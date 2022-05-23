BASEBALL
Marblehead 7, Beverly 3: The Magicians (10-6) scored five runs in the sixth to clinch at least a share of the NEC Lynch title for a second straight season. Liam McIlory (3-for-5) had two RBI while Schuyler Schmitt had two hits and Andy Titus, Riley Schmitt, Shane Keough, James Doody and Brooks Keefe all drove in runs. Damien King earned the win out of the bullpen with 4 2/3 solid innings.
The Panthers (12-6 and tied atop the NEC Dunn with Danvers) scored twice in the seventh with an RBI by Noah Staffier but the rally ended there. Ryan Rushton also drove home a run, Logan Petrosino had two hits and Cooper Gavin struck out eight.
Pingree wins EIL: Chase Stafford, Max Jacobsen and Jaylon Richardson combined to quell Portsmouth Abbey in the EIL championship game as top-seed Pingree (13-5) prevailed 4-1. Stafford tripled and drove in a run while Drew Botta had two hits with a triple and Tajas Prakash added two hits.
Earlier Saturday, Pingree topped Beaver Country Day, 7-2, in the semifinals behind five solid innings by Chris Giordano. Jeff Arthur scored twice in that game and Quinn Moses drove in three runs.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Manchester Essex 3: On Sunday, Mike Williams picked up the win in relief, scattering two hits with one strikeout as the Crusaders prevailed. Costa Beechin had two hits, stole a base and scored a run; Gianni Mercurio walked twice, stole a pair of bases and scored twice; and Chris Faraca, Anthony Marino and Andrew McKenzie all drove in runs as well.
Manchester Essex 7, Ipswich 0: The Tigers (3-13) dropped their sixth in a row on Saturday.
Georgetown 4, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Royals scored three in the top of the seventh to steal one from the Generals, now 10-8. Tate Fitzgibbons and Connor McClintock plated runs to give H-W a 2-1 lead after four and Nick Freni added a pair of hits.
St. Mary’s Lynn 9, Masconomet 0: Despite a solid start on the hill from Matt Golini, the Chieftains (9-9) couldn’t get the bats going Saturday night under the lights at Fraser Field.
Lynn Tech 11, Salem Academy 10: The Navigators (7-10) lost in walk-off fashion for the fourth time this season after having a commanding 9-0 early lead. Kegan LeClare pitched well for Salem and added two RBI while Waldy Sanchez went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Swampscott 8, Boston English 4: Joe Ford spun a complete game with eight strikeouts and Connor Correnti knocked in three runs as the Big Blue (12-5) won their sixth straight. Jonah Cadorette and Will Roddy both had multi-hit efforts for the winners.
GIRLS TRACK
Pingree takes third at NE Championships: In a field of 35 teams, the Highlanders finished third overall for the first time in program history with 52 points at the New England Championships. Olivia Adelabu won the 200 meter race and earned All-New England accolades in a school record time (26.71 seconds). Also taking first place and setting a new school mark was Clare O’Holleran in the 100 high hurdles (17.71), as well as Pingree’s 4x100 relay team of Allie Donovan, Erica Dowd, Lexi Garcia, and Adelabu (51.95). Adelabu also had a second place finish in the 100 (13.04), while O’Holleran was fourth in the 300 hurdles (52.53). Donovan also earned a fourth place in the triple jump (32-2 1/4).
Fenwick’s Loescher named MVP of CCL Meet: By taking first place in both the discus (98-9) and shot put (32-9) as well as fourth in the javelin (86-9), Julia Loescher powered Bishop Fenwick to a fourth place showing at the Catholic Central League Championship Meet with 81 team points. Lucia Conti also had a pair of firsts for the Crusaders in the 100 hurdles (16.35) and 400 hurdles (1:08.30), while Celia Krouse was fourth in the 400 (1:06.12).
BOYS TRACK
Yepez, Marinelli lead Pingree: Xavier Yepez placed second in the 800 meters (2:00.22) and set a new school record in the process while teammate Bryan Marineli also set a school record after taking sixth place in the 400 meters (52.92) at the New England Championships. The Highlanders, who were 16th overall with 10 points, also saw Aryeh Andriola finish sixth in the triple jump (40-3 3/4) for another school record.
Burr leads Fenwick at CCL Meet: Wyatt Burr finished second in the 800 in 2:02.10 as the Crusaders finished seventh at the CCL Championships with 43 points. Ethan Tran had a pair of fifth place showings in the 100 (11.88) and 200 (23.91), while Connor Cunningham captured sixth in the shot put (38-1 1/2).
GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Swampscott 0: The Chieftains rolled past their NEC rivals behind 6-0, 6-0 victories in singles play from Kendall Skulley, Teagan Skulley, and Shaylee Moreno, respectively. At first doubles Chloe Ahern and Taylor Mastrogiovanni won, 6-1, 6-2, while Kate Scheirey and Paige Hurton did likewise at second doubles, 6-3, 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Beverly 10, Masconomet 9: Noelle McLane not only picked up the win on the mound, but also blasted a 3-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Panthers on top for good. Lindsey Gannon (RBI) and Emily Stilwell both went 3-for-4, while McLane finished with two hits and knocked in four.
Essex Tech 12, Shawsheen 1: The Hawks won for the sixth time in their last eight games following an 0-8 as Callie Hogan threw a 5-hitter with one walk and struck out eight. Mya Doucette was a standout behind the plate in her second game back following a broken cheekbone. Offensively, Kateria Cutone (4-for-5, 2 RBI), Zoe Kobus (2-for-5, RBI triple), Hailey Roach (2-for-3, walk, triple, RBI), Riley Michael (3-for-3, 3 RBI), Ari Barrows (2-for-3, triple, RBI), and Doucette (2-for-3, RBI double, sacrifice fly) led the way.
BOYS LACROSSE
Masconomet 16, Burlington 7: Will Mitchell had a goal, a career high five assists and won 22-of-27 faceoffs to spark the Chieftains (10-5) to victory. Cooper Haas added four goals and one assist, Griffin Halecki had three goals and two helpers, and Andrew Saumsiegle finished with one strike and four assists to pace Masco. Goaltender Colin Dillon made 11 saves to earn the victory, while teammates Andrew Aylwin (2 goals, 2 assists), Tristen Dillon, (2 goals), Aidan Gauvain, Cooper Easley and Jack Wexler also scored.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 18, Methuen 12: Lauren Woods and McKayla Fisher each finished with six goals and an assist while Brooke Lomasney contributed four goals and eight points to send the Tanners to victory. Ally Bettencourt and Katie Amico both added one goal and one assist while Madi Barrett had three assists. Caitlin Snow made eight saves in net, with Maia Davis and Siobhan Smith earning one assist apiece.