BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody shines: At the Frank Kelley Invitational, Peabody’s Logan Tracia, a junior, finished third in the championship race with a time of 16:05. Gate Gitonga ran an 18:04 in the championship while Dylan Faletra (10th, 10:21) and Ryan Faletra (16th, 10:33) ran well in the 3k sophomore race. Josh Trelegan came in 17th in the 3K junior race (10:21).
Masco runs well: Focusing on the 3K distance at the Frank Kelley Invitational, Masco placed highly as a team led by Nolan Dickinson’s 12th place of 10:08. Tim McGinley clocked 10:30 for 24th and Drew Bartram and Ian Darling ran 10:40 and 10:41, respectively.
Eon paces Danvers: Senior Mekonnen Eon placed sixth overall out of 221 runners with a 5K PR of 16:40.03 to lead the way for the Falcons at the Ocean State Individual on Saturday. Senior Kevin Rogers (20th, 17:17) also fared well, as did seniors Luke Llwellyn (32nd, 17:38) and Evan Laws (19:01; PR by over two minutes). Danvers didn’t get a team score because their Nos. 5 and 6 runners are freshman and competed in the freshmen heat. Running well for that class in what was a 4K race was Will Conklin (5th place, 14:43) and Charlie Garlin (8th, 14:51).
Prep takes first: St. John’s Prep scored 81 points to finish first overall at the Championship Division Race at the Ocean State Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Competing against 11 other teams, the Eagles edged out St. Anthony’s High School of Long Island by five points for the win. St. John’s was led by Nathan Lopez, who finished sixth on the 5K course in a speedy 15:37. Senior captain Charlie Tuttle was eighth (15:59) while Felix Rogovin, Jack Stein and Paul Lovett also ran well. The race was won by Stanford University bound Gavin Sherry of Conard HS in CT., who set a new course record of 14:58.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody runs well: Junior Sarah DiVasta came in 13th overall at the Frank Kelley Invitational in the 5K championship race, clocking 19:40. Senior Leah O’Neill ran a strong 22:27, Ava Buckley placed 30th in the 3k freshman race (13:03) and Cailyn Buckley was 13th in the 3k junior/senior race (12:32).
Chieftains compete: At the Frank Kelley Invite, Sarah McVey came in 53rd out of 204 runners in the championship 5K with a time of 21:32. Sarah Bernier also ran well in 21:52.
Eagan shines for Danvers: Junior Emma Eagan placed 16th out of 158 runners in the small school division race at the Ocean State Invitational in Rhode Island. Eagan ran the 5K race in a personal best time of 21:04.79.
GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 4, Lynnfield 1: Freshman Georgia Prouty scored twice and assisted on the others as the Falcons improved to 6-0-1. Ellie Anderson and Kacie McDonough had Danvers’ other goals with assists coming from Gabby Chisholm, Brooke Wynott and Reese Pszenny. Keeper Emily Goddard had another strong outing in goal.
Swampscott 0, Dracut 0: Keeper Lilian Goesslin earned another shutout but the Big Blue (1-1-2) couldn’t put away any of their 15 shots. Victoria Quagrello, May Raymond, Maddie Hudson and Alice Michigan all played well for Swampscott.
Ipswich 3, Saugus 1: Colby Filosa had all three goals on Friday to help the Tigers (1-4-2) earn their first win of the year. Jennie Tarr had a tremendous game at midfield, as did Carter King. Amelia Mooradd had a solid showing defensively and backs Dana Farladeau, Izzy Wetter and Victoria Harper all played well.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 4, Lowell 0: The Eagles (5-1) rolled behind junior Callum Rigby’s first varsity goal and an assist and classmate Jeff Groth’s first varsity goal. Sophomore Jake Vanna and senior Mark Patturelli also scored, junior Alex Borkland had an assist, and goalies Joey Waterman (senior) and Yianni Andrikopolous (junior) combined for five saves in net for the team’s fourth shutout of the season. Senior midfielders Cam Whitney and James Gikas had solid games as well.
Billerica 2, Peabody 1: Hugo Coutinho scored the lone Peabody goal, as the team fell to 3-2 on the season. Kyle Lobao had the assist while Matt Calver, Anthony Forte and goalie Paul Drilon all played well in defeat.
GOLF
Danvers 48, Saugus 24: The Falcons picked up a nice win behind individual match play triumphs from Jack Murphy (5-4), Brendan Glowik (8-1), Braden Coyne (6-3), Jakob Hamel (6.5-2.5), Anthony Giordano (8-1) and Lucas Rotker (8.5-0.5).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Salve Regina 0: Sydney Poulin had a hat trick to lead the Gulls (4-3) to a win in their conference opener. Clare Boncek scored twice and Alison Wales needed only one save to collect her first win of the season.
Salem State 2, Framingham State 0: Beverly native Marissa Laganas scored to help Salem State move to 5-3 overall. Allison Couillard netted the game-winner in the third quarter and Kelli McCarthy made five saves for the shutout in net.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 1, Wentworth 0: Riley Rischitelli’s goal only 11 minutes in stood up as the winner as Endicott (3-2-1) remained unbeaten in CCC play. Swampscott’s Jaymie Caponigro assisted on the goal and Jacqueline Ruggiero had the shutout in net.
Salem State 2, Mass Maritime 0: Freshman Allie Vaillancourt from Boxford had a goal and an assist to help the Vikings (1-5) earn their first win of the year. Jasmine Moran also had a goal and an assist and keeper Lily Pfefferle kept the sheet clean with 13 saves.
University of New England 1, Gordon 0 (OT): The Scots managed four shots on goal before falling in overtime to dip to 5-2 on the season.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Wentworth 2: Jason Brodeur’s goal with only five minutes left broke a 2-2 tie and sent the Gulls (2-3-1) to victory. Joe Mepham had a goal and an assist for Endicott, Codan Foley scored to give them an early 2-0 lead and Zach Regulbuto came up with four saves in net.
Gordon 6, University of New England 0: The Gulls rolled to a shutout win on Saturday behind individual goals from Ryan Modzeleski, Benji Wright, Noah Martin, Jarvin Ramirez, Julius Swaim and Ben Mollenhauer. Brody Veleber made two saves in net, combining with Thomas Reardon to earn the clean slate.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Suffolk 1: A baker’s dozen kills from Amanda Gilbert helped the Gulls improve to 7-3 with a 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-15 win. Krystina Scheuler and Riley Donahue had seven kills each while Danica Glover had a team high 18 assists and seven digs.
Bridgewater State 3, Salem State 0: Abigail O’Connor’s five kills led the Vikings (1-9) despite the 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 defeat. Eva Haralabatos had a nice outing with 12 assists and Michelle Le totaled up 10 digs.
Gordon 3, Nichols 0: The Scots opened up a doubleheader on Saturday with a convincing 25-14, 25-19, 25-8 win. Valerie Nilan had 10 kills, Kate Howe had 25 assists and Hayley Robinson had 15 digs to lead the way.
Gordon 3, Eastern Nazarene 0: The Scots rolled to a 25-20, 26-24, 26-24 win behind 18 kills and two blocks from Valerie Nilan. Kate Howe added 41 assists and three aces, while Hayley Robinson had 15 digs and three aces.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Suffolk 1: Lejla Guster, Ripley Uyeda, Olivia Berler and Shelby Henry all won at both singles and doubles as Endicott moved to 3-1. Isabela Miami and Yolanda Mendonca also won doubles and Kaitlin Fitzgibbons picked up a singles triumph.
Gordon 7, Western New England 2: The Scots (2-1) picked unp their second straight win on the young season thanks to doubles wins from Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim, Madison West/Kristin Kendall and Abbigail Fournier/Allyson Fournier. Singles wins went to Maddex, Kim, West, Kendall, and both Fournier sisters.
Wheaton 8, Salem State 1: Anastasia Startseva picked up the lone Vikings (0-5) win with a 1-6, 6-4, 10-7 triumph.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 30, Norwich 21: The Gulls improved to 3-1 on the season, bouncing back nicely from a tight loss last week to Catholic. Anthony Caggianelli ran for 79 yards and a touchdown to lead the ground game, with John Kenney chipping in 46 yards. Quarterback Mike Ingraffia threw went 11-for-18 for 166 yards, a touchdown and two picks, while Shane Aylward caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Ryan Smith went 3-for-4 on field goal tries, including a 40-yard make, while knocking in all three of his PATs as well. Endicott will host Curry for Homecoming next Saturday at noon.