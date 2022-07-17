Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.