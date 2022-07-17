NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Navs drop two: Shark Week wasn’t kind to North Shore with Martha’s Vineyard winning both ends of a doubleheader at Fraser. The first game was a 5-3 decision that saw North Shore’s Ty Dooley hit a solo homer in addition to a two RBI day by Connor Bertsch with Swampscott native Luke Marshall striking out five over five frames. Game two was a 3-2 setback for the Navs (8-25) as they were limited to three hits including doubles by Nathan Blasick and Justin Cassella. St. John’s Prep grad Brady O’Brien had an RBI and Peabody’s Jake Gustin had a hand in three North Shore double plays.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore Phillies 4, Peabody 3: Hunter Wilichoski hit a solo homer and John Mulready drove in a pair to help the Phillies hold off Peabody (14-7). D.J. Pacheco and Matt Ploszay both hit round trippers for Pub while Jon Cahill had two knocks and Andrew O’Neill scored.
North Reading 12, Beverly 2: The Recs (11-9) had their recent win streak halted.
NORTH SHORE GIRLS SUMMER BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 45, Hamilton-Wenham 22: The Tanners continued their strong play with 15 points from Taylor Bettencourt and a dozen from Logan Lomansey. H-W was led by Abby Simon’s 10 points.
Danvers 29, Beverly 20: Kaylee Marsello led a balanced attack for the Falcons with nine points and teammate Emma McCollough chipped in six. Abby Ruggeri and Maddie Carter had a nice outings for the Panthers with seven each.
Masconomet 41, Essex Tech 16: Sharpshooting Kayleigh Monagle exploded for 18 points and Ava Caron added nine with eight from Angie Lalikos as the Chieftains cruised. Maddie Shairs paced the Hawks by scoring seven.