NECBL
North 6, South 2: The North Shore Navigators contingent played well in the annual NECBL all-star game down in Newport, Rhode Island, with Logan Bravo knocking home a run and getting a hit to help the North side prevail. Jackson Emus struck out one and didn't give up a hit or an earned run in his inning of work and Joe Lomuscio also represented the Navs.
North Shore's Ryan Marra also finished second in the league's home run derby with 24 total bombs. The Navs are back in action Monday on the road at Keene.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Marblehead 12, East Bridgewater 2: The 12-year-old all-stars from Marblehead claimed the state title with a convincing victory and now move on to regional play. Marblehead, the District 16 champs, sweep through the state tourney at Woburn's Gonsalves Park.