INTERTOWN LEAGUE
Hamilton 7, Rockport 0: Phil Durgin struck out nine over five innings and combined with Carter Coffey for a 1-hit shutout as the top-seeded Generals began their opening playoff series with the Townies with a win. Ian Coffey hit a 2-run homer and totaled three RBI on two hits while Will Frain doubled in a run and Keegan O'Shea had an RBI knock.
LEGION BASEBALL
Peabody/Middleton 17, Easton 7: Evan Ballian hit a gran slam and Scott Emerson racked up five hits to help Middleton/Peabody open the state Legion Chairman's Cup tournament with a victory. Pat Hosman picked up the win on the hill with strong relief work by Anthony Marino, Aaron Zenus, Sean Moynihan and Brendan Bloom. Peabody/Middleton faced Franklin in the second round of the double-elimination action late Sunday night.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore 5, Upper Valley 0: Graham Jeffries, James Sashin and Justin Butera combined for the shutout to help the Navigators take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 North finals on Sunday. Matthias Haas drove in all five runs for the winners, plating the winning run in the top of the first and hitting a 3-run homer in the seventh. Dylan Brazil had a pair of hits and Joe Lomuscio scored twice for North Shore, which can clinch a spot in the NECBL finals with a win at Fraser Field Monday night.
North Shore 14, Keene 3: The bats exploded in the decisive Game 3 of the North Division semi's as the Navigators eliminated the top-seed Swamp Bats Saturday night. Harvard's Hunter Baldwin homered in the top of the first, hit his second homer later in the game and finished with six RBI. Fellow Crimsoner Logan Bravo had three RBI and two hits and Joe Lomuscio also drove in three with Jon Luders banging out four hits with three runs scored. Zach Chappell struck out six over five innings and the Navs bullpen did the rest to lock down the playoff series win.