GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 3, Newburyport 0: Eighth grader Liv Doucette posted her second consecutive shutout in net and the Lady Headers (3-7) got an impressive win on Mental Health Awareness night. Ava Vautour potted the game-winner in the second period while Teyah Fleming and Samantha Demady also scored. Hannah Tsouvalas had two assists, Lara Dolan had one and Ava Laham and Melanie Earl (a 7th grader) got their first varsity points with helpers.
Peabody 5, Medford 0: Freshman Angela Fabbo scored two goals, senior captains Penny Spack and Jenna DiNapoli had a goal and an assist each and Danielle White handed out two assists as the Tanners (8-2) won their fifth straight. Sophomore Ava Buckley also scored and classmate Alyse Mutti collected her fifth shutout in ten games with immense defense from the elder Spack, freshman Eleni Spack, White and sophomore Leah Buckley.
Shawsheen 4, Masconomet 1: Senior captain Bitsy King scored her team-leading seventh goal of the year and Mackenzie Cronin made 22 stops in net but the Chieftains (2-8) dropped their seventh in a row.
Malden Catholic 1, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (3-5-2) put 30 shots on net but ran into a hot goalie on the road. Fenwick netminder Ella Tucker stopped 14 shots while forwards Abi Bruner, Abbey Millman and Molly Sullivan applied strong pressure.
Vermont Academy 7, Pingree 3: Zarena Sawyer had a goal and two assists and Sadie Canelli and Ashley Smail each had a goal plus an assist in the high scoring affair for Pingree.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 1, Arlington Catholic 0: Senior captain Josh Millman was terrific in net, stopping 25 shots to give the Crusaders their first win of the season. Junior defenseman Cam Anderson netted the night’s only score, his second of the season, with captain Manny Alvarez-Segee and Matt O’Connor picking up the assists.
St. John’s Prep 5, Malden Catholic 1: In his first varsity start, sophomore A.J. Farese came up from the junior varsity and stopped 15 of 16 shots as the Eagles (7-1-1) rolled the Lancers at the Catholic Conference Showcase in Canton. Senior left wing Matt Kirby had a strong game and earned his first varsity point on an assist for St. John’s Prep, which got goals from Jimmy Ayers, Harlan Graber, Aidan Holland, Christian Rosa, and Ben McGilvray, plus three assists from Jake Vana. Matt Theodore (1 save) also got his first-ever varsity playing time between the pipes.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Northeast Regional 1: Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Generals (4-5) got a hat trick and one assist from Will Stidsen and 17 saves from sophomore Cooper Miller to grab two points on home ice. Aidan Clarke and Luke Twomey also snapped the twine for Hamilton-Wenham, with Charlie Collins earning three assists and solos coming off the sticks of Lucas Hunt, Timmy Becker, Ryan Fazio, Ryan Dolaher and Evan Haughey.
Marblehead 10, Peabody/Saugus 2: Carter Laramie, Chris Locke and Crew Monaco all potted two goals as the Headers raced out to a five-goal lead in improving to 5-3-1. Junior Alex Coate added his first varsity goal, with Sean Dolan, James Caeran, and Avin Rodovsky also tallying. Hogan Sedky (2), Charlie Grenier (2), Ben Wales, Connor Sheridan, Cam Waldman, and James McKenzie all had assists to backbone Leo Burdge’s 12-save performance between the pipes.
Dante Mauro and Ryan Jones each had a goal and an assist for the Tanners (2-8), while goalie Evan Tybinkowski came in to start the second period and finished with 23 saves.
Masconomet 5, Beverly 2: Will Carey’s first career goal proved to be the game-winner as the Chieftains (6-3) scored three unanswered goals in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie. Tristen Dillon had a dozen saves while Brady Forde had two goals and an assist to guide the offense, with James Whitman and Alan Weitzman also connecting. Assists went to Joe Young (2), Ben Merrill, and Will Shannon.
Senior captain Dylan Hunter turned aside 28 shots for Beverly (0-10), while Bobby Massa and Coby Malionek producing goals at the other end of the rink. Gavin Lawrence assisted on both tallies and Logan Bowen added a helper of his own for the Orange-and-Black, which had lots of opportunities to add to its 2-1 lead in the second period but was unable to do so.
Winthrop 7, Swampscott 2: In a score that doesn’t indicate how well the Big Blue (4-4) played, the locals got tallies from Ronan Locke and Kody Langevain, with Ben Tosoloa and Will Roddy earning the assists. Dom Pappalardo made 16 saves in net.
Middlesex 3, Pingree 1: Joe Gaffney produced a first period goal for the Highlanders (7-5-2), with Max Guertin and captain Ryan Kavanagh assisting, but that’s all the offense they could muster in a road defeat.
GIRLS TRACK
Divasta sets record for Peabody: Peabody’s Sarah Divasta finished second overall in the 1,000 at the Northeast Invitational with a time of 3:01.67 to break the school record that was previously held by Caterina Rocha. Savanna Vargas added a second place finish in the 200 and a fifth place finish in the 55.
For Bishop Fenwick, Madison Reilly was third overall in the weight throw (31-0) while McKenna Leaman was fifth (30-7). Alexandra Morgan added a 22nd place finish in the mile (5:41.48) while Shannon Bresnahan was 26th (5:46.02) and Marianna Kay was 29th (4:47.31). Cecilia Krouse was strong in the 400, finishing in 20th with a time of 64.81.
For Beverly, Meredith Pasquarosa finished sixth in the 55 dash (7.42) and was fifth in the 400 (60.03).
BOYS TRACK
Peabody’s Jackson sets meet record: Peabody standout Alex Jackson set a new meet record at the Northeast Invitational with a heave of 53-9 in the shot put. Justin Franco added an eighth place finish in the 55 dash to highlight the Tanners’ top performances.
For Bishop Fenwick, Gianluca Sestito earned a 10th place finish in the weight throw with a toss of 40-5.
WRESTLING
Beverly sweeps quad-meet: Alijah Pavia (160 lbs.), Tristan Gold (126), Iuan Williams (152), Connor Day (285), Connor LoColle (220), and Gino Scari (182) each won three matches as the Panthers took down Greater Lawrence (66-16), Billerica (63-15), and Wayland (60-18) at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse. Jack Consedine also had a fine day for Beverly, winning a pair of bouts at 195 pounds.
GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 136.85, Marblehead 124.00: The Generals got outstanding performances from brother-sister duo Hobey and Georgia Greaves en route to the win on Saturday night. Hobey Greaves broke the score record with a 9.7 on vault while Georgia won the all-around with a score of 35.70. In addition, season-high scores on the vault were achieved by Georgia Greaves (9.3), Olivia Novak (9.05) and Alexandra Benchoff (9.0). Freshmen Evelyn Durey, Amelia Franklin, Hoby Greaves and Elida Carr all had strong performances as well, with Novak added a season-high 33.70 in the all-around for a second place finish. Nora Keys and Ellie Holbrook anchored the team with solid outings as well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 67, Groton 27: Bella Vaz poured in 24 points as the Highlanders (9-2 overall, 7-1 NEPSAC) steamrolled their way to a Class B victory. Captain Emily Norton added a dozen points, while sophomores Hannah Shields and Lyla Campbell added seven apiece for Pingree, which broke the game open with a 31-5 run in the second quarter.
Salem Academy 58, CCSC 20: Senior captain Cindy Shehu outscored another opponent all by herself, finishing with 27 points in her team’s road triumph. Grace Thomas scored a career high 13 points for Salem Academy, which also got nine from Jayden Starr.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 81, CCSC 40: Jorbert Peralta and Ivan Paredes both scored 22 points to help the Navigators (now 9-2) to an easy win in Cambridge. Angel Santiago and Jordan Maxson also finished in double digits for Salem Academy, with teammates Jostine Nunez and Emmanuel Edokpa also playing fine all-around games.
Catholic Memorial 83, Beverly 62: The Panthers (5-4) fell to one of the top teams in the state Sunday afternoon on the road.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 67, Fitchburg State 62: Jaden Castillo had 17 points with four assists and four steals to power the Vikings (4-13) to their first MASCAC win of the season. Conner Bryne added 13 points and Chris MacDonald was also in double figures with 11 plus four assists.
Endicott 80, Roger Williams 62: The Gulls (10-5) won their sixth conference game in eight attempts this season as Mark Barrett filled out the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, six steals, and one block. Jeff Hill and Jalen Echevarria, both from Lynn, added 19 and 16 points, respectively.
Suffolk 64, Gordon 61: Bryce Smith and Garrett Sattazahn both scored 17 points for the Scots (now 6-9), who led by three at the break but couldn’t build off of that in the second half.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 84, Fitchburg State 66: Kylie Gates had a career-best 23 points and Salem State (7-10) used a 25-10 third quarter run to pull away. Abuk Teng had a team-best 24 points with 10 rebounds for the Vikings and Liz Zaiter chipped in with 16 and nine caroms.
Roger Williams 63, Endicott 43: Libby Fleming paced the Gulls (6-9) with 11 points and five assists but the Hawks extended their win streak to 11 games at Endicott’s expense. Sarah Dempsey added 10 points with nine rebounds and four blocks and Emily St. Thomas also scored 10.
Gordon 68, Suffolk 56: The Scots (6-9) led by 21 in the first half with superb defense and were powered offensively by Madison Wynbeek’s 19 points and 14 rebounds. Ami Rivera and Isabella River each added 13 points and Serianna Anderson posted a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, UNE 0: The nation’s fourth ranked team got goals from Matt Giroux, Zach Mazur and Connor Amsley to take down No. 14 UNE — which had been the highest scoring Division 3 team in the country coming in. Ryan Wilson earned his third career shutout between the pipes for Endicott with a sparkling 32-save effort. The Gulls are now 13-1 overall and remain perfect (11-0) in league play.
Westfield State 2, Salem State 1: Zach Dill gave the Vikings (3-11) a lead less than six minutes into the contest, but the Owls countered with two more before the first intermission and held on the rest of the way. Aaron Mercer stopped 33 shots in the Vikings’ cage.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, UNE 0: Michaela O’Brien stopped all 19 shots that came her way to record her eighth career shutout as the Gulls (8-6-2) earned a weekend split up in Biddeford, Maine. Nicole Connor’s second period tally proved to be the game winner for Endicott, which added an empty netter from Samantha Fantasia.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Cal-Lutheran 3, Endicott 1: Opening their season in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the Gulls won the second set 26-24, but dropped the next two sets to fall to the host Kingsmen. Nikolas Kasprzak had 13 kills while Spencer Capps and Rafa Robert each had eight for Endicott, with Gabe DeBenedetto producing 34 assists.