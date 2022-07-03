NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore 10, Mystic 7: Max Viera hit a 3-run home run in the fifth to spark the Navigators (6-16) to an impressive comeback and their third consecutive victory. Viera had four total RBI and Jon Luders had three hits as the Navs turned a 4-0 hole into a 9-4 lead as Cooper Smith shut down the Schooners with six innings of scoreless relief and six strikeouts.
Endicott College’s Max Tarlin struck out five over the last two frames to finish the job. Jake McElroy had two hits and an RBI for the Navs, Stan DeMartins doubled and scored twice and Ty Dooley also had a hit, an RBI and scored a pair.