GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 58, Saugus 30: Freshman Abby Bettencourt’s career-high 16-points plus a season best 15 from senior captain Aja Alimonti helped the Tanners (6-1) bounce back Saturday morning. Sophomore Isabel Bettencourt added eight points, Emma Bloom had eight points with five rebounds and senior captain Amber Kiricoples pulled down 17 rebounds while handing out five assists.
Hamilton-Wenham 48, Triton 42: The Generals led the entire way as Jane Maguire and Sarah Cooke (two 3-pointers) had 11 points each in the win. Abby Simon contributed a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) for Hamilton-Wenham, which was playing its third game in four nights. Marley Shea buried a pair of 3-pointers, while Cooke, Olivia Baker and Charlene Fibbe were honored on Senior Night.
Matignon 40, Salem Academy 35: Sophomore captain Cindy Shehu recorded her third straight double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, but the Navigators (now 0-3) were shaded by the Warriors for the second time in three days. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez and Raizel Obrero (all in the 4th quarter) each added six points for Salem Academy, which led by two at halftime and later had a 9-point run in the fourth to get back to within striking distance.
Dexter Southfield 51, Bishop Fenwick 45: Junior Olivia Found scored 20 points with five assists and seven steals with Fenwick dipping to 7-4. Senior captain Liz Gonzalez chipped in with six points, eight rebounds and five swipes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 69, Winthrop 47: The Tanners moved to 4-2 on the season behind a balanced scoring attack led by Nick Vecchio’s 17 points. Dan Barrett added 16 and Anthony Forte had 10 in the win.
Bishop Fenwick 56, Salem Academy 37: Max Grenert scored 16 points while Jason Roman posted 10 points,, seven assists and five boards to help the Crusaders move to 8-5 on the year. Nick Bowers added five points and five assists in the win.
Hamilton-Wenham 80, Rockport 45: The Generals (6-2) rolled thanks to 19 points from Carter Coffey and 18 from Ryan Hutchinson.
Danvers 54, Winthrop 47: The Falcons (4-5) got back on track after a tough loss to Salem, getting 24 points from leading scorer Jared Berry to secure the win. Myles Crateau was also huge down the stretch, scoring eight points in the fourth quarter alone to help his team secure the victory.
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet 148.95, Marblehead 127.85: The Chieftains scored their highest team total of the season thanks to top all-around performances from junior Emma Quirk (36.1) and sophomore Bella Marques (37.9). Top scorers for Masco in each event were as followed: Gracy Mowers in vault (9.75) with Marques second (9.6); Bella Misiura on bars (9.5) with Marques second (9.3); Gracy Mowers on beam (9.7) with Marques second (9.5); and Misiura on floor (9.7) with Marques second (9.5). Alex Budrow, Emma Quirk, Lauren Mugge and Mya Champlain also had strong days on the mat for Masco.
Beverly 131.25, Bishop Fenwick 118.85: Sydney Spencer won the all-around for the Panthers with a score of 33.75 while also prevailing on the beam with an 8.6. She took second place on both floor (8.7) and bars (8.0) while tying Olivia Giello for second on vault (8.45). Senior Keegan Richardson was first on vault (8.8) and floor exercises (9.15) for the Orange-and-Black while teammate Gabby Chirco won the uneven bars with an 8.2, was second on beam at 7.9 and third on floor at 8.5. Linnea Avola (7.6 on bars) and Maddie Saunders (7.8 on beam) were also third place finishers for BHS.
Fenwick’s Siena Igoe had a nice showing on vault, scoring 8.25 to place third.
Hamilton-Wenham 126.85, Gloucester-Ipswich 112.10: Georgia Greeves won the bars (8.40) and floor exercises (8.40), tied for the top spot on vault (8.60) and finished second on the balance beam (7.75) to propel the Generals to victory. Teammate Norah Keyes also scored 8.60 on vault to earn a tie for the top spot. Olivia Novak won the beam for H-W (8.20), was second on floor (7.70) and third on bars (7.3). Additionally, Abby Benack and Ellie Holbrook each shared second place on vault at 8.30 for the Generals, with Benack taking second on bars 8.0) and third on beam (7.2) as well. Alexandra Benchoff added a solid showing on floor (3rd place, 7.60).
Essex Tech 129.3, Salem 45.4: The Hawks got past the undermanned Witches on Saturday behind some strong all around performances. Taylor Howard won the vault (8.95) and beam (8.5) while finishing third on her team on floor (8.1). In addition, Brooke Billert won bars with an 8.1 and Mia Finn was first on floor with an 8.3.
BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 5, Beverly 2: On Sunday at Cronin Rink in Revere, the Headers scored four second period goals to pull away and knock off their Northeastern Conference rivals. Aidan Ryan and Connor Jalbert both popped in a pair of goals for Marblehead (now 5-2) while Carter Laramie also found the back of the net. Will Shull had two assists, giving him 96 career points, while single assistss went to Eli Feingold, Chris Locke, Cam Patrick, Hayden Leveroni, Charlie Titus, and J.T. Monahan. Nick Peters turned aside 16 shots in net for the win.
Beverly (4-4) got a goal and an assist from junior Matt Mezza, as well as a goal from Gavin Doyle and assists from both D.J. Bachini and Cam Cook. Brendan Sweeney was solid in stopping 27 shots.
Essex Tech 3, Boston Latin Academy 3: David Egan potted a pair of goals, one while shorthanded, and Kyle Mahan stopped 33 shots as the Hawks (4-2-1) earned a Sunday morning stalemate in South Boston. Jonathan Daley also lit the lamp for Essex Tech, which got two assists apiece from Bryan Swaczyk and defenseman Cam Doherty. Forward Larry Graffeo and defenseman Matt Miller also excelled for the Hawks, who killed a penalty over the last minute and 45 seconds to earn a point.
Winthrop 3, Danvers 1: Freshman Brady Plaza scored off a pass from Dillon Driscoll, but the Falcons (2-3) were unable to put anything else into the Winthrop net in falling to the Vikings for the second straight weekend. Acting head coach Andrew O’Neill stressed how well his team battled throughout and how the squad battled through numerous penalties. Senior netminder Adam Bridgeo (21 saves) was again sharp between the pipes.
Saugus 6, Swampscott 3: Freshman Will Roddy netted his first two varsity goals and senior Zack Pierce also ripped the twine, but the Big Blue (0-7-1) were hurt when Saugus scored with one second left in the middle stanza to take the lead for good. Swampsott got another 24 saves from goaltender Ian Roddie as well as assists from freshmen Kody Langevain (2) and Derek Faia.
Worcester Academy 7, Pingree 3: Playing their first game of the season and with just three practices under their belts, the Highlanders were defeated at home. Ryan Clark, Cody Plaza and Joey Silverio had the goals, with teammates Hazen Pike (2), Sam Murray (2), Clayton Smith and Nicholas Ferullo dishing out helpers.