GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Nipmuc 0: The top-seeded Tigers (20-1) earned another wildly impressive victory in the Division 4 state quarters, sweeping their way to the Final Four with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 win. Grace Sorensen had seven kills, five aces and five digs, Claire O’Flynn had six kills and Carolyn Bailey had a team-high eight digs. Meghan Wallace added four kills and two blocks while Ella Stein had four aces and two blocks.
Ipswich will now face Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (time and date TBA) for a chance at advancing to the state championship.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Northbridge 0: On a rain delayed Saturday at St. John’s Prep, the Generals broke through when sophomore Lily Mark deflected senior Claire Nistl’s pass into the cage. Freshman Annie Moynihan put away an insurance tally in the second half to send H-W (16-1-2) to the state semifinals for the first time since 2005.
Defenders Libby Collins, Nora Gamber, Christa Coffey, Maddy Wood and Jackie Chapdelaine put together their fourth straight shutout with keeper Stewart Bernard. Middy Jane Maguire and running mates Leah Coffey, Chloe Gern and Ella Schenker also played well under the lights.
Pingree 1, Berwick 0: Lucca Kloman’s goal assisted by Hanna Jenkins stood up as the winner to ensure the Highlanders (16-3-1) clinched yet another EIL playoff title. Goalkeeper Maggie Warner and the defense were stifling to post their sixth straight shutout and 15th of the season. Pingree earned the No. 3 seed in the New England playoffs, which begin Wednesday at home against Dexter.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 2, Triton 1: Brooke Waters scored her 1th goal of the season in the first quarter to give the Big Blue (13-5-3). After the host Vikings tied it in the second quarter, Sydney Marshall’s team-leading 13th goal was the game-winner as fifth seeded Swampscott advanced to the Division 3 Final Four. They’ll take on top seeded Sandwich in the semis Wednesday (7 p.m.) in Norwell. Isabella Modica assisted on both goals for the winners while Chloe Rakauskas had five saves in net.
Ipswich 2, Sutton 1: In an Elite Eight clash of the fourth and fifth ranked teams in the bracket, the host Tigers (now 17-1-1) won their 11th straight game to advance to Tuesday’s state semifinals (5 p.m. in Norwell) against top seeded Monomoy. Captain Lexi James had an unassisted goal on a reverse sweep to begin the scoring for Ipswich, and sophomore Halle Greenleaf tipped home Ashton Flather’s shot for the game-winner off a scramble out front in the third quarter. Goalie Morgan Bodwell finished with three saves while captain Julia Moseley had an outstanding game at center back, as did Kayden Flather at midfield.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 37, Nichols 3: The Gulls (8-2) rolled on the road Saturday afternoon thanks to 17 points in both the second and third quarters. Tyler Bridge (team-high 61 rushing yards) had one score on the ground, as did Anthony Caggianelli and John Kenney. The other Endicott touchdown came on a fumble recovery from Jake Trahan and three field goals from Ryan Smith. Defensively, Tim Russell led the squad with six tackles while Tyler Davis and Colin Meropoulos each had five.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Connecticut College 1, Salem State 0 (PKs): The Vikings (13-6-1) saw their season come to a close in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After neither squad could muster up a goal in regulation or two overtimes, Conn. College was able to win in a shootout, 3-2.
Montclair State 1, Gordon 0: The Scots (12-6-2) fell in the opening round of the Division 3 NCAA Tournament in heartbreaking fashion, surrendering a penalty kick in the 50th minute of regulation. Gordon managed just two shots on goal in the loss, while keeper Veleber Brody made two saves in net.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Johns Hopkins 3, Gordon 0: The Scots (15-4-1) bowed out of the Division 3 NCAA Tournament with a first round loss to a strong Hopkins squad. Gordon keeper Tori Paine made six saves in the setback, while the offense generated two shots on goal.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Middlebury 5, Endicott 1: The Gulls fell to unbeaten and top-seeded Middlebury in the second round of the Division 3 NCAA Tournament to finish the year at 14-7. Sydney Poulin had Endicott’s lone goal on an unassisted strike in the third period. Taylor Farrin made 14 saves in the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, University of New England 1: The Gulls (3-1-1) avenged a Friday loss to the same team behind goals from Nah Strawn, Andrew Kurapov and Cam Speck. Conor O’Brien stopped 26 shots in net to help preserve the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UMass Boston 2, Salem State 1: The Vikings remained winless at 0-4 on the young season despite a third period goal from Carolyn Mahoney. Isabella Perrotti and MacKenzie Mallett had the assists.
Endicott 3, University of New England 0: Quin Healy, Jacy Kuhlman and Kat Keith all scored to power the Gulls (4-1) to a shutout victory. Assists went to Aurora Devereaux, Madison Hentosh, Jess Burwell and Nicole Connor, while goalie Michaela O’Brien made 19 saves for the clean slate.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 77, Elms 48: The Vikings (2-0) built a 16-point halftime lead and never looked back in the route. Sean Bryan scored a team-high 12 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win, while Andrew Fraioli had 11 points to lead all bench scorers. Deven Okuwuga added nine points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Endicott 77, Framingham State 58: Jalen Echevarria poured in a game high 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to send the Gulls to their second straight win to open the season. Billy Arsenault was also in double digits with 10 points for the winners while Cameron Ray and Billy Grant each finished with eight.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Elms 67, Salem State 53: The Vikings dipped to 0-2 on the young season despite a monster double-double from Irianis Delgado (11 points, 17 rebounds). Gabby Torres added 13 points and three assists, while Tatianna Iacoviello had 11 points off the bench.
Rhode Island College 74, Endicott 54: The Gulls dropped their season opener despite 15 points, four rebounds and three assists from Tara Laugeni. Lexi Gellerman added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Gordon 64, Oglethorpe 56: Ami Rivera and Serianna Anderson each scored 16 points to help the Scots (1-2) secure their first win of the season in the Gordon Classic. Madison Wynbeek added 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.