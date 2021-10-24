GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0: Lauren Boughner finished off a corner kick and Masco (14-2) played flawless defense to collect their eighth straight win. Marcy Clapp earned the clean sheet in net with excellent play from Charlotte Meixsell, Abby Moore and Kendall Skulley at midfield.
Peabody 1, North Andover 1: Branae Craveiro’s goal late in the second half lifted the Tanners (6-4-4) to a draw as they clinched a playoff spot for the 26th consecutive season. McKayla Fisher assisted on the tally while Sam Simmons, Logan Lomasney, Meghan Billingsley and Ally Bettencourt had great games defensively.
Rockport 2, Salem Academy 0: Cindy Shehu played goalkeeper in this one and had an incredible 30 saves to keep the Navigators in it.
Ipswich 5, Gloucester 1: Three goals from captain Carter King and one apiece from freshman Lily Harper and captain Colby Filosa took care of the scoring for the Tigers (now 4-10-2). Center back Dana Faradeau had a fantastic game, as did captains Carter King and Jennie Tarr in the center of the field.
Danvers 0, Brookline 0: The Falcons (11-2-3) got outstanding play from junior forward Ellie Anderson and freshman midfielder Georgia Prouty in the draw. Junior keeper Emily Goddard had a great afternoon as well, making 14 saves to preserve the shutout, while Gabby Chisholm, Ryley Crosby, Mikayla Shaffaval and Emma Dunn all played well defensively.
Pingree 8, Concord 0: Lucca Kloman netted a hat trick and Maddie Landers had a goal and two helpers as Pingree (9-2-1) tuned up for Monday’s rematch of the 2019 New England title game with Rivers with a big win. Waters Lloyd also scored twice, Katherine Gasiorowski had a goal and Maggie Warner earned the shutout between the posts.
Bishop Fenwick 1, North Reading 0: Senior captain Claudia Keith collected the 40th shutout of her four year varsity career, and 12th this season, as the Crusaders wrapped up the regular season unbeaten at 8-0-6.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 10, Innovation Charter 1: Thatch Phypers and Brian Milano both had two goals as the Tigers (6-7-3) climbed to within a game of .500. Cade Wetter, Efrem Johanson, Spencer Johnson, Darwin Ramirez, Beckett Devoe and Quinn Shearer also scored in the non-league rout, with Theo Norton, Alex Barlow, Josiah Scarano, Phypers, Wetter and Ramirez all picking up assists.
Peabody 2, Danvers 2: Victor Maciel and Nathan Braz each scored a goal to help the Tanners draw even with their rivals. Ryan Alves added an assist while Cam Collins and Matt Calver both played well.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Stang 0: Three saves by Sedona Lawson gave her her eighth shutout of the season as Fenwick (11-2-3) prevailed. Emma Perry and Rayne Millett had the goals for the winners, which got a great game defensively from Kailey Silva and stellar midfield play from Zoe Elwell and Grace Morey.
Pingree 8, Concord Academy 0: Sophomore goalie Sadie Canelli earned a shutout in net while also scoring two goals of her own as the Highlanders improved to 7-2-1. Olivia Donahue also scored twice; Cameron Traveis added a goal and an assist; Grace Mullaney, Gaby Nagahama, and Allie Smail had solo goals; and Meghan Collins, Audrey Crate, and Eva Leikikh each chipped in with assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Danvers 1: The Crusaders won their fourth straight match as senior Olivia Found and sophomore Lacey Murphy helped spark the victory over the Falcons.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Eagles soar: St. John’s Prep won the Catholic Conference Classic at Franklin Park with 32 total points and senior captain Charlie Tuttle was second overall in a quick time of 15:51. Nathan Lopez was third in 16:30 with Felix Rogivin in seventh (16:55), Paul Lovett in eighth (17:00), Jack Stein in 12th (17:06) and Luc Santos coming in 17th (17:18).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 5, Roger Williams 0: The Gulls (9-4) captured their second straight CCC title and eighth in program history with a clean sweep at home. The doubles teams of Lejla Guster/Ripley Uyeda, Justine Hoover/Fernanda Trevino and Shelby Henry/Ashley Keaveney all won and quick singles wins by Olivia Berler and Guster clinched the crown.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Salve Regina 21, Endicott 14: The Seahawks had a 15-0 advantage in the fourth quarter to hand the Gulls (6-2) their first conference loss of the season. QB Mike Ingraffia’s 1-yard TD plunge just before halftime gave Endicott a 14-6 lead but the offense sputtered and didn’t produce any second half points. Kobe Gaudette also hauled in a TD pass and Tyler Davis led the Gull defense with 11 stops and a forced fumbled.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Western New England 2: Swampscott native Jaymie Caponigro scored two goals as the Gulls (9-3-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead before hanging on. Riley Rischitelli had the other marker for Endicott.
Salem State 1, MCLA 0 (OT): Jasmine Moran netted the winner eight minutes into the first overtime on a perfect through-ball from Lydnsey Martins to lift the Vikings (4-10) over .500 in MASCAC action at 3-2. The defense was immense in allowing only two shots on goal.
Gordon 2, Wentworth 0: The Scots (12-3) continued their fantastic season thanks to goals from McKenna Feller and Emily Rodriguez. Shelby Jones added an assist while keepers Karinne Walther and Tori Paine split time in net for the shutout.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Nichols 0: Sydney Poulin scored twice to up her season total to 13 goals and Claire Boncek also netted a pair to help Endicott improve to 9-5. Blake Braman had three assists on the day with other goals coming from Meg Arnette and Meaghan Hogan.
Salem State 1, Western Conn. State 0: Melanie Mascon’s second quarter score was the only tally the Vikings (7-7) needed in the home win. Kelli McCarthy collected five saves to blank Western and make sure Mason’s winner stood up.
Western New England 5, Gordon 0: The Scots dipped to 1-10 with the shutout loss. Goalie Sophea Zaskoda made 11 saves in the setback.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 2, Western New England 1: Tiago Frazao netted two goals 49 seconds apart in the first half and that was all the offense the Gulls needed in the road win. Charles Badji assisted on one of the scores and keeper Kyle Rosa made eight saves.
Salem State 1, MCLA 0: In the 54th minute, Damon Deocleciano scored the game’s only goal on a pass from Peabody native Lucas Amaral to give Salem State (10-6) an exciting conference victory. Matt Hauntsman was spotless in net for the winners with two saves.
Gordon 2, Wentworth 1 (2 OT): Roddy Ngolomingi scored the game-winner in double overtime to send the Scots (8-5-2) to victory. Jarvin Ramirez added an assist on the goal while also scoring the first Gordon marker early in the second half on a free kick from 20 yards out.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 5, Anna Maria 2: The Vikings picked up a win over the weekend.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon takes two: The Scots (12-9) topped both Suffolk and Fitchburg State on Saturday in straight sets. Against Suffolk Annie Murphy had 15 kills and four blocks while Macie Carroll had seven blocks. Kate Howe led the way in assists with 28. Against Fitchburg it was Valerie Nilan who led the charge with 15 kills, while Howe contributed 20 assists and three digs. Hayley Robinson added a team-best 11 digs and three aces.
Endicott splits: The Gulls (16-8) split Saturday’s doubleheader, topping Curry, 3-0, before falling to Coast Guard, 3-1. In the win, Amanda Gilbert had a team-high eight kills and seven digs while Lauren McGrath had 15 assists.