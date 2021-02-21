BOYS HOCKEY
Peabody 3, Swampscott 2: Anthony Bettencourt scored twice and Matt Devin also connected while Lucas DeMild stopped 15 shots as Peabody (5-7-1) won the Northeastern Conference South crown, finishing 5-1 in league play. The Tanners, who won four in a row to close out the season — the first time the program has won four straight since January 2010 — also got two assists from Brandon Perry while Luke Buckley and Andrew Sousa each had one.
Swampscott (0-12-1) scored two goals late from Matt Griffin and Zack Pierce while Ian Roddie stopped 17 shots. Chris Henriques, Thomas Callahan and Griffin were credited with assists.
Danvers 7, Saugus 1: Jimmy Thibodeau netted a hat trick and finished with a career high five points while senior goalie Issac Tawyer had 10 saves as the Falcons (5-7) won going away Saturday night. Griffin Geraghty, Tyler Robinson, and captains Brian Taylor and Mike Papamechail (shorthanded) all had solo tallies, with Papamechail adding three assists. Other helpers went to Caleb White (2), Robinson and Taylor.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Essex Tech 0: Jack Vieira, Brady McClung and first time varsity goaltender John Millman combined to make 23 saves as Fenwick finished up at 3-6-1. Mike Faragi, Mike Wilson and Nick Sasso had the goals for the Crusaders, who got a pair of assists from sophomore Max Vieira and the first career point on a helper from senior Connor Sturniolo. Gavin Belt added a solo apple as well.
For Essex Tech (6-5-1), Kyle Mahan finished with a season high 37 saves while Tyler Geary, Dan Masta and Larry Graffeo all played well.
Winthrop 5, Beverly 1: The Panthers’ season came to an end at 5-7 as the team’s leading scorer, junior Matt Mezza (16 points), had their lone goal, assisted by Max Murphy. Goalie Dylan Hunter finished with 26 saves for Beverly. Winthrop (8-2-3) clinched a share of the Northeastern Conference title with the win.
GYMNASTICS
Beverly 135.35, Marblehead 112.0: The Panthers finished the season with a 5-2 record, getting a number of strong performances in their final meet en route to victory. Keegan Richardson (9.4) won floor for Beverly and was second on vault (8.5), while Gabby Chirco finished second on bars (8.6) and Sydney Spencer was second on beam (8.2).
For Marblehead, Maeve McIlroy scored a 9.0 on vault, bars and beam to claim first place in all three. McIlroy also finished second on floor with a 9.3.
Masconomet 150.75, Danvers 132.25: The unbeaten Chieftains exploded for a season high team score in their final meet of the 2020-21 season as freshman Bella Misiura (38.4) and senior captain Gracy Mowers (38.1) went 1-2 in the all-around. Mowers set a career high and new school record score of 9.9 to win vault’ she also won bars (9.65) and tied for third on both beam (9.2) and floor (9.35). Misiura was excellent in winning floor (9.8) and beam (9.7) while claiming second on bars (9.3) and third on vault (9.6).
Also for Masconomet, Bella Marques (2nd on vault, 9.7, 2nd on beam, 9.3, 4th on bars, 8.85), Greta Mowers (tied for 3rd on beam, 9.2, and 4th on vault, 9.45) and Emma Quirk (2nd on floor, 9.4) also performed well, as did seniors Sarah Aylwin (3rd on bars, 9.0), Alexa Budrow (tied for 3rd on floor, 9.35), Charlotte Losee, Julianna Pascuccio and Payton Coleman.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 46, Bishop Fenwick 40: The Crusaders (11-5) stormed back from down 20 late to nearly take the lead, but ultimately came up just short in the CCL Cup Final. Junior Olivia Found led the way with 24 points and six steals, junior Nasha Arnold had seven points and 16 rebounds, and seniors Liz Gonzalez, Veronica Tache and Brynn Bertucci all played well defensively in the setback. For more on this game visit us online at SalemNews.com/sports.
Beverly 36, Marblehead 31: Seniors Kylie McCarthy (11 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists), Sophia Hemsey (8 points, 8 rebounds), and Sydney Andeson (9 points, 4 rebounds) all starred for the Panthers (6-7) in the final game. Sophomore Mya Perron also had an excellent game rebounding and on defense for the Orange-and-Black.
Winthrop 37, Danvers 29: Senior captain Julia Vaillancourt ended her career with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Falcons (7-8). Jordan Ortins hit two 3-pointers and had four steals while Gabby Chisholm had five points, five steals, four rebounds and four deflections.
Marblehead 50, Swampscott 30: In her first game back since an opening game injury, senior Maddie Erskine had six points and seven assists as the Magicians finished 7-5. Fellow seniors Emily Clough (14 points, 10 rebounds), Leila Walton (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Fehr Gillette (6 points, 8 rebounds) all ended their careers in style.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Marblehead 1, Winthrop 1: Elsa Wood finished off Abigail Amigo’s pass in the third period as the Lady Headers (5-4-3) finished with a winning record for just the second time in nine years. Captain Abby Kalinowski had several key blocks in front of goalie Lily Francoeur (24 saves) in the third period.
Marblehead 2, Gloucester 1: Saturday, Hadley Wales won a goal mouth scramble and slapped home the game-winner in the third period up at Talbot Rink. Eight grader Abigail Amigo also scored for Marbelehead assisted by Sophia Zerilli and goalie Lily Francoeur had a solid outing in net to hold off the Fishermen.
Winthrop 3, Masconomet 1: Senior captain Sophia Grutti, a defenseman, scored her first of the year on a shorthanded breakaway but the Chieftains couldn’t create any other offense to end the season 2-12-1. Senior goalie Lydia Willette, a captain, had one of her best game of the year with 33 saves and fellow senior captains Lauren Dillon, Bella Cahill and Cali Caponigro shone in their last games wearing the Red and White.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 78, Lowell Catholic 74 (OT): The Panthers (13-0) completed a perfect regular season with an impressive overtime win against a 10-win squad. Sophomore and leading scorer Gabe Copeland once gain led the charge, dropping 28 points in the win. Rook Landman added 6 points and Nick Braganca matched that with 16 of his own.
Danvers 59, Salem Academy 53 (OT): The Falcons trailed by 10 at halftime and four after three quarters, but went on to force overtime thanks to a pair of free throws from Jared Berry. The junior had eight of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead all scorers. Danvers scored the first five points of the extra session and never lost the lead.
Dexter Brown led Salem Academy with 17 points, including going 8-for-8 from the foul line, before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Emilio De la Cruz added 14 points for the Navigators while Jorbert Peralta chipped in with nine.
Masconomet 56, Swampscott 40: The Chieftains finished their first season in the NEC at 6-5 by scoring 22 third quarter points to down the Big Blue. Ben Dillon paced the winners with a dozen points and teammate Spencer Butterworth added 10 points and seven rebounds. Each of the team’s eight healthy players scored for Masconomet.
For Swampscott (6-3), Cam O’Brien (12 points) and Jason Aucone (11) both scored in double figures.
SWIMMING
Danvers wins two: The Falcons defeated both Salem, 93-73, and Peabody, 94-86, in a pair of recent meets. Danvers winners against the Witches included Spencer Keyes in the 200 IM (2:24.64) and the 500 freestyle (6:07.26); Ethan Keyes in both the 50 (25.90) and 100 free (55.46); Major Adair in the 200 free (2:17.55), Nolan Hills in the 100 butterfly (1:14.77), Lexi Cushman in the 100 backstroke (1:18.25), Harry Patterson in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.02) and Abigail DeAngelis in the 1-meter diving (154.95 points). The Falcons also won all three relays. In the triumph over Peabody, wins went to Ethan Keyes (200 free, 2:05.20 and 100 free, 55.50); Spencer Keyes (200 IM, 2:24.20, and 100 fly, 1:04.00); Major Adair (50 free, 27.25), Harry Patterson (100 breast, 1:19.50), and again all three relay teams.