GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Beverly 17, Beverly 43: The Panthers (6-0) completed a perfect season for the eighth straight year by taking five of the top six spots in one of their only road meets. Senior Heidi Eberhardt won the race in 20:57 with Emily Young second in 21:00, Mia Kasperowicz third in 21:03, Olivia Young fifth in 22:15 and Angelina Mazzone sixth in 22:41.
"The kids overcame so much this year. They kind of had the rug pulled out of them when we didn't think we'd have a season and they continued to work. My hat goes to them," said Beverly coach Dave Jellerson. "At their age, I don't know if I would've been as determined as they were. They've handled it all so well."
Masconomet 20, Swampscott 43: Sarah Bernier led a pack of Chieftains that took nine of the top ten placed by finishing in 23:02. Sarah McVey ran 23:11 and Lana Crosson clocked 24:47 as well for Masconomet.
Fenwick youngsters shine: At the Catholic Central League freshman/sophomore meet at home on a 2-mile course, Bishop Fenwick saw Shannon Bresnaham finish second overall at 13:05. Maria Ryan was ninth at 14:53, Elizabeth Gauthier ran 14:55 for tenth, Sarah Fogarty was 13th in 15:20 and Nora Elenbass ran a solid 16:14 for 17th.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Masconomet 19, Swampscott 42: The Chieftains (3-1) took seven of the top 10 spots led by race-winner Ian Darling's 18:55. Senior captain Liam Quinlan ran 18:57 for second while Nolan Dickinson ran 19:37, Will Caron clocked 19:43, senior captain Cam Colannino was seventh in 19:57, Brandon Read came in at 20:29 and Drew Bartram finished in 20:29.
Crusaders perform well: Troy Irizarry finished 12th with a time of 13:24 over two miles to lead Bishop Fenwick's young runners at the Catholic Central League freshman/sophomore meet at home on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 2, Dexter Southfield 2: Jack Andrews and Ryan Noci each scored for the Crusaders (now 9-1-3) in the non conference bout on Saturday. Noci added an assist as well. Defensively, keeper Liam Foley stayed hot, making 12 saves including a PK stop. Aidan Dwyer and Tj Genzale had strong games at center back, while Tyler Mullen, Keiron Murray and Noci were all excellent in the midfield.
Essex Tech 1, Greater Lowell 1: Ryan Lovasco scored the Hawks' lone goal on an assist from George Kessler, as the Hawks secured a league draw. Gavin Russell was strong in net in the tie.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 5, Greater Lowell 0: Five different scorers - Hope Miller, Emma Bedard, Ava Allaire, Miabella Cavallaro and Caitlynn Burke - hit the net as the Hawks (8-3-1) won their third in a row. Emily Enes handed out an assist for the winning side and keeper Riley Mannion earned her sixth shutout of the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Cardinal Spellman 1: Led by captains Annie Murphy, Byrnn Bertucci and Natalia Scolaro the Crusaders grabbed another win at home on Saturday.
GOLF
Marblehead 48, Peabody 24: Ben Weed and Matt Weed each won matches and had the best rounds of the day at the Meadow with 37's/ Matt Thompson, Charlie Grenier, Jack Sontz, Abby Schwartz and Jacob Aizanman also won matches for the Magicians, who end the year 6-2.