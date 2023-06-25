DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Middleton 10, Manchester Essex 1: Hosting a District 15 playoff game for the first time in recent memory, the Middleton kids began pool play with an impressive victory. Gennaro Ruggiero earned the win on the mound with no earned runs allowed and chipped in two hits to the attack. Joey Ingalls (2-for-3, 4 RBI) hit a 3-run homer to help Middleton pull away while Landon Schueller was 3-for-3 and scored a pair of runs. Luca Polito also connected for a pair of hits.
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Beverly 0: Gabe Tschudy blasted a home run with two doubles and totaled five RBI to help H-W open pool play with a win over the Garden City kids on Saturday. Tschudy also struck out four over 3 1/3 shutout innings and Gavin Markowski went 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Gloucester 6, Topsfield 1: Ben Linehan pitched very well for Topsfield on Friday night with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Owen Hannigan had a double at the plate and reached twice while Colin Hagerty made a great diving catch in right field.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore Navigators 3, Schooners 0: Beverly’s Brayden Clark set the tone by throwing seven shutout innings and allowing only two hits to help the Navs (6-10) make it a two-win weekend on Sunday. Colin Brodeur and Nick Davis (save) finished off the shutout and North Shore scratched out single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
North Shore Navigators 4, Valley Blue Sox 0: Nate Espelin allowed only four baserunners over six shutout innings and the North Shore bullpen did the rest in Saturday’s win. Evan Blanco made his named debut and fanned two in a scoreless frame of work. Stan DeMartinis III had the lone RBI and also scored a run while Jake McElroy and Jacob Jarrell had two hits each.
AGGANIS GAMES
North 11, South 11: The girls lacrosse game ended in a draw with MVP efforts turned in by Maddie McDonald of Essex Tech (North) and Tessa Geddes of Winchester (South). Peabody’s Michelle Roach coached the South and it was a great game, feeling the tie was fitting “because all the players are leaders on their teams and in their communities. It’s a great honor to be able to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Playing locally for South were McKenna Forni of Peabody plus Danvers’ Kaylee Rich and Ellie Anderson. For South, Ipswich’s Ashton Flather and Kayden Flather played alongside Fenwick’s Grace Gonzalez and four from Essex Tech: McDonald, Katelyn Comeau, Ava Allaire and Molly McLeod.
North 10, South 10: In a rare feat, the boys lacrosse game also ended in a tie with MVPs being voted as Oliver Pons of Newburyport (North) and Ryan Dunn of Classical (South). Manny Alvarez-Sagee was the only local on the North while South featured Will Ceuvas of Salem, Colin Dillon and Tristen Dillon of Masconomet, Beverly’s Mason Simpson, Swampscott’s Christian Urbano, Jaxson Vogel of Danvers and Marblehead’s Finn Maniaci.
LEGION BASEBALL
Mariners in Maine: Marblehead/Swampscott Post 57 grabbed a win in four games at a tournament in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, toppling Zone Select, 9-2. Ian Maude threw six frames and struck out eight in the win with Ben Milner getting two hits and an RBI and other RBI by Will Roddy, Riley Schmitt, Charlie Sachs and Bodie Bartram. Roddy had two hits and Milner struck out seven in a 4-2 loss to Maine Sluggers; Brooks Keefe had a pair of hits in a4-0 loss to Bandits of New Hampshire; and Matt Mahan added a single in an 11-0 decision against Bases Loaded Bulldogs.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 10, North Shore Storm 0: The Recs (6-4-1) snapped their two-game skid in impressive fashion.
Northeast Tide 8, Swampscott Sox 7: Drew Healy had a homer and five RBI and the Tide spoiled Swampscott’s bid for a third straight win on Sunday. For the Sox, Aidan Sengenberger stayed hot at the plate with two RBI and Will Burns launched a 2-run homer.
Marblehead Seasiders 11, Swampscott Sox 1: Joe Ford and Kyle Banche combined for the shutout and the Sox topped neighboring community rivals for the second time in as many says on Saturday. Aidan Sengenberger and Sam Harris each had two hits and two RBI for the Sox.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Marblehead 26, Danvers 25 (OT): The Magicians won the extra session 6-5 as Katie Pyne scored nine points. For Danvers, Kayda Brown had five of her nine in overtime and Reese Holland scored seven.
Beverly 48, Ipswich 34: Lucy Donahue of Ipswich had a huge evening with 28 points but a balanced Panther offense overcame it. Jules Stevenson led the winners with a dozen points, Mia Bilotti had nine and Anna Michaud and Molly Potter scored eight each.
Masconomet 54, Gloucester 31: Sammy Lalikos led three Chieftains in double digits in the winning effort. Zoe Cote added ten and Shea Vella chipped in a dozen while Gloucester was paced by Maria Orfano’s 18 points.