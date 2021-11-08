BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 6, Northampton 0: The Chieftains (19-0) cruised in their Division 2 playoff opener behind two goals apiece from Brennan Johnston and Sam Brockelman. Jason Karas and James Teleos also scored, with assists going to Nate Collins, Steve Ralph, Eoin O’Brien and Brockelman. Masco now moves on to host Wayland in Wednesday’s Round of 16.
St. John’s Prep 3, Weymouth 0: The Eagles got goals from James Gikas, Matt Patturelli and Graham Kramer and two assists from Ryder Vigsnes en route to a shutout win in the Division 1 playoff opener. Joey Waterman stopped three shots to earn another shutout while defenders Ansh Motiani, Ben Bailey and Will Minor were stellar in front of him. The Eagles now advance to the Round of 16 to face top seeded Hingham on the road Tuesday.
Plymouth North 4, Marblehead 3: The Magicians (9-8-3) went toe-to-toe with No. 4 seeded Plymouth North, but ultimately came up short in the Division 2 Round of 32. Marblehead erased deficits three times in the contest, getting goals from Schuyler Schmitt, Isaiah Pina and Brogan McGorray.
Medfield 3, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (15-2-2) suffered just their second loss of the season, but it was enough to knock them out of the Division 3 state playoffs.
Hampshire 5, Ipswich 0: The top seed in the Division 4 draw was too much for the 32nd seeded Tigers, who ended their season 7-10-3.
Leominster 3, Peabody 2 (OT): Leominster, the No. 5 seed in Division 1, netted the equalizer with two minutes left in regulation before scoring the game-winner late in overtime to effectively end the Tanners’ (9-9-1) season. Peabody’s leading scorer Victor Maciel scored two more times in the setback, while Cam Collins, Nick Soper and AJ Forte all played well. Keeper Paul Drilon also turned in a strong performance in the setback.
GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 1, Holliston 0 (PKs): Freshman Georgia Prouty connected on the fourth shootout try and Danvers (14-2-3) made each of its kicks to advance in Division 2 playoff action. Arianna Bezanson and Emma Dunn, both senior captains, made their kicks as did Emma Hatch and Danvers won the shootout 4-2 with keeper Emily Goddard making a save. Goddard made 17 saves in regulation and overtime and Teagan Price had a great game at midfield.
Masconomet 4, Dartmouth 0: Elena Lindonen scored two goals and added an assist as the Chieftains (17-2) advanced to the Division 2 Round of 16 with a shutout win. Taylor Bovardi and Lauren Boughner also scored, while Charlotte Meixsell and Abby Moore added assists. Masco will now travel to No. 7 Westborough on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Concord Carlisle 1, Peabody 0 (OT): The Tanners fell in overtime on a heartbreaking penalty kick goal to bow out of competition in the Division 1 Round of 32. Emma Bloom was strong in net throughout, while Branae Craveiro and Sam Simmons played well defensively. Connie Pattruelli, McKayla Fisher and Emily McDonough added great performances on offense while generating some quality scoring opportunities.
Newburyport 1, Swampscott 0: A goal with three minutes to go before halftime was all the hosts needed to send Swampscott (10-5-4) home for the season in their Division 3 first round playoff clash.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Amesbury 0 (OT): Sophie Zerilli’s goal, coming off a corner, in the extra session gave the 21st seeded Generals (5-13-1) an upset win in the Division 4 playoffs over their Cape Ann League rivals. Riley Clarke assisted on the decisive goal, with netminder Maeve Clarke making five saves. Marley Shea and Riley Campbell were defensive standouts for Hamilton-Wenham, which plays at Sutton High in the second round Wednesday.
Ipswich 3, Seekonk 2: Twin sisters Kayden and Ashton Flather both had goals while Cairo Teehan scored the game-winner from Linde Ruitenberg as the fourth seeded Tigers (15-1-1) captured their Division 4 playoff opener. Morgan Bodwell picked up another victory in net for IHS.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ipswich fifth at coaches meet: The Tigers finished fifth overall at the Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational Meet in Wrentham, led by a strong performance from senior Finn Russell (17:31.8). Colin Hanson was next up for Ipswich with a time of 18:05.8 while Paul Wertz crossed the line in 18:27.4 and Dan Buletza in 18:31.3.
Beverly shines: The Panthers girls were second overall in the senior girls race at the Frank Mooney Invitational with Mia Kasperowicz third in 19:14, Emily Young fifth (19:19) and Olivia Young tenth (19:57).
For Beverly’s boys, Liam Ouellette was second overall in the senior race and the young Panthers were third as a team in the sophomore race behind medal winning efforts from T.J. Betts, Isaac Fryling and Micah McMannus.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Roger Williams 1: The top seeded Gulls claimed the Commonwealth Coast Conference title as Riley Donahue and Amanda Gilbert combined for 36 of the squad’s 52 kills. Nicole Winkler added five blocks and Emma Ruel had 16 digs in Endicott’s 22-25, 25-20, 25-18 25-15 triumph.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 1, University of New England 0: Going to double overtime to capture its third straight league title, the Gulls scored when Meaghan Hogan knocked in a Olivia Lampasona rebound for the winner. Claire Boncek had a big defensive save in regulation for Endicott, with goalie Taylor Farrin of Danvers making eight saves in the shutout.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 2, Salve Regina 1: Luckson Dambo’s goal in the second overtime gave the visiting Scots (12-5-2) the conference championship in Newport, R.I. Chase Gwynn had fed Ryan Modzelski to give Gordon a 1-0 lead early in the second half. Brody Veleber was fantastic between the pipes, making 10 saves for the winners.
Salem State 4, Framingham State 2: The Vikings claimed the MASCAC title and an NCAA playoff berth behind two goals from Kendy Prince, whose 20 goals on the season are the most by a Salem State player since 1998. Samuel Deossa and George Zuleta also scored for the Vikings.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 1, Roger Williams 0: With just seconds to go until intermission, Shelby Jones scored what turned out to be the game’s only goal, her 10th of the season, as Gordon (15-3-1) blanked the visitors to claim the CCC championship. Allie Larue assisted on the goal while netminder Tori Paine made it stand up, turning aside all four shots she faced.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salve Regina 2, Endicott 1: Derek Contessa gave the hosts an early 1-0 lead before Salve Regina responded with both the equalizer (shorthanded) five minutes later, then the go-ahead goal in the third period. Conor O’Brien stopped 23 shots in net for Endicott (2-1), which is ranked ninth nationally in Division 3.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Salve Regina 0: The No. 8 ranked Gulls (3-0) got a hat trick from Courtney Sullivan to cruise.
William Smith 3, Salem State 1: The Vikings (0-2) scored their first goal of the season six-and-a-half minutes into the contest when Jessica Robert tallied on the power play, with Brenna Greene and Abby Stafford assisting. But that’s all they would get as the hosts were outshot, 46-22. Goalie Hannah Aveni kept it close with 43 saves. Danvers native Brittany Foster scored twice for the winners.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Emerson 81, Gordon 58: The visitors outscored the Scots by 19 points in the second quarter and 11 more in the fourth to send them to a season opening loss. Cara Andreotti had 17 points and five steals for Gordon, which also got 11 points from Ami Rivera as well as nine points and eight rebounds from Madison Wynbeek.