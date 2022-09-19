GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 2, Andover 1: Amanda Schneider’s game-winning goal came only three minutes after Andover tied it up in the second half and the Chieftains remained unbeaten at 4-0. Natalie Nolan assisted the winning goal, Lauren Boughner scored assisted by Blythe Mclean and Kendall Skulley and Kylie DuMont were outstanding defensively.
Pingree 3, Brooks 1: Hanna Jenkins collected a pair of assists by setting up Lizzy Gaffney and Kayla Smyrnios and the Highlanders stayed spotless at 2-0. Allie Donovan also scored assisted by Catherine Watrous while Maddie Landers, Avery DePiero, Kathryn Gasiorowski, Lauren Collins and Maddy O’Conor excelled for the Blue-and-Green.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem 7, Charlestown 1: The Witches rolled behind a hat trick from junior Gabriel Pereira and two goals from sophomore Ian Souza. Fellow sophomore Marcus Pereira added a goal and two assists, Chris Qirjazi also scored, Chris Pierre had two assists and Lucas Dias added another helper.
St. John’s Prep 5, Leominster 0: The Eagles (4-0) played their most complete game of the season, getting two goals from junior Ross O’Brien and a goal and assist apiece from juniors Chance Prouty and Graham Kramer, as well as senior captain Callum Rigby. Fellow senior captain Alex Borkland added two assists while senior keeper Yianni Andrikopolous made three saves for his second straight shutout.
Pingree 2, Kent Hill 0: Rogan Cardinal and Noe Aguilar scored the Pingree goals to help the team to victory. Charlie Lynch recorded the shutout win in net, making two saves.
Concord-Carlisle 2, Beverly 0: The Panthers were unable to muster up any goals in Saturday’s setback, dipping to 1-3 on the season.
Glouceseter 4, Marblehead 1: The Magicians (3-1-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite a goal from Harrison Curtis off of a corner kick from Sebby Pantzer.
Lynn Classical 1, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue fell to 1-4 with the shutout loss on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pingree 7, Kents Hill 0: Annie Smith scored a pair of goals while Sadie Canelli turned in her second shutout in as many games to start the season as Pingree (2-0) rolled. Meghan Collins, Cameron Traveis, Nina Husak, Olivia Donahue, and Priya Worden also scored for the winners, with Grace Mullaney and Donahue adding assists.
GOLF
Danvers 54, Winthrop 18: The Falcons rolled in their matchup on Sunday, getting match play wins from Trevor McNeill (7.5-1.5), Brendan Glowik (8-1), Bryce Clark (7-2), Connor Harvey (5.5-3.5), Jakob Hamel (9-0) and Thomas Fish (9-0). Braden Coyne halved his match to aid in the win.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 28, TCNJ 7: Gulls’ quarterback Clayton Merengi threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns while Tyler Bridge rushed 31 times for 117 yards to aid in the big victory. Zachariah Twardosky added a pick-6 while Yavier Cosme-Diaz took a fumble recovery to the end zone as Endicott improved to 3-0 to start the season.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 1, Bridgewater State 0: The Vikings improved to 3-2-1 thanks to Brendan Davis’ goal in the 61st minute. Brendan Walsh and Patrick Filetti had the assists, while keeper Matt Hauntsman made eight saves in net.
Endicott 2, Gordon 0: The Gulls (4-2-1) got second half goals from Tiago Frazao and Joe Mepham, both of whom assisted on each other’s goals to aid in the win. Gordon dipped to 1-4-1 with the loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Bridgewater State 6, Salem State 0: The Vikings suffered their fifth straight loss to begin the season.
Endicott 0, Gordon 0: The two rivals battled to a scoreless tie on Saturday, with Endicott going to 5-1-1 on the season and Gordon moving to 3-1-2.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Roger Williams 0: The Gulls (4-2) recorded their second straight 5-0 victory thanks to individual goals from Lindsay Bruns, Olivia Lampasona, Claire Boncek, Meaghan Hogan and Meghan Lelouiller. Goalie Brianna Anslow made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Salve Regina 4, Gordon 1: The Scots fell to 2-4 on the season despite a third period goal from Abigail Hopkins.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State 3, Curry 2: The Vikings (2-5) picked up their second win of the season over the weekend.
Endicott drops two: The Gulls (5-3) fell to Whittier, 3-1, and Cal Lutheran, 3-0, in Saturday’s doubleheader. Amanda Gilbert and Kelsey Sanborn each had 11 kills in the loss to Whittier, while Gilbert came up with 10 kills and six digs against Lutheran.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, Salve Regina 0: The Gulls (3-1) swept behind doubles wins from Oliver Berler/Ashley Keaveney, Shelby Henry/Olivia Martinelli and Ana Mar Molina/Ashley Klauck. Singles wins came from Ripley Uyeda, Keaveney, Henry, Martinelli, Berler and Klauck.
Roger Williams 9, Gordon 0: The Scots dipped to 0-4 on the season with the loss.
Regis 9, Salem State 0: The Vikings failed to record a victory, falling to 0-4 on the season in the process.