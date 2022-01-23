BOYS TRACK
Peabody third: At the Division 2 state relays, Peabody’s shot put team of Brendan Smith, Peter Gardikas and Alex Jackson won the state title with a combined throw of 43.24 meters to help the Tanners finish third as a team. The sprint medley of Eli Batista, Mike Perez, Shaun Conrad and Logan Traccia came in third in 3:43.95, the 4x50 relay of Daviel Canela, Alan Paulino, Colin Ridley and Batista was fourth with a time of 22.59 seconds and the 4x200 of Yosker Batista, Paulino, Cam Collins and Ridley came in fifth at 1:36.78.
Fenwick medals: At Saturday’s Division 4 MSTCA state relay meet, Bishop Fenwick’s sprint medley of Ethan Tran (200), Ryan Morgenstern (200), Ethan Henshaw (400) and Wyatt Burr (800) ran a national qualifying time of 3:46.97. Tran, Burr and Morgenstern teamed with Declan Smith to come in fifth in the 4x400 (3:44.70) as well.
Ipswich third: Led by the state champion shuttle hurdle relay team of James Robie, Keith Townsend, Thomas O’Connell and Brian Milano, the Tigers were third as a team at the Division 5 relay meet at Reggie Lewis Center. The 4x400 relay (Paul Wertz, Colin Hansen, Milano and Townsend) came in third place while the high jump relay (Robie, Townsend, Wertz) and the sprint medley (Wertz, Milano, Peter Bauman and Hansen) both came in second overall.
Swampscott places: At the Division 5 state relay meet, the Big Blue’s sprint medley of Cole Hamernick, Lucas Bereaud, Jamie Godwin and Dylan Bradley clocked 3:52.9 to come in fifth place overall.
Generals perform well: Hamilton-Wenham grabbed 14th overall in the sprint medley at the Division 5 state relays with the team of Max Almeida, Jack Creilsen, Ryan Gillis and Cooper Blatz. The distance medley team of Ben Rich, Isaac Jones, Creilsen and Gillis was 18th, while the 4x800 relay team of freshmen Jones, Rich, James Regan and Creilsen was 16th.
Marblehead sixth: The Magicians finished sixth overall at the Division 3 state relays. Top performances came from the 4x50 hurdle team of Errol Apostolopoulos, Schuyler Schmitt, Max Beachesne and Alex Hersey (second place); the high jump team of Mike Gabaud, Schmitt and Brogan McGorray (second place); the 4x800 team of Peter Clifford, Ryan Thompson, Oliver Buckhoff and Ben Kahn (fourth place); and the 4x400 team of Apostolopoulos, Isaac Gross, Tyler Henlotter and Buckhoff, which finished in 14th place but turned in the second fastest team time of the year on tired legs at the end of the meet.
GIRLS TRACK
Crusaders shine: Lucia Conti, Celia Krouse, Catherine Carter and Maria Ryan ran 4:25.49 in the 4x400 at the Division 4 state relay meet, coming in fourth place overall to earn medals.
Tigers place fourth: Ipswich’s girls were fourth in the team standings at the D5 state relay meet with a total of 24 points. The 4x200 relay squad of Colby Filosa, Chloe Pszenny, Olivia Novella and Lucy Harmon won the state title with a time of 1:52.96, the 4x400 relay (Filosa, Pszenny, Amelia Mooradd and Linde Ruitenberg) was second overall and the hurdle relay (Novello, Ruitenberg, Faith DeBoer and Jane O’Connell) team was third. The long jump team of Mooradd, Novell and Harmon added a ninth place finish.
Big Blue strike gold: In Division 5 competition at the state relay meet, Swampscott’s throws team of Sofia Qureshi, Ana Tarason and Sophia Alvarado came in first place with a combined distance of 26.43 meters (over 86 feet).
Hamilton-Wenham steady: The Generals sprint medley team of Isabella Fazio, Grace Roebuck, Elaina Dent and Ava Cote finished seventh overall at the Division 5 state relays to lead a solid team performance. The shot put relay team of Jessica Cooper, Claire Kurja and Claire Payne earned 12th overall with a total distance of 66-feet-10.5-inches, while the 4x400 relay team of Cote, Roebuck, Fazio and Dent finished 16th.
Marblehead finished 12th: The Magicians finished 12th overall as a team at the Division 3 state relay meet behind standout performances from the high jump team of Keira Sweetnam, Catie Wager and Hannah O’Brien (fourth place); the long jump team of Cate Trautman, Claire Davis and Devin Whalen (sixth place); the 4x800 team of Lydia Bailey, Claire Tips, Juliet Poss and Maya Mahoney (sixth place); and the 4x200 team of Trautman, Davis, Ava Machado and Whalen (fourth place).
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John’s Prep 78, Lowell 46: The Eagles (3-4) got another big game from Mike O’Brien, who scored 28 points in just three quarters of what turned into a dominant victory. Eleven players found their way into the scoring column in the win.
Beverly 80, Tech Boston Academy 68: The Panthers (11-0) used a huge first half to remain unbeaten with another impressive win at home. Ryder Frost led the way with 31 points (24 in the first half) to go with 13 rebounds and six assists. Gabe Copeland added 14 points (all in the second half) and nine rebounds while Dylan Crowley went for 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Bishop Fenwick 66, Danvers 45: The Crusaders improved to 6-4 behind nine points, seven assists and 10 steals from senior Jason Romans. Che Hanks scored a team-high 21 points to go with five assists, while Mike Yentin scored 18 points and Gianni Mercurio added 10 points and eight boards.
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Lynn 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Crusaders (4-4-1) trailed by only a goal heading into the third period but couldn’t break through the Spartan defense.
Winthrop 5, Beverly 2: Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Panthers (4-3-2) were rusty in allowing four first period goals against the unbeaten Vikings. Jamie Dupont two assists for Beverly, Halle Greenleaf notched a goal and one helper and senior Kayleigh Crowell also scored.
Portsmouth Abbey 5, Pingree 2: Gaby Nagahama and Ceci Herriman scored the two Pingree goals in the setback. Assists went to Maddie Santosousso, Herriman, Nagahama and Juliana Giordano.
BOYS HOCKEYMasconomet 3, Winthrop 1: Sophomore A.J. Sacco had two shorthanded goals — giving his team five on the season — as the Northeastern Conference leading Chieftains (9-2) withstood eight penalty kills to earn a big road win. Michael Bevilacqua also scored for the winners, with Anthony Cerbone, Will Shannon, Chris O’Grady and Matt McMillan earning assists. Nick Santangelo was again sharp between the pipes with 24 saves.
Marblehead 4, Triton 1: Connor Jalbert scored twice and added an assist while his older brother, captain Aidan Jalbert, had three assists from his spot on defense as Marblehead (4-4-1) ran its unbeaten streak to five games. Nick Peters turned aside all but one of the 18 shots he saw to pick up the win in net, while Carter Laramie (goal, assist), Chris Locke (goal), and Hogan Sedky (assist) also got on the scoresheet for the winners.
Essex Tech 10, Northeast 2: The Hawks (now 8-1-2) scored six times in the first period and cruised from there as Nick LoConte (2 goals), Jonathan Daley (2 goals, assist), David Egan (goal, 2 assists), and Logan Casey (goal, 2 assists) all had multiple points. So did sophomore Drew Carney, who recorded both his first varsity goal and assist for Essex Tech. Single goals came off the sticks of Brady Leonard, Armani Booth and Bryan Swaczyk, with Chris Batten picking up two assists while Luke Thibodeau, Cam Doherty, Ben Prentiss (his first career point), Riley Sobezenski, Larry Graffeo and Swaczyk had one each. Garrett White (6 saves in two periods) and Marco Picano (3 saves in the third) shared time in net.
Beverly 1, Saugus 1: In interim head coach Jim Sasso’s debut, the Panthers (3-8-1) got a second period tally from D.J. Bachini to take the lead before the hosts came back late in the frame to tie it up — where it stayed through the remainder of regulation and a 5-minute overtime. Beverly, which outshot the Sachems by more than a 3-to-1 margin, got assists from Tim Sullivan and Matt Mezza as well as 11 saves in net from goaltender Dylan Hunter.
Northeast Regional 4, Hamilton-Wenham 3: On Sunday night at Johnson Rink, the Generals (5-5) got within a goal in the final period but couldn’t get the equalizer.
Berwick 6, Pingree 3: Defensemen Bryce Bedard and Cody Plaza, as well as winger Ryan Kavanaugh, all lit the lamp for the Highlanders in a Friday night setback in Maine. Max Kirianov and Max Guertin both had two assists for Pingree (4-10-1).
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep stays unbeaten: The Eagles beat Holliston (66-18), Mount Hope, RI (54-15), West Springfield (57-18) and Lincoln Sudbury (66-9) to remain unbeaten at 28-0. Tyler Knox (126 pounds), Adam Schaeublin (132), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Marc Pineiro (195) and Jack Blizard (220) all went 4-0 on the day, while freshman Ben Stephens went 2-2 at 120 in his first varsity appearance.
FENCING
Eagles go 1-2: St. John’s Prep (3-2) topped Cambridge Ringe and Latin (18-9) but fell to both Concord-Carlisle and Lexington by the same 15-12 score. Jack Jaworski (sabre) went 6-1 on the day, Aiden Miller (foil) went 6-3, Harrison Wakefield (epee) went 5-3, and freshman Kyle Nichols got his first varsity win against Cambridge on the day.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Matignon/St. Joe’s 90, Bishop Fenwick 73: The Crusaders put up a strong effort against a much larger team, getting first place finishes from the 200 medley relay team of Audrey Waldinger, Hannah English, Hannah Ryan and Meredith Yuhasz (2:03.03) and the 200 free relay team of Waldinger, English, Ryan and Yuhasz (1:49.61). Individually, Waldinger won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.75 and qualified for states in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.88. Yuhasz also won the 200 IM in 2:18.94.
Ipswich 87, Manchester Essex 74: The Tigers came out on top against their Cape Ann League rivals in a tight, competitive meet.
BOYS SWIMMING
Manchester Essex 86, Ipswich 45: The Tigers fell short in their meet against their CAL rivals.
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet takes two: The Chieftains registered 148.2 points to top both Hamilton-Wenham/Manchester Essex (133.3) and Danvers (127.05). Masco was led by sophomore Bella Misiura’s all-around score of 38.4 and Meri Brandt’s all-around score of 37.55. Falon Eberhardt (9.5 on vault and bars and 9.1 on floor), Greta Mowers and Emma Quirk also performed well in the win.
Ipswich/Gloucester 125, Peabody 74.5: For the Tanners, Kim Viera competed on vault and beam, senior captain Bella Vasquez scored a 6.4 on beam, senior captain Victoria Cheffro and junior Filip Piechowiak competed in the all-around.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 78, Framingham State 58: Jarret Bryne had 17 points and 16 rebounds and Salem State (9-7 overall) won its fifth straight to remain atop the MASCAC standings. Sean Bryan had 13 points to go along with nine dimes, Connor Bryne scored 11 with 11 rebounds and Chris MacDonald and Juvens Louis each added 10 off the bench.
Endicott 61, Gordon 53: Spencer Aronson swished five of his team’s dozen 3-pointers for 17 points to lead the Gulls (8-4) by the Scots (7-7) in CCC action. Jalen Echevarria (17 points) and Cameron Ray (11) stroked three triples each and Endicott moved the ball well with 18 team assists. Gordon got a nice lift from Bryce Smith (14 points) and double-double from Garrett Sattazahn (11 points, 13 boards).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 69, Gordon 51: Tara Laugeni continued her scoring tear with 23 points and Sarah Dempsey dominated the paint with 22 points, 17 rebounds and four assists to help the Gulls (9-7) take down their local rivals. Gordon (4-9) was led by Ami Rivera, who scored 20.
Framingham State 83, Salem State 65: Liz Zaiter of Peabody turned in another double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds but the Vikings slipped to 3-11. Iranis Delgado also scored 16 for Salem State and Gabby Torres chipped in with a dozen.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 5, Worcester State 0: Connor Woolley had two goals and assisted on another to help Salem State (4-8) earn a home league victory. Joona Sato-Hunsula stopped all 38 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season with other goals coming from Joe Smith, Richard Coyle and Luke Pepin.
Wentworth 2, Endicott 1 (OT): The No. 12 ranked Gulls (12-4-1) gave up the tying goal in the third and stumbled in OT to have their four game win steak snapped. Connor Beatty’s power play goal in the first provided Endicott’s only offense despite 35 shots on goal.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, AIC 0: It was a clean sweet, 25-14, 25-14, 25-22, for the unbeaten Gulls (2-0). Ian Smith had nine kills to pace the offense for the winners while Spencer Capps spiked seven on 11 swings.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Johnson & Wales 4, Salem State 2: Mackenzie Mallett’s first period power play goal gave the Vikings (2-14) the lead but it didn’t hold up at Rockett Arena. Kaia Hollingsworth provided a fine effort in net with 30 stops and Deanna Bosco also scored with an assist from former Peabody Tanner Jess Robert.