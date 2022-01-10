GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 147.7, Essex Tech 120.5: Chieftains’ sophomore Bella Misiura (38.65 all-around) turned in another terrific performance on Sunday to guide her team to the win. Misiura scored a 9.8 on vault, a 9.55 on bars, a 9.75 on beam and a 9.6 on floor. Freshman Meri Brandt was also tremendous in the win, scoring a 37.6 all-around thanks to a 9.7 on vault, an 8.55 on bars, a 9.75 on beam and a 9.3 on floor. Fallon Eberhardt, Greta Mowers, Emma Quirk and Brooklyn Odoardi also contributed in the win.
Beverly 131.2, Essex Tech 120.5: The Panthers also secured a win over Essex Tech on Sunday, led by some strong performances across the board. Keegan Richardson was first in vault with a 9.2, followed by Olivia Giello’s 8.8. On bars, Sydney Spencer (team-best 33.55 in the all-around) led her team with a 7.7 while also winning beam with an 8.8. Richardson also took top honors on floor with an 8.6 while Julia Guanci’s 31.65 all-around score was second on the team.
BOYS HOCKEY
St. John’s Prep 5, Xaverian 2: Captain Tommy Sarni netted the game-winner in a three-goal third period as the Eagles (5-1) defeated a previously unbeaten team on the road for the second time in four nights. Jake Vana and Will Van Sicklin (empty netter) also scored in the final stanza for St. John’s Prep, with Theo Vetere and Cole Blaeser also lighting the lamp. Peyton Palladino (26 saves) picked up his third straight win between the pipes for St. John’s. Pierce Blaeser and defender Aiden Holland both had two assists for the winners; teammates adding solo helpers included Cam Umlah (his first varsity point), Christian Rosa, Ben McGilvray, Jimmy Ayers, Cole Blaeser and Sarni.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Archbishop Williams 1: Senior Mark Wilson’s third period breakaway goal, his first of the season and second of his career, snapped a 1-1 tie and gave the Crusaders (2-4) a much needed home triumph. Josh Millman earned win in new for Fenwick (2-2 in CCL play) with 16 saves, while Cam Anderson and Mike Faragi assisted on Wilson’s tally. Junior Manny Alvarez-Segee added his team-leading fourth goal for Fenwick on a penalty shot in the second period.
Marblehead 4, Winthrop 3: Hayden Leveroni scored twice, including the game-winner with four minutes to play as the Headers (3-4) captured their third straight win. Griffin Winter was strong in net, with the junior stopping 27 shots for his first win. Carter Laramie and Chris Locke also had lamplighters for Marblehead, with sophomore defenseman Hogan Sedky earning two assists while freshman Kyle Hart (his first career point), Eli Feingold, Connor Jalbert and Locke picking up solos.
Essex Tech 4, Lexington 2: David Egan scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with four minutes to go in the second period and added an assist while fellow senior Chris Lariviere sealed the win with his first career tally in the third period as the Hawks (now 4-1-2) took down Division 1 Lexington. Sophomore Logan Casey and freshman Brady Leonard also lit the lamp for the winners, with sophomore defenseman Armani Booth adding two assists and fellow defensemen Riley Sobezenski and the team’s Player of the Game, Luke Thibodeau, chipping in with one apiece, as did forward Jaydan Vargas. Goaltender Kyle Mahan had 14 saves for Essex Tech, which also got strong performances from Jonathan Daley and Chris Maher.
Lynnfield 5, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Generals (now 3-3) were staring at a five-goal deficit after two periods and couldn’t make it up over the final 15 minutes. Lucas Hunt, a junior, scored his third goal of the season for Hamilton-Wenham on the power play to prevent the shutout.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Winthrop 5, Masconomet 2: Seventh grader Charlie Roberto netted her first varsity goal and also assisted on freshman Maddie Kenny’s tally as the young Chieftains (2-5) turned in a solid effort. Goalie Madie Dupuis, another middle schooler, made 31 saves.
Beverly 9, Gloucester 2: The Panthers rolled to the convincing win over the weekend.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dracut 63, Peabody 42: The Tanners (5-1) were knocked from the unbeaten ranks on the road. Emma Bloom had a team-best 10 points while Isabel Bettencourt had eight and Logan Lomasney totaled nine. Lauryn Mendonca also had a strong game for Peabody.
Salem Academy 61, Pioneer Charter School of Science 6: Breanna Cruz scored her first varsity points for the Navigators while Cindy Shehu led the way with 41 points in the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 63, Marblehead 46: The Panthers (5-0) remained unbeaten behind 17 points and 14 rebounds from Ryder Frost. Rook Landman also scored 17 points in the win.
For Marblehead (now 3-2), which trailed by just four at halftime and six after three quarters before Beverly opened things up, senior captain Noah Mann led all scorers with 19 points including four triples. Fellow senior Bo Raitto added 11 points while junior Tyrone Countrymon added 10.
Central Catholic 61, St. John’s Prep 42: The Eagles (1-3) struggled to find offense in the Saturday setback. Mike O’Brien and Kyle Webster led the way in the losing effort with nine points apiece.
Salem Academy 62, Pioneer Charter Saugus 34: The Navigators rolled behind a double-double from Dexter Brown (16 points, 11 rebounds). Jorbert Peralta added 13 points and five assists while Ivan Paredes had eight points. Angel Santiago and Anthony Ambrozavitch both provided a spark off the bench.
Amesbury 48, Hamilton-Wenham 45: Markus Nordin scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out five assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Generals dipped to 3-5 on the year.
BOYS TRACK
Prep’s Aliberti honored: At the MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore meet, St. John’s Prep Dylan Aliberti was named meet MVP after winning the high hurdles (8.36) and anchoring the winning 4x400 relay along with teammates Aithan Bezanson, Mark Ghiu and Brendan Burke. Aliberti was also fifth in the high jump, Bezanson was third in that event and fourth in the 600 (1:29) and Burke was third in the 300 (37.51).
For Peabody, freshman Alex Jackson won the shot put at the event with a heave of 40-feet-8 1/2 inches.
Generals underclassmen perform well: Competing in a freshmen/sophomore meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Hamilton-Wenham’s Ben Rich finished ninth overall in the 2-mile with a time of 11:22.62 to lead the way for his team. Generals’ Jack Creilsen finished 17th in the mile with a time 5:14.36 while Isaac Jones was 16th in the 600 with a time of 1:42.33.
GIRLS TRACK
Fazio shines for H-W: Hamilton-Wenham’s Isabella Fazio finished eighth overall in the long jump (13-9) at this weekend’s freshmen/sophomore meet at Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep wins four more: The unbeaten Eagles (19-0) rolled at home over Beverly, 79-3, North Attleboro, 46-21, Plymouth South, 57-21, and Marblehead/Swampscott, 69-12. Seven of their wrestlers won all four of their matches: Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Victor Mejias (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Rawson Iwanick (152), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182) and Dylan Greenstein (195). Three others — Elias Hajali (120), Adam Callum (138) and Alex Banoras (285) — went 3-1 on the day.
SWIMMING
Bishop Fenwick 90, St. Mary’s 76: The Crusaders placed first in seven of the 11 events to earn a hard fought victory over the weekend. The 200 medley relay team led by Audrey Waldinger, Hannah Ryan, Hannah English and Meredith Yuhasz finished in 2:00.38 to qualify for North Sectionals and Division 2 states; English won the 200 free in 2:22.82; Yuhasz won the 200 IM in 2:19.91 and the 500 free in 5:25 to qualify for sectionals and states in both events; Waldinger was first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.8) to qualify for sectionals and the 100 backstroke (1:05.9) to qualify for sectionals and states; and the 400 free relay team of Waldinger, Yuhasz, Ryan and Madison Moseley came out on top in 4:18.6 to qualify for sectionals.
FENCING
St. John’s Prep takes two: Competing in their season opener, the Eagles topped Bishop Feehan (14-13) and Cambridge Rindge and Latin (14-13). Against Feehan, a 9-0 in sabre — led by Jack Jaworski, Adam Silvka, Sean Drzewiczewski and Ben Foley — backstopped a rough start in epee (1-8 loss), allowing foil fencer Aidan Miller to close out the team win with a 3-0 triumph in the last bout. Against Cambridge, epee rallied a bit for a 4-5 performance, including a 3-0 run by freshman Manu Challagulla. Sabre went 6-3 in that match and foil went 4-5 with an OT win from Colby Andrews to tie the score. Miller then sealed the win over Cambridge in the last bout.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 74, Curry 45: Tara Laugeni had a huge game for the winners with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Sarah Dempsey joined her in the double-double club with a line of 15 points and 18 rebounds to go along with six blocked shots as the Gulls (now 5-6) rolled. Olivia Duncan added 13 rebounds, eight assists and five points while Libby Fleming contributed 13 points and six boards.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 95, Bridgewater State 73: The Vikings (5-7) came out shooting in their first game in 25 days and earned their first win since Nov. 20 in their MASCAC opener. Sean Bryan scored 21 to lead the scoring and double-double’d with 12 rebounds, Jarret Byrne had a double-double of his own with 19 points and 10 boards and Chris MacDonald canned three triples and scored 15.
Salve Regina 93, Gordon 73: Pingree grad David Massillon had 10 points for the Scots (4-6) in a solid showing and Garrett Sattazahn led Gordon in scoring with 14 points plus five assists and a steal.
Endicott 95, Curry 63: The Gulls (6-3) made 11 3-pointers and shot over 57 percent from the floor in the blowout win. Jalen Echevarria led five in double figures with 19 points, Cameron Ray had 15, Billy Arsenault scored 14 with seven rebound and six assists, Mark Barret chipped in 14 off the bench and Stephen Fama scored a dozen.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Middlebury 2, Endicott 1 (OT): For the second time this season, Endicott (9-3-1) went to overtime against the No. 1 ranked team in the country but this time the opponent scored. Courtney Sullivan’s third period goal gave the Gulls a 1-0 lead but Middlebury tied it with only 1:11 remaining. Goalie Michaela O’Brien had a great game with 40 saves.