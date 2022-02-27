GYMNASTICS
Masconomet claims North sectional title: Behind an excellent floor routine to close out the night, the Chieftains three-peated as North Sectional champions (2019, '20, 22) after scoring 147.25 as a team to claim the top spot at Algonquin Regional High School. The Chieftains edged out Wilmington/Bedford (145.075) top spot.
Sophomore Bella Misiura had excellent showings across the board on vault (9.750), beam (9.750), bars (9.600) and floor exercises (9.600), as did freshman Meri Brandt after scoring 9.775 on vault, 9.725 on floor, 9.675 on beam and 9.250 on the uneven bars. Junior Greta Mowers also had a terrific showing for Masconomet, highlighted by her 9.500 on vault.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 4, Southeastern Regional 3: Freshman defenseman Riley Sobezenski's goal with under five-and-a-half minutes to play, off a pass from Player of the Game and senior defenseman Luke Thibodeau, gave the Hawks (15-3-3) the vocational school state title at Boston University's Walter Brown Arena Saturday night. Captain David Egan netted a pair of goals for the winners, with Rob Prentiss also scoring. Cam Doherty, Logan Casey, Jonathan Daley and Nick LaConte also earned assists while Kyle Mahan stopped 15 shots in net.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 6, Wentworth 1: The Gulls (19-6-1), ranked 13th nationally in Division 3, got two goals each from Ryan Gaulin and Connor Amsley to roll into the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals. Thomas Albett and Andrew Kurapov also scored while Conor O'Brien made 25 saves for his 18th win of the season. Zach Mazur and Drew Marinchak each earned two assists as well for Endicott.
Salem State 4, Worcester State 3: Keagan O'Donoghue's shorthanded empty net goal with 2:10 to play proved to be the game-winner for the Vikings (11-12) in the MASCAC quarterfinals, withstanding a late rally after the visitors scored twice on the power play in the final minute. Connor Woolley, Erik Larsson (on the power play) and Luke Day also scored for Salem State, with Jakub Kubik turning aside 30 shots to pick up the victory between the pipes.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 8, Curry 0: Michaela O'Brien needed to make only eight saves to earn her fourth shutout of the season and eight different players scored as the top seeded Gulls (18-4-1) rolled into the CCC title game with a blowout home triumph. Goal scorers were Quin Healy, Jacy Kuhlman, Emmerson Hayes, Meaghan Francis, Kaylee Liberty, Jess Michals, Courtney Sullivan, and Kat Keith.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 16, Coast Guard: Jaira Paine netted four goals while teammate Kiana Napolitano scored twice and added two assists as the Gulls rolled to a season opening win in New London, Conn. Morgan Pike added three goals for the winners, who shot out to an 8-1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Roger Williams 67, Endicott 46: Seeking to repeat as CCC champions, the Gulls (17-10) went cold from the floor in the second and third quarters and couldn't recover. The No. 22 nationally ranked Hawks, who won their first CCC title, held Endicott without a double-digit scorer with Emily St. Thomas and Tara Laugeni scoring eight points each.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wheaton 5, Endicott 4: Despite a 6-1, 6-1 win from Janith Madhok at second singles and a 7-6, 7-5 triumph from Julian Richtarich at No. 5 singles, the Gulls (1-3) couldn't get the fifth match needed for victory. No. 6 singles player George Danes also won (7-5, 6-7, 10-5) for Endicott, as did Oliver Pope and Daniel Rinkert at second doubles (8-6, pro set).