matt Gernedich (19:00) followed up with a seventh place showing, and Tyler Declerq came in eighth (19:42) for the winners.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Stang 2: Grace Morey and Paige Littlehale had unassisted goals as the Crusaders came back from an early one-goal deficit to earn a tie at home in their season opener. Cat Elias had a huge save for Fenwick to keep the game deadlocked. Kristina Rusha and Kailey Silva also had strong games for Fenwick, which takes on Central Catholic on Tuesday.
GOLF
Bishop Fenwick 208, Matignon 103: The Crusaders (3-1) exploded on their home course of The Meadow at Peabody, getting 34 points from Cade Buckley, 31 from Gavin Belt and 30 from Leo Schroeder.