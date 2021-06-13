SOFTBALL
Beverly 3, Masconomet 2: Noelle McLane’s 2-run homer in the top of the sixth gave the Panthers the lead and she did the rest herself, collecting her first varsity win with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed. Caroline Foley went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Nikki Erricola had two hits and scored a run for the Orange-and-Black.
BASEBALL
Salem 8, Beverly 3: Bobby Jellison stole home with the go-ahead run in the sixth and threw all seven innings on the mound as the Witches (4-10) upended their arch rivals on Senior Day at Salem State. Tommy Beauregard had two hits and three RBI, Nick Balesta had a key 2-run hit in Salem’s five-run out burst in the sixth, Jon Wasserman delivered two hits with an RBI, and Ethan Doyle had a hit and scored once. Beverly (6-7) had a 3-0 lead that didn’t last on two hits each by Austin Bernard, Griffin Francis and Ryan Rushton.
Marblehead 10, Winthrop 0: Albino Neto struck out six in four innings and the Magicians (12-4) clinched at least a share of the NEC South title. Charlie Titus had three RBI and two hits, Schuyler Schmitt scored twice with two RBI and Liam McIlroy scored twice. Eight different players scored runs for Marblehead, which had 12 hits total.
Danvers 4, Masconomet 2: Sophomore lefty Joe Zamejtis struck out seven and scattered five hits as the Falcons (9-6) made it three straight wins. Zack Hamel’s RBI double gave Danvers the lead for good, Johnny Curran had three hits and scored twice and Caleb White and Tyler O’Neill also had RBI. Aaron Zenus fanned seven over six solid frames for the Chiefains (9-5), who got an RBI from Ethan Cote.
Arlington Catholic 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders (8-11) dropped their fifth straight while being limited to only three hits. Brandon Bloom knocked home Fenwick’s run with Dan Reddick and Costa Beechin getting the other base hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 9, Marblehead 4: Amber Kiricoples had three goals and two assists and Hailee Lomasney scored twice with two helpers as Peabody (9-4) avenged one of its losses by shutting down the Magicians (7-4). McKayla Fisher scored twice for the Tanners, who got seven saves from Olivia Lavalle and stout defense from Elisa Staunton, Emily McDonough, Sam Silva and Jordyn Collins. Molly Forbes led Marblehead with two goals while Elizabeth Driscoll made eight saves and allowed only two second half tallies against her.
Ipswich 7, Manchester Essex 6: Ashton Flather made 11 saves as the Tigers (9-1) held off the Hornets. Riley Daly had an immense game with two goals, an assist, nine draw controls and caused five turnovers while Estelle Gromko, Kayden Flather and Sarah Lombardi (2) scored. Cayla Greenleaf had three assists and Sam Orroth, Bree Ring, Lexi Wright and Ava Horsman provided outstanding defense.
Masconomet 20, Beverly 5: Junior Jolie Dalton scored six times to lead the offensive onslaught for the Chieftains. Senior Morgan Bovardi factored in nearly half her team’s tallies with three scores and six assists, and sophomore Emery Clark scored four goals. Captain Emma Flynn also had a hat trick along with seven draw controls with single tallies from Sarah Reblin, captain Robin Seymour and Bella Juliano.
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 14, Bishop Feehan 12: The Crusaders (10-5) went on the road Sunday and scored a huge win behind three goals and six assists from Manny Alvarez-Segee, thus advancing to Tuesday’s Catholic Central League Cup title game. Stefano Fabiano finished with four goals and two assists while Aiden Anthony had three goals for Fenwick, with Liam Hill scoring three times with an assist and Anthony Sasso scoring once with two helpers. Liam Foley and Luke Connolly were both standouts at LSM, Troy Irizarry and Luke Connolly controlled faceoffs, and goalie George Kostolias stopped 10 shots.
Ipswich 11, Manchester Essex 9: Rowan Silva netted a game-high five goals as the Tigers (10-1) shot out to a 10-3 halftime lead and held on for the win. Henry Wright added a pair of goals and one assist, with Wilton Lestage also scoring twice and Justin Bruhm contributing a goal and four assists. Jack Gillis also found the back of the net for Ipswich and faceoff specialist Ned Donovan picked up an assist.
Masconomet 10, Beverly 6: The Chieftains improved to 7-5 thanks to two goals and two assists from captain Keo Kiriakos, two goals from Will Neuenhaus, a goal and two assists from Andrew Aylwin and 13 saves from goaltender Max Rosenbaum. Trent Bunker and Will Mitchell both had a goal and an assist for the winners, with Andrew Saumsiege, Alex Gillespie and Richard Guarino also scoring. Captain Jake Mair added an assist from his spot on defense.
Beverly (now 6-7) got three scores from Kyle Olphant, a goal and three assists from Gavin Lawrence, and one of each from captain Nick Cole to pace the offense. Mason Simpson also scored a goal while James Silva and Jaxon Thomas added assists and Quinn Fidler stopped 13 shots.
St. John’s Prep 16, St. John’s Shrewsbury 5: With 11 different players netting goals, the Eagles (11-1) steamrolled their way into Monday’s Catholic Conference title game by defeating the Pioneers for the third time this spring. Tommy Sarni (3 goals, assist), Jimmy Ayers (2 goals, 3 assists), Luke Surette (2 goals assist), Charlie Wilmot (goal, 3 assists) and Tyee Ambrosh (2 goals) helped pace the offense, with single goals coming off the sticks of Pat Atkins, Michael Kelly (who also had an assist), Lucas Verrier, Conan Keefe, Nolan Philpott and Matt Morrow (his first varsity goal). Kaden Quirk (3 saves) and Mitchell Hodgson (6 saves) shared the win in goal.
BOYS TRACK
Fenwick takes second: Bishop Fenwick competed in the CCL Championship on Saturday, and team member Aidan Dwyer took home the Male Outstanding Field Performer of the day thanks to a jump of 39-2.5 in the triple jump. As a team, the Crusaders finished second overall with 86 points behind first places from Matt Gerdenich (800, 2:05.82), Ethan Tran (100, 11.53), Dwyer, and the 4x100 relay team (45.80). Earning second places was Colby Browne in the 400, Wyatt Burr in the mile, Matt Juneau in the discus and both the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick’s Loescher named MVP: Bishop Fenwick standout Julia Loescher was named the MVP of the CCL Championship meet after scoring 28 points with first place finishes in the javelin (95-2) and shot put (31-3.75) and a second place in the discus (83-7). As a team, the Crusaders finished in third place with 80 points. Nasha Arnold added a first place in the discus (91-9) and a fourth in the javelin, Liza Powers was second in the high jump and 100 hurdles, and Breanna Benoit was second in the 100 and fifth in the 200.
Essex Tech tops Shawsheen: The Hawks earned a victory on Saturday to become CAC dual meet champions for the third straight year. The senior group that has accomplished the feat finished with a 24-1 record in the three years included two CAC League Meet Championship and three Mass. Vocational Championships. Winners in Saturday’s meet included Lily Vitale in the 100, Tanjelah Campbell in the 200, Isabella McCarthy in the 400, Bella Forseto in the 800, Makayla Vigneaux in the mile and javelin, Emily Ernst in the 2 mile, Helen Clark in the 400 hurdles, De DeJarnette-Alexandra in the high jump, Nisa Denehy in the long jump and triple jump, Carmella Thompson in the shot put and discus, and both relay teams.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 0: The Eagles (10-2) rolled in the Catholic Conference semis behind singles wins from Hunter Wolters (6-1, 6-0), Ben Liptak (6-0, 6-0) and Nate Gasperoni (6-0, 6-1). Both doubles teams earned automatic wins by forfeit.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep 45, BC High 9: The Eagles improved to 13-0 this season and extended their lengthy Catholic Conference win streak to 103 consecutive meets (dating back to January of 1998) in the process. Winners included Elias Hajali at 132, Adam Schaeublin at 138, Ethan Barnes at 145, Rawson Iwanicki at 152, Jordan Young at 160, Cam Cummings at 170, Garrett Dunn at 182 and Zach Richardson at 220.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 5, North Adams SteepleCats 5: The Navigators played to a draw after 11 innings of play, dipping to 3-2-2 on the season the process. Alex Lemery, Joseph Lomuscio and Peabody’s Jake Gustin each had an RBI in the game, while Jake McElroy and Cal Christofori led the team with two hits apiece.