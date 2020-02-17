GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Division 5 Meet: Ava Mahoney led Bishop Fenwick with a third place showing in the mile (5:21.46), and teammate Shannon Bresnahan was eighth (5:32.67). The Crusaders’ 4x400 relay team of Catherine Carter, Grace Kubat, Bresnahan and Mahoney took sixth place (4:22.45).
Gwywenth Fitzpatrick was third in the hurdles (8.91) for Hamilton-Wenham, qualifying for All-States, and also placed eighth in the high jump (5 feet). In addition, freshman Abby Beville ran well in the mile (5:57.55), Ava Cote did so in the 400 (1:47.98) and H-W’s 4x400 relay team of Beville, Fitzpatrick, Jackie Chapdelaine and Cote (4:44.42) also shone.
Colby Filosa was seventh in the 300 for Ipswich (42.81), with Dana Falardeau taking 10th in the 1000 (3:16.51). Filosa, Annika Brink, Lucy Harmon and Chloe Pszenny placed ninth in the 4x400 relay (4:28.11).
Swampscott shines at Div. 4: Alexa Papazoglou (37-3) and Ciara Espaillat (34-2 3/4) finished 4-5 in the shot put, while Charlotte Powers was fifth in the high jump (5-2).
Division 3 Meet: Senior captain Grace Dow finished 25th in the 55 meters in 7.83 seconds for Masconomet, while fellow senior captain Ryenne Feeney was 21st in the 600 in a season best time of 1:45.66.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Division 5 Meet: Ipswich’s Pierce DeBoer placed sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.32 seconds). He also tied Tiger teammate James Robie for ninth place in the high jump (5 feet 8 inches). Josh Mallett earned a seventh place showing in the long jump (19-9) as well.
Bishop Fenwick’s Wyatt Burr placed 12th in the mile at 4:43.88. For Hamilton-Wenham, its 4x200 relay team of Syrus Soliemani, Owen Denby, Alex Johnson and Charlie Butler ran well in a time of 1:42.75.
Henry shines for Swampscott: In the Division 4 meet, Najique Henry blistered his way to a third place showing in the 300 meters (36.75) and took fourth in the dash (6.65 seconds). Anton Vasquez added a fifth place in the shot put (48-9) and Big Blue teammate Jackson Brigham was seventh (46-8 1/2).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Division 2 States: Marblehead was the top finisher among our local teams, taking 13th place with 59 points. Freshman Clementine Robins placed fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:13.97) and 11th in the 200 free (1:58.97), while classmate Anna Coleman was eighth in the 50 free (24.34). The 400 free relay team of Brooke Wager, Saylor Caruso, Robins and Coleman also finished eighth (3:47.88).
Junior Elizabeth Dokina swam to a first place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.11) to earn 20 points for Swampscott, which finished with 31 points overall. Senior Camille Martin’s ninth place showing in the 500 free (5:21.93) was the top showing for Hamilton-Wenham (23 points).
Freshman Amelia Stacey earned all of Ipswich’s 11 points by taking 11th in the 500 free (4:25.69) and 12th in the 200 IM (2:17.60). Senior captain Elsa Anderson, junior Sandy Colameta and freshman Carolyn ailey also swam well for the Tigers.
Emily DelBene scored points for Bishop Fenwick (7 points) in the 100 free (57.82) as well.
BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 5, Swampscott 3: The Headers (13-3-3 overall) finished unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play at 10-0-2, scoring four unanswered goals in the third period. Colin Hart and Zach Piersol each had a pair of goals for the winners, with Will Shull finishing with a goal and two helpers. Goaltender Peter Santeusanio stopped 20 shots for Marblehead, which also got assists from Mike Flaherty, J.T. Monahan, Gavin Dowley and Cam Razin.
Swampscott, the NEC South champs which finished the regular season at 9-11, got a goal and two assists from Liam Locke, two goals and an assist from Drew Olivieri, and a helper from Conor Donovan. Ian Roddie stopped 34 shots as well.
Pingree 5, Brewster 5: Ian Driscoll’s first period goal gave him 100 points for his career and he later added two assists for the Highlanders (11-14-1). His brother, Brendan Driscoll, added two goals and two assists while Clayton Smith and Kyle Collins also scored. Hazen Pike added three assists for Pingree, which got solo helpers from Joey Silverio and Sam Murray. Cam Brown was busy between the pipes, stopping 43 shots.
St. John’s Prep 9, Billerica 2: Freshman Cam Russo had a pair of goals and an assist as the Eagles (10-4-5) stomped out the hosts. Will Perry added his first varsity goal as well as two assists in the win, with Josiah Brown, Zach McKennelley, Nick Townsend, Cole Lopilato and Ned Malolepszy all scoring once and adding an assist. Ryan Webb also found the back of the net, with Ryan Hart dishing out three assists, Evan Moore two, and solos to Jake DiNapoli, Andrew Cole and Jake Caruso. Noah Dorsey-Sorofman (10 saves in 2 periods) and Ryan Westfall (3 saves) both were strong in net.
Gloucester 7, Beverly 1: The Panthers (7-10-2) allowed five goals in the third period and were officially eliminated from postseason play. Gavin Doyle scored on the power play for the Orange-and-Black, with Andrew Mezza and Finn Crocker assisting.
Hamilton-Wenham splits: The Generals punched their tournament ticket Saturday night with a 3-1 home win over Rockport. Finn Brophy stopped 10 shots while Colby Guyer, Matt Dearborn and Keegan O’Shea had the goals. Luke McClintock finished with two assists and Leonard Dolan one for the winners.
In the first round of the Newburyport Bank Tournament on Sunday, the Generals (now 9-7-2) were knocked off by Amesbury, 4-1. Zack Walles had a power play goal in the third period, with Jack Stewart assisting.
Watertown 2, Essex Tech 0: Chris Batten, Jonathan Daley and, in a relief role, goaltender Jared McLaughlin (23 saves, 1 goal allowed) played well for the Hawks (9-4-5), who saw their 11-game unbeaten streak snapped.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 6, Medford 3: Two goals apiece from Gabby Davern and Lauren Dirarian sent the Crusaders (12-4-3) to their third straight win. Abbey Millman and Emma Perry also found the back of the net and captain Cailyn Wesley had a pretty good showing between the pipes.
HPNA 7, Masconomet 0: Molly Elmore withstood 28 shots in the cage but the undefeated Merrimack Valley Champs from Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover blitzed the Chieftains (10-5-3) with three early goals and cruised from there.
Acton-Boxboro 7, Beverly 3: In their final outing of the season, the Panthers (6-12-2) saw seniors Emma Thibodeau and Sophia MacNeil find the back of the net. Jamie DuPont also scored for Beverly.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Swampscott 63, Wakefield 52: Andrew Augustin had 26 points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists as the Big Blue (9-11) prevailed on Senior Night. Oscar Hale added 11 points and 13 rebounds while Justin Ratner (9 points, 7 steals, 4 assists), Jacob Cooke (8 points) and Liam Hamilton (9 rebounds) also were big contributors.
Belmont 70, St. John’s Prep 67: Despite 22 points from Rollie Castinayra (including four 3-pointers), the Eagles fell in the IAABO Board 27 Comast Tourney in Woburn. Aidan Callahan added 20 points in the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Wentworth 1: The Gulls (18-5-0) pushed their win streak to 11 straight games as James Winkler scored a hat trick. Matt Giroux, Thomas Albert, Svet Kutchynski and Elliott Clemmons each scored once and Conor O’Brien got the win between the pipes, stopping 13 of 14 shots before being relieved by Elijah Harris (6 saves).
UMass Dartmouth 2, Salem State 0: Sean Cleary stopped 47 of 49 shots in net for Salem State (4-13-5), but his offense failed to give him any support.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Nichols 0: The Gulls (19-2) continued to roll, winning their ninth straight game in convincing fashion. Meaghan Francis scored twice while Lauren Ferraiuolo, Michaela McNamara and Jacy Kuhlman also scored. Assists went to Tabitha Franceschini (2), Madison Huber (2), Ferraiuolo (2), Courtney Sullivan, Jade Meier, Madison Hentosh and Francis.
Castleton 2, Salem State 1 (OT): The Vikings dipped to 3-19-2 after Abby Stafford tied things up with a power play goal in the third period. Assists went to Isabella Perotti and Casie Curtin.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 88, Framingham State 81: The Vikings (5-19) won their third game in their last five contests behind a monster double-double from Hakeem Animashaun (38 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and three blocks). Alex De La Rosa added 15 points, eight boards, five assists and three steals while Patrick Bugler added nine points and five rebounds off the bench.
Endicott 80, Wentworth 75: Keith Brown scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field to help the Gulls (17-7) earn another conference win. Brown is now just 30 points away from 2,000 for his career. Also playing well in the win was Billy Arsenault (12 points, 8 rebounds), Matt McDevitt (13 points, 8 rebounds) and Ty Vitko (15 points, 5 rebounds).
Salve Regina 96, Gordon 77: Eric Demers made it 15 straight games with at least 30 points, dropping exactly that to go with five rebounds and a steal, but it wasn’t enough as the Scots dipped to 11-12 on the season. David Massillon added a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double off the bench and Parker Omslaer and Josh Crutchfield each scored nine.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 86, Wentworth 47: The Gulls (14-10) got strong performances from Olivia Duncan (11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Shannon Gilbert (10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals) and Tara Laugeni (12 points).
Gordon 77, Salve Regina 59: The Scots (14-9) cruised behind Meghan Foley’s 27 points and 10 rebounds and Serianna Anderson’s 18 points. Sarah Gibbs was also fantastic in 39 minutes, scoring 10 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the win, while Olivia Gagnon added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Framingham 92, Salem State 53: The Vikings fell to 6-17 despite an 18-point, four-rebound performance by Courtney Paschal. Nicole Freddo added nine points and nine boards and Hannah Cravedi had nine points and four dimes.
