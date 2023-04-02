BOYS LACROSSE
Peabody 6, Wakefield 5 (OT): Senior Danny Barrett had a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as the Tanners won their season opener on the road. Sophomore Antonio Anzalone had eight saves to pick up the win in net in his varsity debut. Matt Bettencourt, a junior, led the offense with three goals while classmate Johnny Lucas had eight ground balls. Ashton Sousa also had a goal for the winners, with Derek Collins credited with three assists.
Marblehead 6, Winchester 5 (OT): In a defensive battle, the Magicians allowed two late goals in regulation, but got the winner in extra time as Connor Cronin fed Carter Laramie for a season-opening W. Laramie had two goals while Cronin, Baxter Jennings, Charlie Grenier and sophomore Reece Moore all had a goal and an assist. Captain Sam Anesse, J.J. Pollender, Eliot Pluss, and long pole Eddie Johns all had strong defensive games in front of senior goaltender Finn Maniaci (18 saves).
Pingree 10, Middlesex 9: Riley McClure netted a hat trick while Sean Stevens scored twice and assisted on three others as the Highlanders (2-0) won for the second time in as many days. Mekhi Taylor and Bodie Cannata (assist) both contributed two goals while Dylan Feeks also ripped the twine. Max Becker had 13 saves for the win in net while Colin McLoy won 16 of 23 faceoffs.
Newburyport 14, Swampscott 1: The Big Blue dropped their season opener at home.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 10, Peabody 8: Halle Greenleaf had two goals, two assists and a game high seven draws while Ella Stein added three goals and four draws to power the Tigers to an opening day victory. Estelle Gromko added two goals while Carolyn Bailey (assist), Kayden Flather (assist) and Lucy Winthrop (2 draws) also scored, with Lydia Greenleaf assisting on two tallies. Ashton Flather made eight stops and her defense got strong play from Morgan Sexton, Avery Brown, Jade Wilcox (3 caused turnovers), Faith Hauenstein and Lucy Donahue.
Sophomore Brooke Lomasney notched points on seven of her Tanners’ eight goals with three scores and four helpers while Madi Barrett scored three with an assist. Kayla Landry caused four turnovers and scooped up four grounders and goalie Caitlin Snow played well with 10 stops.
Beverly 16, Wakefield 3: The Panthers cruised in their season opener, getting hat tricks by Jenna Schweizer, Lauren Caley, Samantha Sprissler and Joselyn Silva. Lily Shea added two goals and four assists in the win.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gulls take two: Endicott (15-3) stayed hot with wins of 11-3 and 4-1 over Salve Regina on Sunday. Robbie Wladkowski mashed a grand slam in the big win, while Danny MacDougall had a two-run shot in the closer victory.
Salem States splits pair: The Vikings (3-13) topped Worcester State, 3-1, before falling 9-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Brahiam Ortega had two hits and an RBI in the win, while Devin Fuegen also knocked one in. Brock Pare picked up the win on the mound, allowing just five hits and striking out five over six strong innings. Jake Boucher snared the save with two Ks.
Gordon sweeps Thomas: The Scots (8-13) topped Thomas twice in a doubleheader on Sunday by scores of 13-9 and 7-0. Andrew Hartman had four hits including a pair of doubles and five RBI in the first win, with CJ Demers adding two hits and an RBI. In the shutout victory, Tyler Sprince spun a gem on the mound, going the distance while allowing just three hits with three Ks for his first win of the season. Demers added a homer and two RBI to lead the offense, with Hartman getting three more hits and scoring twice.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott splits: The Gulls (8-4) fell to Nichols, 2-1, early on Sunday before coming back and taking the second half of a doubleheader, 5-1. Maria Hanchuk went the distance in the circle in the loss, striking out three and walking three while allowing just four hits and two earned. In the win, Emma DaSilva had two hits including a double with three RBI to lead the offense. Katie Watts also had three hits including a double to go with a run scored while Lauren Misiaszek and Dani Lear each had a sac fly.
Vikings drop two: Salem State (6-10) dropped a pair of games to Worcester State on Sunday by scores of 5-1 and 9-1. Mackenzie DeSantis had an RBI double in the first loss, while Payton Jeffers mashed a solo homer for her team’s only run in the second game.
Gordon drops two: The Scots fell to 10-12 with losses of 5-2 and 10-2 in a weekend doubleheader against Western New England. Emily Peterson knocked in two with a double in the first loss, while Jayden Johnson had two hits and an RBI in the second loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 18, Salve Regina 5: Domenic Russo erupted for eight goals while Nick Graap had four goals and an assist to help the Gulls (5-4) roll. Nick Pagluiso added seven assists to go with one goal in the win.
UMass Boston 33, Salem State 2: The Vikings fell to 1-8 on the season, with Kyle Tammaro and Aidan Hollingsworth scoring the lone goals.
Wentworth 11, Gordon 10: The Scots (3-6) dropped a close one despite two goals apiece from Joel Bean, Jackson Wright and Marco Fernandez. John Flemmi, Ryan Stephen Long, Nicolas Flemmi and Noah Theis added individual tallies.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 23, Wentworth 7: Hailey Beling scored five times while Kaitlyn Mini, Abbie Zorrilla and Carolina Piorkowski each had four goals to power the Scots (7-3) to victory. Jocelyn Noyes added a hat trick in the win.
Salem State 21, MCLA 4: The Vikings (4-5) won their fourth straight after dropping five consecutive games to open the season. Jenna Wells led the way with four goals while Taylor Sujko and Mackenzie Schmink had hat tricks.
Endicott 15, Salve Regina 5: The Gulls (4-5) rolled behind hat tricks from Mia Smith (3 assists) and Alex Palermo. Kiana Napolitano and Katie Schenk each added two goals.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Curry 0: The Scots (7-5) swept their way to victory behind doubles wins from duos Joshua Noel/Ezekiel Hall (8-0), Carleton Riester/Jeffrey Bodner (8-1) and Sam Miller/James Wellborn (8-1). Singles victories came from Hall (6-1, 6-0), Bodner (6-0, 6-0), Noel (6-1, 6-0), Riester (6-0, 6-0), Wellborn (6-0, 6-1) and Brendan Tuttle (6-0, 6-0).
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott takes two: The Gulls climbed over .500 (10-9) with wins over SUNY Potsdam, 3-1, and SUNY Poly, 3-0, over the weekend. Endicott beat Potsdam 16-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 behind 16 kills from Rafa Robert and 44 assists from Gabe DeBenedetto. The 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over Poly was highlighted by 13 more kills Robert and Dean Warner, as well as seven digs apiece from Mason Mallory and Vance Mallory.