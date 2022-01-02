GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 148.95, Danvers 135.8: The Chieftains won their season opener thanks to an all-around 38.4 from sophomore Bella Misiura and a 38.0 from freshman Meri Brandt. Misiura scored a 9.9 on vault, a 9.5 on bars, a 9.6 on beam and a 9.4 on floor while Brandt managed a 9.6 on vault, a 9.5 on bars, a 9.4 on beam and a 9.5 on floor. Greta Mowers, Fallon Eberhardt, Emma Quirk and Kelsey Thompson also shined in the win.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brookline 2, Marblehead 1: Elsa Wood scored her eighth goal of the season in the third period but the Lady Headers (3-5) couldn’t produce the tying goal over the final six minutes of action. Goalie Lily Francoeur had a solid outing in net in a game played at Boston University’s Walter Brown Arena in a special “Hockey Fights Cancer” fundraising game.