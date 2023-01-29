SWIMMING
Marblehead wins NEC meet: Marblehead captured the Northeastern Conference meet title at the Beverly YMCA on Saturday, dominating the field on both the girls and boys sides. The girls team finished with 570 points while the boys had 584 points for a team total of 1,154.
Beginning on the boys side, Marblehead set a new program record with a first place from the medley relay team of Jack Grady, Cale Nelson, Cole Brooks and Logan Doody (1:42.60) while Ian Chemel, Gary Podstrelov, Gregory Podstrelov and Nate Rosen were third (1:51.79); Brooks was first in the 200 free (1:46.51); Brady Leveroni was third in the 200 IM (2:13.99); Doody was first in the 50 free (22.89) and 100 free (51.41); Brooks was first in the 100 butterfly (53.20); Nate Rosen was second in the 100 free (55.29); Podstrelov was third in the 500 free (5:26.72); the 200 free relay team of Owen Torstenson, Gary Podstrelov, Gregory Podstrelov and Rosen was second (1:42.21); Grady was first in the 100 backstroke (55.49); Gregory Podstrelov was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.02) while Rosen was second (1:10.82); and finally, the 400 free relay team of Doody, Nelson, Grady and Brooks was first (3:37.70).
On the girls side, Clementine Robbins, Song Waitekus, Finn Bergquist and Anna Coleman won the medley relay in 1:55.81 while Sophia Weiner, Bella Takata, Madeleine Auerbach and Lucy Sabin were second (2:01.04); Robbins won the 200 free with a state best time of 1:59.34 while Sophia Weiner was second (2:04.29); Waitekus won the 200 IM (2:15.39) while Bergquist was third (2:23.91); Coleman was second in the 50 free (26.56); Waitekus was first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.02) while Bergquist was third (1:02.17); Takata was second in the 100 free (56.90) while Cecelia Robins was third (57.19); Clementine Robbins took first in the 500 free (5:21.20) while Brinleigh Callahan was third (5:37.45); the 200 free relay team of Robbins, Bergquist, Callahan and Waitekus took first (1:47.61); Weiner took first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.43); Takata was first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.48) and Cecelia Robbins was third (1:14.55); and the 400 free relay team of Colaman, Weiner, Takata and Clementine Robbins snared first as well (3:52.67).
BOYS TRACK
Peabody’s Jackson shines: Competing in the MSTCA State Coaches Large School Invitational, Peabody’s Alex Jackson took home first overall in the shot put (52-8.25). Justin Franco impressed in the 55 dash, finishing third overall (6.62).
St. John’s Prep had two winners: Nathan Lopez in the 2-mile (9:15.15) and Drew McStay in the high jump (6-2). Daniel Padley added an eighth place finish in the 1000 (2:36.86) while Paul Lovett was 12th in the mile (4:24.32).
For Beverly, Leo Sherrif was seventh in the high jump at 5-10 while Misha Krygin was ninth in the 1000.
Marblehead’s Thompson makes podium: Marblehead’s Ryan Thompson finished third overall in the 1000 (2:36.61) during the MSTCA State Coaches Small School Invitational. Isaac Gross added a seventh place in the mile (4:35.75) while the Magicians team of Harrison Curtis, Sebastian Pantzer, Thomas Carlson and Thompson won the 4x200 relay (1:34.17).
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody’s Callahan leads way: Peabody’s Aaliyah Callahan finished second overall in the shot put (38-4.25) at the MSTCA State Coaches Large School Invitational. Savanna Vargas added a fifth place n the 55 dash (7.34), Sarah Divasta was fourth in the mile (5:10.8), Lindsey Wilson was fifth in the high jump (5-2), Jessica Richards was seventh in the shot put (33-3.25) and the 4x200 relay team of Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Mimi Batista and Tamara Kemigisha qualified for nationals with a third place finish (1:48.72).
Sweetnam snares second: Marblehead’s Kiera Sweetnam took home second place in the high jump (5-0) to lead the way for her team at the MSTCA State Coaches Small School Invitational. Cate Trautman was 11th in the 300 (42.9), Devin Whalen was fourth in the 55 hurdles (9.18), the 4x200 relay team of Trautman, Ava Machado, Whelan and Claire Davis was second (1:48.43), and the 4x400 relay team of Sadie Halpern, Cora Gerson, Charlotte Roszell and LeDaisha Williams was sixth (4:18.21).
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 2, Lowell Catholic 1 (OT): Defenseman Armani Booth’s goal from the top of the left circle with 1:37 left in overtime enabled the Hawks (13-0-1) to remain unbeaten with a pulsating home victory. Senior Bryan Swaczyk fed Booth for the winning goal, with Brady Leonard scoring the other (with assists from linemates Jaydan Vargas and Chris Maher). Kyle Mahan stopped 14 shots and fellow captain Cam Doherty was a standout on defense for the Hawks.
Marblehead 4, Medford 1: On Sunday morning at Salem State, James Caeran and Hogan Sedky both pumped in two goals and Leo Burdge stopped 23 shots to give the Headers (7-3-3) the two points. Carter Laramie assisted on a pair of goals in the victory, with Chris Locke, Kyle Hart, Cam Patrick, Sedky and Caeran earning single assists.
Marblehead 2, Melrose 2 (OT): In his first varsity start, freshman Kyle Rushton made 24 saves as MHS picked up a point on the road Saturday night. First period goals from sophomores Crew Monaco and Kyle Hart staked Marblehead to a 2-0 lead, with James Caeran, Lyndan Dyer and captain Chris Locke credited with assists.
Andover 5, Bishop Fenwick 2: Captain Manny Alvarez-Segee notched a power play goal in the first period and an even strength marker in the second, but visiting Andover snapped a tie with three third period tallies for the win.
Brewster 6, Pingree 5: Despite a season high four assists from captain Ryan Kavanagh, the Highlanders fell in a wide open contest up in Maine. Joe Gaffney finished with a goal and an assist; Ryan Clark, Max Guertin, Quinn Moses, and Trevor Payne also scored; and Max Kirianov added one assist for Pingree (now 7-7-4).
Triton 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Trailing by just a goal entering the third period, the Generals (5-7) hurt themselves by taking three minor penalties and only putting 10 shots on net total. Sophomore Cooper Miller turned aside 16-of-20 shots.
Winthrop 7, Beverly 0: On Pink The Rink Night to raise awareness for breast cancer, the Panthers (1-12) were held to just nine shots on goal by the Northeastern Conference-leading Vikings, who scored twice within an 11-second span in the first three minutes of play and never looked back. Senior captain Dylan Hunter finished with 26 saves for Beverly.
Gloucester 10, Peabody/Saugus 2: Michael Capone and Ryan Jones had the goals for the Tanners (2-10), with Tyson Higgins and Dante Mauro assisting. Austin Sousa had 20 saves over two periods, with Evan Tybinkowski making another seven in the third.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Masconomet 3, Marblehead 2: Captain Bitsy King and linemate Eliza Shannon scored in the first period and defenseman Kailyn Willa added an insurance tally as the Chieftains (3-10) snapped a nine game losing streak. Netminder Madie Dupuis had a great outing with 19 saves and Charlotte Liess, Bella Flinn and Bella Campbell assisted the tallies.
Ava Schultz tied it up 1-1 in the first for Marblehead (3-10) while Hannah Tsouvalas also scored and Sophie Zerilli had an assist. Liv Doucette played well in net for the Lady Headers.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (4-7-2) were a little snakebitten offensively against the Shamrocks and were limited to ten shots on goal. Netminder Ella Tucker made 19 stops in 35 minutes of action and freshman Eryn Maher made six saves in her first varsity appearance.
Brewster 3, Pingree 0: Maddie Santosousso made 26 saves in net while Ashley Smail, Zrenna Sawyer and Lucia Lafauci also played well in the Highlanders’ setback.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pingree 57, Milton Academy 31: The Highlanders (12-2) dominated over the final three quarters led by 20 points from Danvers native Bella Vaz. Tori Farrell added ten points for Pingree, Emily Norton scored nine and Cameron Travies and Sam Jones both contributed a half-dozen.
Lincoln Sudbury 53, Peabody 42: The Tanners (10-2) were led by Lauryn Mendonca’s 13 points and 11 rebounds and Abby Bettencourt’s 12 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Logan Lomasney was also strong, finishing with 12 points and 10 boards.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 61, Thayer Academy 57: The Highlanders picked up a big Class A win behind 18 points from Charlie Lynch. Ray Cuevas (14 points) and Hudson Weidman (13 points) also reached double figures.
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 147.95, Essex Tech 115.25: The Chieftains picked up another win behind tremendous scores all around. Greta Mowers led the way with a 9.5 on both vault and beam as well as a 9.3 on floor. Natalia Cafarelli added a 9.45 on floor while Fallon Eberhardt had a 9.45 on bars. Kate Mugge won the all-around with a 37.0 (9.1 vault, 9.3 bars, 9.4 beam) while Janey Young was second with a 36.4 (9.4 vault, 9.1 bars, 8.6 beam, 9.3 floor). Carly O’Heir, Brooklyn Odoardi and Mya Champlain were other standouts in the win.
SWIMMING
Bishop Fenwick 91, St. Mary’s 64: The Crusaders secured a win in their last dual meet of the season to finish the year undefeated in the Catholic Central League North. Fenwick took first place in eight of the 11 events: the 200 medley relay team of Audrey Waldinger, Hannah Ryan, Hannah English and Meredith Yuhasz (2:01.93); English in the 200 free (2:19.44); Yuhasz in the 200 IM (2:22.53) and 500 free (5:52.31); Caroline Blatchford in the 50 free (26.91) and 100 backstroke (107.81); Waldinger in the 100 butterfly (1:07.22); the 200 free relay team of Matt McDonald, English, Waldinger and Blatchford (1:54.60); and the 400 free relay team of Charles Kurti, Blatchford, Madison Moseley and Ryan.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 83, Endicott 72: All five starters scored in double digits led by Madison Wynbeek’s 21 plus 18 each from Ami Rivera and Isabella Rivera and the Scots (10-9) downed their North Shore Cup rivals. Endicott (7-12) was led by a 21-point outburst from Emily St. Thomas.
Worcester State 78, Salem State 66: Liz Zaiter led four starters in double figures with 17 points but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (9-11). Freshman Ernidia Goncalves scored 16 and Abuk Teng added 15.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 88, Endicott 80: Garrett Sattazahn erupted for 28 points and Bryce Smith added 20 of his own to help the Scots (7-12) surprise the Gulls (now 12-7). Justin Yu added 14 including four of his team’s 11 triples. For Endicott, Jalen Echevarria had 23 points with four from distance and Stephen Fama chipped in a dozen.
Worcester State 80, Salem State 71: Juvens Louis drained four treys and scored 18 points off the bench but couldn’t lift Salem State (6-14) all the way by the Lancers on the road. Conner Bryne also played well with 17 points and 12 rebounds collected.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 7, Framingham State 2: The Vikings (4-15) snapped a six game losing streak in emphatic fashion with three first period goals. Erik Larsson and David Cicak both scored twice and Keegan O’Donaghue added a goal and an assist. Peter Barry stopped 32 shots for his first win of the season in net.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 2, Plymouth State 2: Abby Stafford’s goal with 2:51 left in the second tied things up and neither team could net the winner in the third period or overtime. Hannah Aveni made 43 saves including nine in overtime to ensure Salem State (3-13-2) earned a point and Mackenzie Mallett scored in the first assisted by Peabody product Jess Robert.
Endicott 6, Curry 1: Emerson Hayes scored a pair of goals and the Gulls (11-7-2) made it a weekend sweep. Samantha Fantasia scored and handed out two assists while Kellie Popkin and Makenzie Villiard each added a goal with one helper.