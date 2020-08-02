FUTURES LEAGUE
The North Shore Navigators took two-out-of-three in their weekend set against Brockton by rolling to a 10-1 victory on Sunday. Swampscott's Gavin Sullivan went 5 2/3 innings as starting pitcher to earn the win and fellow Big Blue product Luke Marshall was stellar in relief.
Offensively, Ryan Turenne smashed a 3-run homer and Logan Bravo and Bal Malgeri (two RBI) had two hits and two runs scored each.
Saturday, the Navs (now 12-12 overall) won the second game of a doubleheader 4-3 on Jack Whorf's RBI single in the squad's last at-bat. Brockton had taken a 4-3 decision in the opening bout but the Navs rallied to win the weekend series.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 6, Saugus 0: Lulac Ilges and Nick Lepore combined for the shutout and the Recs improved to 5-4-1 with strong offensive showings by Tim McCarthy, Andrew Olszak and Danny Mello. Chris Cocci also added a pair of hits.
Peabody Champions 7, Marblehead 3: Pub (4-6-1) rallied for a big win over the fifth place Seasiders (6-6) to get back in the playoff hunt.