GIRLS HOCKEY
Masconomet 5, Marblehead 3: Senior captain Bitsy King potted the game-winner in the second period and Maddie Dupuis made 23 saves to get Masconomet (1-1) its first win. Sophomore Maddie Kenny had two goals with an assist while Jessey Grelish had her first career goal plus an assist and Charlotte Leiss also notched two points.
The Lady Headers (0-1) got a pair of goals from Hannah Tsouvalas with assists by Reece Fabrizio and Ava Vautour.
St. Mary’s Lynn 7, Bishop Fenwick 1: Penny Levine Stein’s goal in the third period got the Crusaders on the board but the top-ranked Spartans got two goals and an assist from Boxford native Gabi Oakes plus the 100th goal of Peabody native Jenna Chaplain’s career to win the CCL opener Saturday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Danvers 3, Greater Lowell/Nashoba 1: Seamus Cary, Nick Robinson, and Mike Delisio scored over the final two periods as the Falcons (2-0) prevailed in the opening game of the Cobblestone Tournament in Lowell Sunday. Braedyn Oteri stopped seven shots for the win in net, with Jack Flynn dishing out two assists and single helpers going to Josh Henry, Trevor McNeill, and Robinson. Danvers will play Monday (7 p.m.) against Lunenberg/Ayer-Shirley in the tournament title game, which they won a year ago.
Essex Tech 6, North Quincy 1: Junior Logan Casey netted two goals and added an assist while Kyle Mahan stopped 23 of 24 shots as the Hawks breezed in their season opener. Sophomores Anthony Bisenti (who earned the team’s Hard Hat as its Player of the Game) and Brady Leonard, as well as junior Chris Maher, each had a goal and an assist in the victory, with freshman Brian Delisio also scoring. Freshman Ben Rehal and sophomore Mason Sutcliffe added their first varsity points on assists as well for Essex Tech, which also got a great game from senior defenseman Cam Doherty.
Peabody 13, St. Joseph Prep 4: Captain Dante Mauro had a natural hat trick and added three assists while Michael Capone also netted a trio of tallies with one assist as the Tanners (1-1) evened their record with a blowout win. Joe Soares added a pair of goals in the victory, with captain Mike Ryan (2 assists), Trevor Pacheco, Nathan Palhares, Nick Marabito, and Ryan Jones (2 assists) also scoring. Larry Barrows, Zack Hartnett, Josh Lewis and Tyson Higgins all finished with one assist and goalie Ashton Sousa stopped 21 shots in net.
Winthrop 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: Senior Chris Marshall buried a pass from fellow wing Joey Marshall, but the Crusaders couldn’t get the equalizer in dropping their season opener at home. Josh Millman had an excellent performance between the pipes, stopping 21 shots.
Pomfret 5, Pingree 2: Despite 35 saves from goaltender Nick Hubbard, the Highlanders fell to 3-2 against a strong Proctor squad. Max Guertin and Joseph Gaffney lit the lamp for the locals, with Quinn Moses, Ryan Kavanaugh, Ryan Clark and Nick Moulison snaring assists.
GIRLS TRACK
Novello shines: At Saturday’s small school winter festival, Ipswich’s Olivia Novello took the 55 meter hurdles championship while Soren Shearer won the 600 and the 4x400 relay of Soren, Chloe Pszenny, Amelia Mooradd and Lily Harper also came in first place.
Beverly wins two: The Panthers beat Danvers 53-29 and Masconomet 44-42 thanks to the relay team of Katie Brugess, Izzy Sullivan, Grace Williams and Claire Brean coming up clutch with a winning time of 4:26. Also picking up wins was Meredith Pasquarosa in the 55 hurdles (9.12), Brean in the 600 (1:46), Mya Perron in the shot put (34-2) and Tara MacNeil in the mile (5:58.6). Tatum Panjwani added a second place finish in the mile in six minutes flat.
Danvers drops two: The Falcons (0-2) fell to Beverly, 53-29, and Masconomet, 57-25. Against Beverly, Lily Delafano (55) and Emma Eagan (2-mile) both earned first place finishes, while Jordan Turcotte (55), Ava Newton (600), Cali Abbatessa (shot put), Chloe Hertigan (high jump) and Bobbi Serino (1,000) all came in second. Third place finishes came from Jordan Ortins (55 hurdles), Sabina Sturgeon (300), Ava Newton (600) and Katie Walfield (1,000). Against Masco, Newton (600), Eagan (2-mile), Abbatessa (shot put) and the 4x400 relay team of Newton, Sadie Bucco, Serino and Walfield all won.
BOYS TRACK
Hansen sets record: Ipswich High’s 300 meter record fell at the small school winter festival when Colin Hansen clocked a 36.35. Keith Townsend took first in the high jump by clearing 6-feet and those two teamed up with Brian Milano and Brendan Monahan to win the 4x400 relay.
Beverly sweeps: The Panthers topped Danvers, 61-24, and Masconomet, 63-23. Leo Sherrif scored victories against both teams in the high jump (PR, 6-feet) and 55 hurdles (8.72, qualified for states). Ryan Dunleavy added a PR in the 600 (1:28.79) to qualify for states, while the 4x400 relay team of Misha Krygin, Evan Wong, Ryan Whitling and Ray Kwiatek beat both teams in a time of 3:46.18. Also coming up with wins was Dan Conant in the 300 (38.79), Krygin in the mile (4:51.15) and Ryan Whiting in the 1,000 (2:56.1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 83, St. Marks 45: The Highlanders (3-1) rolled behind 34 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals from Ray Cuevas. Charlie Lynch added 21 points while Jack Murphy finished with 10.
Salem Academy 83, Bishop Fenwick 70: The Navigators (1-1) took the consolation game in their own tournament thanks to 24 points from Jorbert Peralta and 23 from Angel Santiago. Eighth grader Jordan Maxson continued to impress as well, scoring 21 points. Peralta was named to the All-Tournament team.
For Fenwick (0-2), James Meklis had 23 points, Nate Allder had 20 and freshman Jake Bellancini added 14.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep sweeps: The defending state and New England champs began the season off right by taking down Londonderry, NH (45-24), Weymouth (66-18), Foxboro (64-16), and Haverhill (50-27). Freshman Jimmy Lally at 132 pounds was one of seven Eagles to go 4-0 on the day, joining Alex Schaeublin (113 lbs.), Elias Jajali (126), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Marc Pineiro (195), and Charlie Smith (285) Braedon Goes (120) and freshman Charlie Poor (182) both went 3-1 on the day as well.
Beverly wins three of four: The Panthers topped Foxboro (36-35), Londonderry (48-26) and Westford Academy (52-37) while losing to Haverhill (57-24). Braden McNeil won all four his matches while Nathan Barry, Connor Day, Liam Donnelly, Tristan Gold and Mason Irwin each won three.
Essex Tech/Masco goes 2-1: The Essex Tech/Masconomet co-op squad beat Wilmington (36-24) and Nashoba Tech (66-12) while falling to Excel Academy (48-36). Ending the day undefeated were captains Collin MCAveney, Miles Darling and Garrett Hunger, as well as David Hashley and Trevor O’Neil.
SWIMMING
Beverly 81, Bishop Fenwick 76: Crusaders’ senior captain Meredith Yuhasz qualified for sectionals and states in both the 200 free (2:17.95) and 500 free (5:23) to lead her team in defeat. Freshman Charles Kurti performed well in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.31) while classmate Caroline Blatchford qualified for sectionals and states in the 200 free (2:04.97). Other postseason qualifiers for Fenwick included senior captain Audrey Waldinger (100 backstroke, 1:05.90) and the 500 free relay team of Hannah English, Yuhasz, Waldinger and Blatchford (4:03.53).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WPI 77, Salem State 62: The Vikings (3-9) dropped their fourth straight despite 14 points from Jaden Castillo and 12 points, six boards and two blocks from Conner Byrne. Chris MacDonald (12 points, 3 steals) and Josiah Green (11 points, 6 rebounds) also reached double figures.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 66, Endicott 62: The Vikings (5-6) got 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals from Kylie Gates en route to victory. Ernidia Goncalves added a monster double-double with 11 points and 20 rebounds. For Endicott (3-5), Tara Laugeni dropped 24 points with seven rebounds and three steals in the loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott drops two: The Gulls (7-5-1) dropped two second straight to Hamilton by scores of 6-3 and 3-0. Morgan Sisson had two goals while Abby Smith had the other in the first loss. Michaela O’Brien made 19 saves in net in the shutout.