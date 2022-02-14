GYMNASTICS
Masconomet wins NEC/CAL meet: The Chieftains continued their fantastic season, capturing the NEC/CAL meet with 148.9 points. Bella Misiura took home Gymnast of the Year honors with Masco also getting all-stars in Meri Brandt (all-around), Fallon Eberhardt (vault), Greta Mowers (vault) and Emma Quirk (floor). Mowers (9.5) and Emma Quirk (9.0) shined on bars while Natalia Cafarelli (9.5) and Quirk (9.0) did the same on floor.
Other local teams earning all-star status at the meet included Danvers (Maddie Wescott in the all-around), Hamilton-Wenham (Georgia Graves on bars), Marblehead/Swampscott (Maeve McIlroy on bars) and Beverly (Sydney Spencer on beam and Keegan Richardson on floor). Other top individual performers included Beverly’s Olivia Giello and Marblehead’s McIlroy (tied for second on vault with an 8.8) and Hamilton-Wenham’s Julia Biel (second on bars with an 8.4).
Beverly head coach Julie Sciamanna was named Coach of the Year while Peabody took home the Team Spirit Award.
Beverly 128.95, Bishop Fenwick 121.25: Sydney Spencer captured the all-around with a score of 33.25, highlighted by wins on the beam (8.6) and bars (7.85) while taking second on floor exercises (8.5) for the Panthers. Keegan Richardson won both vault (9.0) and floor (8.9) for the Orange-and-Black, while teammate Olivia Giello was second on bars (7.6) and third on both vault (8.5) and floor (8.0). Other third place showings for Beverly — which finished the regular season 6-2 — came from Linnea Avola on bars (7.5) and Izzy Connon on beam (7.8).
Fenwick saw Gabby Millet take second on vault (9.0) and beam (7.9) en route to a second place finish in the all-around (31.7). Ava Binilto was third in the AA (30.5) for the Crusaders.
BOYS HOCKEYEssex Tech 5, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Captain David Egan had a hat trick plus an assist, increasing his team-leading point total to 33, while junior goaltender Kyle Mahan made 35 saves for his seventh shutout of the season, giving the Hawks their school record 12th win. Fellow captain Jonathan Daley (2 assists) and freshman defenseman Riley Sobezenski both added solo tallies for Essex Tech (now 12-2-3), while Armani Booth had two assists. Solo helpers came from Jaydan Vargas, Logan Casey, Brady Leonard, and Cam Doherty.
The Generals (7-8) got 20 stops in net from Cooper Miller and another three from Luke Graham.
Masconomet 3, Saugus 1: Outshooting the host Sachems 40-14, Masconomet (14-2-1) got goals from Richie Guarino, Chris O’Grady (on the power play) and Michael Bevilacqua had goals and Triston Dillon picked up the win between the pipes. Assists went to A.J. Sacco (2), Matt McMillan and Guarino.
Masconomet 1, Lynnfield 1 (OT): In the sixth annual Bob Driscoll ‘Can Do Classic’ Saturday afternoon, both the Chieftains and host Pioneers came away with a point and are now both 13-2-1 on the season after 50 minutes couldn’t determine a winner. Defenseman Matt McMillan scored on the power play for Masconomet, with Josh Brann and A.J. Sacco earning the assists.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Andover 2: Senior Brady McClung earned his first win of the season in net, making 16 saves as the Chieftains (5-8-3) picked up a big win Sunday afternoon. Junior Manny Alvarez-Segee spearheaded the offense with two goals and an assist while Mark Wilson scored one and assisted on another. Gerry Visconti and defenseman Matt O’Connor also tallied for Fenwick, which got additional assists from Anthony Sasso, Max Vieira, Nick Wesley, Chris Stevens and Mike Faragi.
Bishop Fenwick 1, St. Mary’s Lynn 1 (OT): Dillon Bloom stopped 24 shots to give the Crusaders a well-earned tie with their Catholic Central League rivals. Manny Alvarez-Segee gave Fenwick an early lead, cashing in on a Mark Wilson pass, before St. Mary’s tied it with two minutes left in regulation.
Brewster 6, Pingree 3: Defenseman Tommy Tavenner gave Pingree (6-15-2) an early lead, but Brewster scored five of the next six goals to pull away. Linemates Ryan Kavanaugh and captain Michael Lynch were the other goal scorers for the Highlanders, who also got two assists from Cody Plaza and one apiece from Lynch and Max Guertin. Senior Matt Cusolito stopped 14 of 15 shots in relief between the pipes.
GIRLS HOCKEYPeabody 4, Marblehead 2: Freshman Sarah Powers netted her first career hat trick to power the Tanners (12-3-1) on Sunday morning. Hannah Gromko also scored with Jenna DiNapoli earning two assists with solo helpers for Penny Spack and Ava Buckley. For Marblehhead (6-10), Elsa Wood had a pair of goal, both assisted by Ashley Piersol, to make it 2-1 and 3-2 before Peabody pulled away.
Peabody 5, Newburyport 0: Junior center Jenna DiNapoli picked off a pass and went the distance to score a rare 3-on-5 shorthanded goal Saturday night. She and freshman Sarah Powers each had two scores and Peabody (11-3-1) had four total shorties in the road win. Sophomore Catie Kampersal also scored with assists to senior captain Catherine Sweeney and Hannah Gromko. Freshman goalie Alyse Mutti earned her first career shutout between the pipes.
Leominster 3, Marblehead 1: Ashley Piersol’s goal assisted by Elsa Wood and captain Hadley Wales made it 1-1 in the first period but Marblehead (6-9) was snakebit over the next two periods in dropping its third straight. Goalie Lily Francoeur came up with 22 stops in the road setback.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPhillips Andover 65, Pingree 53: Lexi Garcia had a strong game for the Highlanders (10-7) with 24 points while teammate Bella Vaz had a dozen against a strong Andover squad.
Amesbury 37, Ipswich 26: The Tigers struggled to find offense as they fell to 3-14 on the season.
Bishop Fenwick 62, Archbishop Williams 44: Senior captain Nasha Arnold scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out four assists to help the Crusaders (13-5) to victory. Sophomore Ella Andrews had nine points and 10 rebounds while junior Erica Lendall added 15. Sophomore Cecilia Kay (10 points, 8 rebounds) and senior captain Maria Orfanos (9 points, 5 assists) also played well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John’s Prep 65, Methuen 51: The Eagles (7-8) got 20 points from Kyle Webster and 15 from Jacob Mercedes en route to the sound win on Sunday.
Amesbury 78, Ipswich 69: Ray Cuevas continued his hot shooting, going off for 37 points with four triples in the competitive setback. He made 11 of his 12 free throw attempts to boot. Toby Adams also reached double figures for the Tigers (6-9), scoring 14 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Regis 0: Rafa Robert had 13 kills, six digs, two service aces and was a perfect 21-for-21 on serve-receive as the Gulls rolled to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-23 win. Gabe DeBenedetto finished with 29 assists for Endicott (now 5-2) while Nikolas Kasprzak (10), Spencer Capps (8) and Ian Smith (8) were all active in kills for the winners.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 86, MCLA 43: Peabody native Liz Zaiter led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Vikings (6-16) doubled up the visitors in a decisive win. Irianis Delgado added 17 points for Salem State, which saw all 10 of its players score. Katie Wallace led Salem State in rebounds (11), assists (6) and steals (4) to go along with five points.
Endicott 74, Salve Regina 52: In just 24 minutes of playing time, Tara Laugeni had a game-high 26 points, eight rebounds, a pair of assists and three steals as Endicott (14-8) won for the sixth time in its last seven contests. Sarah Dempsey contributed 14 points and seven rebounds; Emily St. Thomas scored 13 and blocked two shots; and Libby Fleming canned a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 86, MCLA 84 (OT): In a wild back-and-forth contest, the victorious Vikings got 32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot in a sublime performance from Sean Bryan to pull out a home victory. Jarret Byrne (14), Conner Byrne (13) and Chris MacDonald (13) also scored in double figures for SSU.
Salve Regina 72, Endicott 64: Cameron Ray’s 17 points and 15 more from Jalen Echevarria weren’t enough as the Gulls fell to 11-9.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Wentworth 1: Former St. John’s Prep star Mitch Shaheen scored two shorthanded goals, tying his own school record for most in one game, and Conor O’Brien made 25 saves in net as the Gulls improved to 16-5-1. Andrew Kurapov and Cam Speck were the other Endicott marksmen.
Salem State 5, Worcester State 3: The Vikings (8-11) got a power play goal late in the second period from Joe Smith that proved to be the game-winner in this MASCAC bout. Matt Yianacopolus, Eamonn Miller, Luke Day and Richard Coyle had the other snipes for Salem State, with Joona Sato-Hunsula grabbing the victory in net after a strong 35-save performance.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Southern Maine 4, Salem State 0: Hannah Aveni stopped 33 shots in the Vikings’ (5-19) regular season finale.