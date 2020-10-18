BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
The state’s best cross country runners found a way to compete this weekend and Marblehead’s Loeden Rodrigues left no doubt he’s at the top of the mountain.
The senior and reigning NEC champion turned in the best time at the Frank Kelley Invitational in Attleboro sponsored by the MSTCA. His 15:54 was the best mark of the 230 boys that ran in staggered groups of seven throughout the day on Sunday. Fellow Magician Peter Clifford ran 16:38 to finish 16th and there were eight North Shore runners among the state’s top 20.
Masconomet senior Sebby Gilligan came in fourth overall in 16:05 and defending D1 champion St. John’s Prep had an amazing showing; Nate Lopez ran 16:06 for fifth overall, Noah Mooney clocked 16:16 for eighth, Charlie Tuttle ran 16:31 for 13th and George Nikolakopoulos came in 20th at 16:47.
Peabody Adam Abdulghani came in 19th at 16:46 while Logan Traccia ran a 17:25 for 44th. T.J. Glowik from Danvers also had a great run with a 17:39 and Luke Llewelyn finished in 18:01.
Masconomet 15, Danvers 50: With both teams holding out some of its top runners because of an MSTCA event the following day, the Chieftains took the top seven places for the victory on Peabody High’s 5K course. Senior captain Liam Quinlan had a winning time of 18:43 for Masco, followed by juniors Will Caron (19:28), Ian Darling (19:32) and Nolan Dickinson (19:39), freshman Noah Demers (20:31), junior Liam Gillespie (20:38) and sophomore Drew Bartram (20:48).
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 6, Gloucester 0: Liv Guerriero had two goals and two assists, Morgan Bovardi added two goals and a helper, and Allie Vaillancourt also tallied twice in the Chieftains’ dominant win. Goalkeepers Marcy Clapp and Charlotte Hill split the game in net, sharing the team’s second shutout and spearheading an excellent defensive performance. Carissa Scannell and Elena Lindonen added assists for unbeaten Masconomet (2-0-1).
Essex Tech 3, Innovation 0: Senior Riley Mannion made 14 saves to earn her third shutout of the season for the Hawks (4-1-1). Hope Miller had a goal and an assist for the winners with the other tallies coming from Emily Enes and Ava Allaire. Earlier in the week, the Hawks toppled Lowell Catholic, 3-1, behind goals by seniors Cece Lebron, Kaitlin Flaherty and Enes.
Bishop Fenwick 4, Bishop Stang 1: Sophomore Ally Mitchell struck twice to help the Crusaders (5-1) extend their winning streak to five. Captain Elani Gikas and Kiera Morgan had the other tallies with assists going to Ella Morgan and McKenna Gilligan. Junior captain Bella DelVecchio and Gikas had immense effort to help Fenwick battle the wind at midfield and keeper Claudia Keith had a strong game between the pipes.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
DiVasta leads locals: At the Frank Kelley Invitational in Attleboro, Peabody’s Sarah DiVasta was the top North Shore finisher among the 178 runners by coming in 44th in 21:09. Marblehead’s Caroline Johnson was next in 21:41 (59th) while Catherine Simcoe (22:35) and Juliet Poss (22:39) also finished in the top 100. For Danvers, Catie Nemeskal came in 82nd in 22:14, Emma Eagan was 83rd in 22:15 and Ava Navarro ran a stout 22:53.
Masconomet 15, Danvers 50: The Chieftains (1-1) won their first dual meet as members of the Northeastern Conference on Peabody’s Brooksby Farm course. Sarah Bernier won the race in 22:46 to lead Masco’s pack with Charlotte Shaw running well in 23:02 and Amber Goudreau coming in next at 23:24. Olivia Viel finished in eighth for the Falcons.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 6, Gloucester 1: The Chieftains recorded another impressive NEC win, getting two goals from Carmine DiPietrantonio to lead the charge. Zach Peterson played a great game on both sides of the ball while scoring a goal and tallying an assist; Spencer Butterworth also scored and had an assist, while Henry Sorenson, Christian Shaffer and keeper Kevin Pelletier shined defensively.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Stang 0: The Crusaders moved to 5-1 on the season thanks to a goal by Ryan Noci on an assist from Andrew Perry off an indirect free kick in the 70th minute. Goalkeeper Liam Foley recorded his fourth shutout in the last five games in net; Aidan Dwyer, TJ Genzale and Sean Campbell were impressive on the back line; and Ryan Arneil stepped up big time and had a great game on both sides of the ball.
Essex Tech 3, Innovation 0: George Kessler scored two goals for the Hawks while Peter Tsoutsorous had a goal and an assist in the win. Mateus Lima added an assist while Gavin Russel made three saves for the shutout in net.
GOLF
Beverly 46.5, Peabody 25.5: The Panthers went on the road and came away with a victory from The Meadow at Peabody late last week, but Peabody had a number of notable performances as well. Ryan Brunet won his match (5.5-3.5) in the No. 1 slot; Chris Fabbo won his match (5-4) at No. 8, and Mike Ryan, the team’s most improved player this past week, put up a strong fight in a defeat at No. 2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cohasset 2, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders were felled at home despite 13 saves from Cat Elias and some terrific defensive play by Kailey Silva and Paige Littlehale.