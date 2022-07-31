NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 6, Manchester 5: Zach Keenan’s bases loaded single in the seventh send the Pub to victory in the opening game of a best-of-3 quarterfinal playoff series with the Marlins. Matt Ploszay’s RBI single earlier in the inning tied it up while Bobby Jellison went 3-for-3, Nolan Hills had two hits and scored twice and Jon Cahill scored twice. Zach Begin earned the win with 2 2/3 scoreless relief work.
Beverly Recs 6, Kingston 2: Mike Davis and Dillon Gonzalez jumped the yard with round trippers while Brandon Bingel and Matt Burgess also drove in runs to help the Recs grab game one in the best-of-3 playoff quarterfinals against the five-time defending champs. Alex Teal grabbed the win with five strong and Eric DePiero earned the save.
Northeast 6, North Shore Storm 3: Kyle Maurice and Jonathan Dube had back-to-back home runs to help the Tides take Game one in the best-of-3 set.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Navs drop pair: North Shore wrapped up the 2022 summer with a 3-2 loss at Danbury Sunday after falling to Martha’s Vineyard 15-2 on Saturday to end the season at 13-31. Luke Marshall of Swampscott struck out five over four innings and the Navs had the lead in the Sunday bout before Danbury scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. Charlie Taylor had a solo homer for North Shore in that one.
Saturday, North Shore was limited to three hits coming from Taylor, Lynnfield’s Jon Luders and Peabody’s Jake Gustin.