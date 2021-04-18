BOYS TRACK
Gilligan grabs gold: Masconomet’s distance age Sebi Gilligan won the boys mile at the Mass State Track Coaches Association’s “In-Vacational” on Saturday. Gilligan’s personal best time of 4:28.45 just edged the next competitor by one second for first place.
Bishop Fenwick takes second: At the Catholic Central League’s North Invitational, the Crusaders were second as a team led by conference titles won by Ethan Tran (100, 12.0 seconds), Matt Gerdenich (600, 1:31), Tyler DeClerq (1000, 2:56), Wyatt Burr (mile, 4:38), Max Gibbs (shot put, 33-8) and Max Corson (long jump, 18-4).
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick comes in third: The Crusaders were third at the CCL’s North Invitational led by Julia Loescher picking up first place in the shot put (29-10) as well as third in the 200 (28.5). Catherine Carter was second in the 600 (1:53) and Eliza Powers was third in the hurdles (10 seconds flat).
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 14, Williston-Northampton 10: Jack Savoie pumped home six goals while Charlie Faldi and Grady Smith both had two goals and two assists as the Highlanders improved to 1-1. Jack Feeks dished out four assists for the winners, with Bodie Canneta scoring twice and assisting once while Hogan Rose had a snipe and two helpers. Riley McClure and Enzo Caruso also scored for Pingree, Mekhi Taylor assisted on a goal, and goalie Clayton Smith was stellar in net behind a defense that dominated on ground balls and in clearing.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott takes three of four: The Gulls (9-5) topped Suffolk, 3-2 and 5-2, Saturday as Joseph Millar and Jake Nardone each had doubles in the opener while Millar knocked in two runs. Michael Kozlowski got the win while Nicholas Cannata earned the save. In the nightcap, Justin Wardwell had two RBI while Liam Crovo and Nardone also had RBI. Rian Schwede got the win on the mound with 5 2/3 innings of five-hit ball with five Ks. The two squads then split on Sunday, with Endicott winning, 7-1, before dropping the nightcap, 14-9.
Salem State splits: The Vikings (4-3) fell to Bridgewater State 3-2 before coming out on top by the same score in nightcap. In the win, EJ Field and Ernest McClary each had two hits, with Field knocking in the lone RBI. Kyle Banche earned the win on the mound with 5 1/3 innings of relief work while allowing just two hits and striking out four.
Gordon splits, then sweeps: The Scots (4-11) picked up an 8-1 win over Wentworth but couldn’t complete the doubleheader sweep, falling in the second game 2-1. Ben House hit a homer in the win and finished with three RBI while Connor Hartman, Shane Demers and Patrick Demers each had an RBI. Pitcher Joe Pedulla went the distance to earn the W, allowing four hits and two walks against six strikeouts. On Sunday Gordon swept a twinbill from Wentworth, prevailing 4-3 and 3-1. Andrew Hartman’s RBI single in the bottom of seventh won the opener, and Andrew Marzetta threw a complete game four-hitter in Game 2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon takes three of four: The Scots moved to 7-11 with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday and a split on Sunday against Wentworth. Saturday’s first win was thanks to RBI from Lily Rivera (homer), Arianna Ramsaran and Kristen Brown. Mara Little went seven innings on the mound while allowing seven hits, two earned and no walks with four Ks. Brown added a two-run single in the nightcap and Emily Harms belted a solo home run. On Sunday, Gordon fell 11-10 before rallying for a 4-3 Game 2 victory with Laura Bierens delivering two RBI, including a solo shot, and Harms knocking in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
Endicott wins four: The Gulls (now 10-2) swept Suffolk both Saturday and Sunday, earning a pair of 5-inning mercy rule shutouts on Sunday, 8-0 and 17-0. Michaela Hamill threw a 2-hitter with five strikeouts in the opener while Adrianna Favreau (3-for-3) smoked a three-run homer. Raven Comtois blasted a grand slam to highlight the Game 2 triumph.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 22, Wentworth 2:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorThe Gulls (7-1) rolled behind four goals apiece from Jack Sutherland and Sam Abate. Domenic Russo added three goals.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 22, Wentworth 4: Endicott improved to 6-1 on the year thanks to four goals and five assists from Morgan Pike and hat tricks from both Gabriella Prisco and Maya Feigenbaum.
Salve Regina 23, Gordon 11: Katelyn Dyer scored five times but the Scots dipped to 4-5 with the setback. Allison Mead, Abigail Mansfield and Paige Blake had two goals each.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
GORDON 3, EASTERN NAZARene 1: The Scots moved back to .500 at 2-2 behind 14 kills from Valerie Nilan and 40 assists from Ashlyn Gergins. Jordan Shaduk added 12 kills, Marla Batson had nine and Hayley Robinson led the team with 20 digs.