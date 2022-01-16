BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 8, Northeast 0: Sophomore Chris Maher had the first two goals of his varsity career while Bryan Swaczyk also had a pair and captain David Egan contributed a goal and four assists for the Hawks as head coach Mark Leonard won his 250th career game.
Chris Batten and Riley Sobezenski each scored their first varsity goals in the victory while Jonathan Daley also ripped the twine for Essex Tech (now 5-2-1). Ethan Long and Dominic Tiberii had assists to earn their first varsity points, as did backup goaltenders Marco Picano and Garrett White. Other assists were credited to Jaydan Vargas, Brady Leonard, Larry Graffeo, Sobezenski, Daley and Maher. All three varsity netminders (Kyle Mahan, Picano and White) shared in the shutout.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 1: Dan Reddick’s first varsity goal, coming in the second period on a feed from Nick Wesley, proved to be the game-winner as the Crusaders (3-5) went down to Ed Burns Arena and topped the host Cougars with a much needed Catholic Central League victory. Max Vieira also lit the lamp for the winners, tipping home a shot from the point by Anthony Sasso. Fenwick keeper Josh Millman had 25 saves against an AC squad that had been unbeaten in league play coming in.
St. John’s Prep 7, St. John’s Shrewsbury 5: At the inaugural Catholic Conference Showcase at the Canton Ice House Sunday, the Eagles saw sophomore Cam Umlah score his first varsity goal and also got a pair from Christian Rosa to improve to 8-1 on the season. Captain Tommy Sarni, Ben McGilvray, Will Van Sicklin and Jake Vana also scored for St. John’s which led 3-1 after one and 6-2 after 30 minutes.
Masconomet 3, Beverly 2: Josh Brann scored two goals, including the game-winner after taking a pass from Zach Peterson in the high slot and snapping a shot home far post to give the Chieftains (8-1) a comeback win. A.J. Sacco tied the game for Masco earlier in the third period with his team-leading 11th goal. Nick Santangelo came up big between the pipes with 24 saves, while Michael Bevilacqua had two assists and Henry Sorenson one.
Beverly shot out to a 2-0 lead in the second period by scoring twice on a 5-on-3 man advantage, with defenseman Jaxon Thomas and captain Matt Mezza scoring. Fellow captain D.J. Bachini assisted on both snipes, with captain Cam Cook adding one of his own. Junior goaltender Dylan Hunter had a solid game in his return to the net, stopping 26 shots.
Winthrop 9, Swampscott 0: Five second period goals sunk the Big Blue, which fell to 2-6-1 with the home loss. Goalies Jason Bouffard and Dom Pappalardo made 23 and 12 saves, respectively, for Swampscott.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Masconomet 3, Shawsheen 2: Shorthanded with only 11 skaters dressed, the Chieftains (3-5) got a goal and an assist each from senior captain Sage Smith, Charlotte Leiss and Maddie Kenny to get back in the win column. Middle school goalie Madie Dupuis made 28 saves while Bella Campbell had a pair of assists and Bella Flinn notched one.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: Senior captain Lauren Diranian’s third period goal tied it up but the Shamrocks netted the winner to skate away with two points. Eighth grader Skylar Demsey netted her first varsity goal for the Crusaders and assists went to senior captain Catherine Salvo and Abbey Millman.
Newburyport 3, Marblehead 1: Ashley Piersol’s backhand goal with just over 10 minutes to play made it a 2-1 game but the Lady Headers (4-6-0) couldn’t get any closer. Goalie Lily Francouer turned in another outstanding effort between the pipes.
GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 134.75, Gloucester/Ipswich 124.5: The Generals, who co-op with Manchester Essex, won their first meet with Georgia Greeves being first all-around at 35.25 with wins on vault (9.1), bars (8.75) and beam (9.0). Norah Keys scored a 9.0 on vault and was third all-around at 32.1. Ipswich/Gloucester’s Mia Russo won floor with an 8.6 and was second all-around with a 33.6.
Beverly 135.5, Marblehead/Swampscott 135.45: The Panthers eked out a competitive win thanks to Sydney Spencer’s all-around score of 34.15. Spencer’s top scores came on bars (8.6) and floor (8.85). Also performing well for Beverly was Keegan Richardson (9.3 on vault, 8.7 on floor) and Olivia Giello (8.9 on vault, 32.5 all-around).
For Marblehead/Swampscott, Maeve McIlroy led the way with a meet-best 36.4 all-around score, highlighted by her 9.2 on vault, 9.3 on bars, 8.7 on beam and 9.2 on floor.
WRESTLING
St. John’s captures Woburn Tournament: The Eagles registered 278.5 points to run away from the field at the Woburn Tournament over the weekend. Champions included Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Adam Schaeublin (132), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Matt Mitchell (170), Dylan Greenstein (195) and Jack Blizard (220). Tyler Knox was also crowned champ at 126 pounds, taking home the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler award in the process. Zach Richardson added a third place finish while Braedon Goes, Elias Hajali and Charlie Smith were all fourth.
Marblehead/Swampscott fourth: The Black and Blue finished fourth out of 17 teams at the annual Daniel Gionet Memorial in Pelham. Individual placers included Liam O’Brien at 106 pounds (third place), Connor O’Brien at 113 (third), Clive Connolly at 126 (fourth), Will Woodward at 132 (fourth), Noah Faverman at 138 (third), Ben Segee at 152 (fourth), Nicolai Tarason at 160 (second) and Ned Fitzgerald at 220 (second).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Groton 49, Pingree 40: Senior Lexi Garcia scored 20 points as the Highlanders (now 5-4) came back from a large deficit to get within five points of the unbeaten Zebras with 40 seconds left, but couldn’t come all the way back. Sam Jones, a junior, added 15 points for the hosts.
Beverly 42, North Reading 35: The Panthers earned a quality non-league win against an always tough Cape Ann League foe led by Molly Potter’s eight points, six rebounds and four assists. Grace Coughlin posted 10 points with three boards, Lindsey Gannon scored 10 with four caroms, and Angelina Mazzone scored seven and grabbed five off the glass.
SWIMMING
Austin Prep 94, Bishop Fenwick 53: The Crusaders fell short to a strong Austin Prep team in Sunday’s road meet at the Burbank YMCA in Reading.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 86, Endicott 82: Jalen Echevarria tied for a game-high with 27 points and was a perfect 12-for-12 at the line but the Gulls (6-4) let a 12 point first half lead slip away. Stephan Fama added 14 points with a team-best seven rebounds for Endicott.
Salem State 79, Fitchburg State 61: All five starters scored in double figures led by Sean Bryan’s 19 as the Vikings (7-7) remained undefeated in MASCAC play. Jaden Castillo scored 18 for the winners, Josiah Green had 15, Conner Bryne had 13 with ten rebounds and Jarret Bryne scored 10.
Gordon 83, Wentworth 64: Parker Omslaer’s 24 point, 14 rebound double-double led the day for the Scots (6-6) with Pingree grad David Massillon also doubling up with 14 points and 13 boards. Bryce Smith also had a nice outing with 17 points and six assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 64, Suffolk 60: Sarah Dempsey had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Gulls (7-6) used a dominant 21-7 third quarter run to get control of the game and climb over .500. Tara Laugeni was also in doubles with 13 points and ripped down nine rebounds.
Nichols 84, Gordon 79: Madison Wynbeek had a monster game with 16 points and 18 rebounds but the Scots (4-7) were outscored by eight in the fourth quarter in a tough league loss. Ami Rivera added 19 points with 10 boards and Cara Anderotti chipped in with ten.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Nichols 0: Bailey Thieben made 13 saves for the shutout and the No. 8 ranked Gulls (11-3-1) were in control all the way. Jacy Kuhlman netted the game-winner late in the second period and Tabitha Franceschini scored in the third.
Elmira 6, Salem State 1: Against the No. 3 ranked team in the country, Kaia Hollingsworth made 11 of her 49 saves to keep it scoreless in the first period but Salem State (2-11) was blitzed by four goals in the middle period. Brenna Greene scored with an assist from Peabody product Jess Robert to prevent Salem from being shut out.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Nichols 2: Three straight second period goals by Ethan Bastien, Noah Strawn and Derek Contessa propelled the No. 12 ranked Gulls (11-3-1) to a weekend sweep. Connor Beatty and Andrew Kuripov each had two assists and Conor O’Brien, a captain, posted 35 saves in the net.