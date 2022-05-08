BOYS TRACK
Ouellette breaks 50-year-old Beverly record: At the Weston Twilight Meet, Beverly High standout Liam Ouellette broke the school record in the 2-mile in 9:17.3. That bested the old mark of 9:25.2, set by Brian Reinhold back in 1972, by over eight seconds.
The Panthers also set a school record in the co-ed 4x400 relay as Brady Trask, Olivia Merritt, Kaitlyn Burgess and Misha Krygin finished in 4:08. In addition, Meredith Pasquarosa finished third in the 200 (26.33 seconds) and Olivia Merritt was fifth (26.6).
Eagles’ Asenuga tops: At the MSTCA’s J. Hoar Freshman/Sophomore meet, St. John’s prep’s Tireni Asenuga was named Outstanding Field Performer after winning the triple jump and coming in second in the high jump. Dylan Aliberti won the low hurdles and was second in the long jump, Brendan Burke was second in both the 100 and 200, Andrew Vigneaux won the long jump and Aithan Bezanson was third in the low hurdles.
Jackson best of meet: Peabody freshman Alex Jackson was named Outstanding Field Athlete of the Meet after winning both the shot put and discus at the State Coaches Association’s Lou Tozzi Invitational at Mansfield. Fellow thrower Daniel Theodore placed third in the shot put while the 4x100 relay of A.J. Forte, Abou Kaba, Nick Dresser and Eli Batista came in third overall in 45.86 seconds.
Graubart earns first for Pingree: Mark Graubart took top honors in the 110 hurdles (19.08 seconds) as Pingree placed third overall at the Phillips Exeter quad meet with 30 points. Bryan Marinelli (400, 54.3) finished in second place; both the 4x400 (Aryeh Andriola, Graubart, Sam Graubart and Marinelli, 3:47.72) and 4x100 relays (M. Graubart, Mike Mariani, Marinelli, Chris Colby, 47.12) placed third; and Xavier Yepez broke the school record in the 800 (2:01.67) while finishing fourth.
GIRLS TRACK
Pingree places second: At a quad-meet at Phillips Exeter, the Highlanders got first place finishes from Erica Dowd (long jump, 16 feet 3/4 inches) Clare O’Holleran (100 hurdles, 18.25) and its 4x100 relay team of Dowd, O’Holleran, Lexi Garcia and Olivia Adelabu (51.94 seconds) to place second overall with 55 team points. Adelabu also had a strong individual day for Pingree with seconds in both the 100 (13.48) and 200 (28.23) as well as a third place showing in the long jump (14-5 1/4). Garcia (long jump, 15-6 1/2) and Lydia Cabot (1500, 5:26.01) also turned in second place finishes.
Tanners shine: At Friday night’s State Coaches Association Lou Tozzi freshman/sophomore invitational, Peabody’s Alessandra Forgione came in fourth place overall in both the discus and javelin.
BASEBALL
Danvers 7, Malden Catholic 6: Junior Joe Zamejtis hit a 2-run homer to give Danvers (9-5) life and Tyler O’Neill went on to score the walk-off run on an error in the bottom of the seventh. O’Neill had three hits, scored three times and worked 2 2/3 out of the bullpen to earn the win for the Falcons, who trailed 4-1 and 5-2. Mike Moroney drove in two runs, Zack Hamel drove in one and John Curran had two hits, two RBI and a strong relief appearance.
Bishop Fenwick 14, Matignon 1: Seniors Chris Faraca and Mike Faragi both doubled and totaled three RBI to help the Crusaders (6-8) win for the sixth time in their last nine games. Costa Beechin doubled, drove in two and scored three times, Bryce Leaman had three RBI and Mike Williams earned the complete game win on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Salem Academy sweeps doubleheader: Angie Jimenez had a day to remember offensively, driving in eight runs as the Navigators rolled past Boston Collegiate, 15-2 and 20-4. Kaedynce Kauth won both games on the mound, finishing with 15 strikeouts for Salem Academy (now 10-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 11, La Salle Academy 10: Facing off against one of the top schools in Rhode Island, the Eagles (11-2) got four goals and two assists from Jimmy Ayers plus three scores and one helper from Charlie Wilmot to prevail Sunday afternoon. Goalie Teddy Cullinane (8 saves) and defenders Christian Rooney, Conor Kelly and Luca Winter all played standout roles. Chris Esposito, Jake Vana, Matt Morrow and Tommy Sarni also picked up goals and Rowan Mondello and Harlan Graber had single assists.
Pingree 12, New Hampton 7: Riley McClure had four goals and two assists, Mekhi Taylor added another four goals and one assist, and Max Becker saved 11 shots as the Highlanders (14-3) won their 11th straight with a clutch road victory. Jack Savoie added three scores and an assist for the winners. Jack Feeks (2 assists) added a goal of his own, with Bodie Cannata (2) and Charlie Faldi adding assists and Colin McLoy winning nine faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 12, St. Mary’s Lynn 6: Maddie McDonald, a junior captain, exploded for eight goals and an assist as the Hawks (10-1) doubled up the Spartans. Sophomore Sam Krawitz earned the win in net with seven saves, while classmate Abbie Bragan and junior Ava Allaire both shone defensively.
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Triton 6: Haley Hamilton finished with nine goals and also had her best defensive game of the season as the Generals rolled. Riley Clarke added four goals and an assist; Kara O’Shea finished with two goals and two assists; Hannah Ciriello and Dylan Whitman also scored; and Ava Vautour got the win in net with 11 saves.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Chelmsford 0: The Eagles kept on rolling, improving to 13-1 on the season after a 25-19, 25-12. 25-23 straight set triumph.
BOYS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Salem 0: The Chieftains rolled on Friday behind singles wins from Matt Aronson (6-0, 6-0), Mark Trull (6-0, 6-1) and Jack Eaton (6-0, 6-0), as well as doubles triumphs from Jake Coback/Jeff Pappalardo (6-1, 6-1) and Colin Bokunas/Jake Dupuis (6-4, 6-2).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls win CCC: Former Peabody hockey player Chloe Shapleigh’s pinch-hit grand slam helped Endicott top Western New England, 6-5, in game one of the CCC championship series and the Gulls cruised to an 11-3 win in game two to three-peat as league champs. Swampscott’s Katie Watts went 4-for-4 with two RBI and Raven Comtois went 3-for-4 with two RBI in the clinching win while Jaylin Couto and Maria Hanchuk both earned complete game wins. Endicott (30-11) will make its 13th all-time NCAA tourney appearance next week.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Roger Williams 12, Endicott 7: The Gulls (13-7) fell behind 6-0 and were shut out in both the first and fourth quarters in the Commonwealth Coast Conference title game. Katy Garvin led Endicott with three goals and Kiana Napolitano’s tally made it 10-7 in the third but that was as close as Endicott got. Alex Palermo also scored twice.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Western New England 18, Endicott 10: Playing each other in the CCC title game for the ninth straight season, second seeded Endicott (10-6) couldn’t keep up with the host Golden Bears, who scored the game’s first seven goals and never looked back. Max Kesicki had three goals and a helper for the Gulls, with Nate Cuttitta adding two tallies and teammate Nick Pagluiso finishing with a goal and one assist.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon rallies to split with Roger Williams: Trailing by six in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Scots rallied for eight runs to take a stunning 15-13 and salvaging Game 2 of their doubleheader. CJ Demers went 3-for-3 and knocked in four during the comeback win while Robert Dunkle had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a pair of runs. Gordon (now 9-26) fell in the opener, 7-3, after being held to just six hits.
Salem State sweeps: The Vikings (21-17) went on the road and came home with a pair of 7-2 and 13-2 triumphs. TJ Beninati and Zachary Piroh each had two hits and Wilbur Rosario Morel drove in two runs in the opener, which saw Salem State score five runs in the first inning. Jack Sefrino had three RBI and Piroh two more in the nightcap, with both collecting two hits. Jake Boucher also had two hits and a game-high three runs scored.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
UMass-Boston 5, Salem State 0: The Vikings (8-6) were bounced in the Little East Championship bout as the host Beacons won the necessary five matches to capture the crown in Dorchester.