FUTURES COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Navigators 16, Bees 3: The Navs offense exploded on Sunday as Sal Frelick Cody Morissette and Ben Malgeri each recorded a trio of hits, the latter of which adding a two homers and a whopping seven RBI to boot. Malgeri also hit a double, his eighth of the season, while Frelick and Morissette each had triples in the win. Defensively, Cedric Gillette went 5.1 innings on the mound while allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Max Meier (4 Ks) and Nick Reiser each pitched well in relief.
Navigators 7, Starfires 1: On Saturday, Tom Chmielewski allowed just two hits and one walk over six innings while striking out seven, picking up the win as the Navs won easily at home. No. 9 hitter Jonathan Luders had two hits and drove home three runs, including a 2-run double in the bottom of the second to get the home team rolling early. Cam Climo added a solo home run and finished with a pair of RBI, while Sean Lawlor had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice.
NORTH SHORE LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 5, Marblehead Seasiders 3: In a battle for a playoff spot on the final weekend of the regular season, the Sox (6-6-1) jumped on top in the first inning and never let up, building a 5-run lead before holding off Marblehead's (6-8) late 3-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.