BOYS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Swampscott 1: The Magicians got goals from Thomas Dack and Isaiah Pina to take down their NEC rivals Sunday afternoon. Swampscott had taken an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Christian Urbano, but were shut out the rest of the way in what was a very competitive affair.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead 27, Danvers 30: The Magicians moved to 2-1 on the season behind a third place finish from Claire Tips (20:20) and a fourth place from Kate Simcoe (20:27). Olivia Chickering was also impressive in her first race of the year, finishing in fifth place with a time of 20:33. Juliet Poss was sixth for Marblehead (20:40).
For Danvers, sophomore Emma Egan won the race in 20:04 and was followed by senior captains Catie Nemeskal (2nd), Ava Navarro (7th) and Olivia Viel (8th).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead 21, Danvers 38: Loeden Rodrigues and Peter Clifford crossed the line together in 15:37 to finish in first place and help the Magicians (3-0) sprint past Danvers. Sophomore Ryan Thompson finished in fifth place (16:34) with Nate May right behind him (16:35). Will Lamb was seventh in his first race in six weeks, finishing in a time of 17:17, while freshman Isaac Gross was eighth in 17:27.
For Danvers, senior captain TJ Glowik was third in 15:55 and junior Luke Llewellyn finished fourth. Fellow senior captains Brendan MacDonald and Will Sheehan (9th and 10th, respectively) also ran well in the loss.
