GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 17, Beverly 5: Jordan Petijean netted a goal, scooped up two grounders and played great defense to help the Tanners (5-3) extend their win streak. Brooke Lomasney had another big offensive game with four goals and four assists, Ally Bettencourt led the ledger with five tallies, four assists and a great day in the circle, Madi Barrett contributed two goals and three helpers and freshman Angela Fabbo scored two with an assist. Captains Siobhan Smith (two goals, assist) and McKenna Forni (goal, assist) also had multi-point outings.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 10, Peabody 3: Scoring the game’s final nine goals in dominant fashion, the Panthers (now 6-2) got four goals and an assist from Mason Simpson plus two goals, a dozen ground balls, and 11 faceoff wins from James Silva to win going away. Matt Maloblocki (2 assists), Gavin Lawrence, Cam Smith and Brendan McCarron also scored for the Orange-and-Black, with Aidan Sullivan earning three assists and Colby Vaccaro turning aside 11 Tanner shot attempts.
Anthony Anzalone had 13 saves for Peabody (now 4-4), with Matt Bettencourt scoring once and adding an assist. John Lucas and Don Cavanaugh also scored, and Matt Lindstrom picked up an assist as well.
BASEBALL
Lawrence 2, Beverly 0: Sophomores Micah McManus (four innings, five strikeouts) and Connor Connolly (three innings, three strikeouts) pitched well in limiting the Lancers to seven hits but the bats were quiet for Beverly (5-2) with only three singles. Hitting those were seniors Ian Visnick, Noah Guanci and Logan Petrosino.
Salem Academy 4, KIPP 1: Keegan LeClare fanned 13 in a complete game 2-hit effort as the Navigators improved to 6-2. LeClare helped his own cause with two hits and Azriel Taguiam contributed two hits and a pair of RBI.
BB&N 11, Pingree 0: A couple of field miscues cost the Highlanders (5-3) against an excellent opponent. Chris Giordano retired all three batters he faced on eight pitches and Nick Hubbard threw well for four frames with only three earned runs allowed. Hudson Weidman doubled at the dish and Danny Alepa added a single.
Lynnfield 6, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue fell to 1-7 with the non-league loss.
BOYS TRACK
Pingree places fourth: The Highlanders (2-4) finished fourth overall in a five-team meet, with Aakash Nandipaku placing first in the long jump with a PR of 19-11.25. The 4x100 relay team of Mike Mariani, Chris Mariani, Namdipaku and Chris Colby was second overall (47.31) while Colby finished fourth in the 100 (11.81). Sam Graubart added a fifth place finish in the 400 (54.19) while Teo Mahon was sixth in the shot put with a PR throw of 32-11.5.
GIRLS TRACK
Pingree fifth: The Highlanders (3-4) finished last in a five-team meet despite a second place finish from Emily Norton (javelin) and another runner-up from Avery DePiero (high jump). Norton was also sixth in the 1500, Cassie Smith and Ashra Odiase tied for second in the shot put with PR throws of 25-5, Olivia Botta was third in the triple jump, Allie Stella fourth in the javelin, Simone Brooks fourth in the 1500 and Samantha Wiseman fifth in the triple jump. The 4x100 relay team of Sydney Reno, Maddy O’Connor, DePiero and Hannah Shields claimed fourth.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls win two: Endicott (21-7) picked up a pair of CCC wins, 3-0 and 7-1 over Roger Williams. Chloe Shapleigh had an RBI double and Chris Nowicki tripled in the 7-1 victory while the shutout was tossed by Jaylin Cuoto, who fanned only one and scattered five hits with Endicott playing excellent defense. Raven Comtois, who had RBI in both games, homered in that one.
Vikings drop two: Salem State (9-25) came out on the wrong end of two one-run games with Westfield State, 3-2 and 5-4. The 3-2 bout was a nine inning affair with Emily Carter going all nine frames in the circle and fanning seven with SSU unable to hold a lead in the seventh. Payton Jeffers drove home three runs in the 5-4 contest and Sydney Rodriguez had big hits in both.
Scots sweep: Gordon (16-18) picked up two league wins over Curry, 2-1 and 7-4. The 2-1 contest saw Mara Little record a two inning save with Gina Terrazzano of Peabody getting two hits along with two each from Isabella Rivera and Ami Rivera. The 7-4 bout was highlighted by Little going the distance in the circle supported by a Jayden Johnson home run plus three hits and three RBI from Isabella Rivera.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon swept: Salve Regina blasted Gordon, 8-1 and 11-1, with Beverly’s Brayden Clark winning one of the games by striking out seven in seven innings of work. Fellow Beverly native Tyler Petrosino had two RBI for Salve in the other game while a C.J. Demers solo homer was the highlight of the afternoon for Gordon (now 9-23).
Salem State loses two: Westfield State got the better of the Vikings, 10-1 and 3-0, in a MASCAC double header. Jake Boucher went 2-for-4 in one of the games for Salem (7-22) and Gloucester’s E.J. Field collected the day’s only RBI.
Endicott splits Saturday: Nichols got a walk-off two run homer to hand Endicott (25-5) its first league loss of the season, 5-4, but the Gulls surged to a 16-0 win in the nightcap to split the day. Endicott had 17 hits in the victory including four by Robbie Wladkowski and three from Caleb Shpur with Gabe Von Emon (six innings, seven strikeouts) and Foch Lovejoy combining for the shutout.
Endicott 5, Colby 1: On Sunday, the Gulls improved to 26-5 behind a stellar pitching performance from Nicholas Cannata (6 innings, 2 hits, 7 Ks, 0 ERs). Chris Jenkins and Max Tarlin were both great in relief as well. Offensively, Caleb Shpur and TJ Liponis each had two RBI while Danny McDougall and Jake Nardone also knocked one in. McDougall and Joseph Miller each had three hits to lead the way in the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 16, Western New England 8: Carly Pierce scored six times to keep the Gulls (10-7) unbeaten in CCC action on Senior Day at home. Kiana Napolitano added three goals with two assists for the winners, Lydia Atkins made 19 saves in net and Katy Garvin added two goals with two assists.
Nichols 14, Gordon 10: Kaitlyn Mini had four goals but the Scots couldn’t slow down the Bison in falling to 7-8. Alexis LaPai and Katherine Piorkowski each added a pair of goals for Gordon.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 16, Western New England 7: On Senior Day, the Gulls (11-4) won their eighth straight game and remained unbeaten in CCC play. Domenic Russo scored four goals, Max Kesicki had three with one assist and Nick Graap also had a hat trick and Nick Pagliuso scored twice with three assists.
Nichols 11, Gordon 10: Ryan Stephen Long’s goal in the fourth quarter gave Gordon (3-11) a two goal cushion but the Bison ended the game on a 3-0 run to snatch victory. Jackson Wright led the Scots with four goals on the day and Stephen Flemmi scored three.
Keene State 17, Salem State 4: Luke Fleming had a pair of goals for Salem State (1-14) and Erik Magner added a goal and an assist.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 5, Wentworth 0: It was a clean sweep for the Gulls (9-10) in the CCC playoff quarterfinals led by wins from Oliver Pope/Hudson De Risi (8-3), Nick Brennan/Conrad Kadel (8-3) and Antonio Marsallo/Julian Richtarich (8-2) in double play. Kadel and De Risi then clinched the match with quick singles victories.
Gordon 5, Salve Regina 0: The Scots (11-6) advanced to the CCC semifinals with doubles wins by Ezekiel Hall/Joshua Noel (8-0), James Wellborn/Lucas Barnes (8-0) and Carleton Riester/Jeffrey Bodner (8-6). Barnes and Bodner then won in singles play to end the quarterfinal match with a Gordon triumph.
Salem State 5, UMass Boston 4: The Vikings edged the Beacons to finish the Little East conference slate perfect at 6-0. Winners were Andrew Muttiah/Quentin Wilkins (8-1), Cory Cherico/Josh Gruber (8-1) plus Cherico (6-1, 6-3), Wilkins (6-1, 6-0) and Parker Andreoli (6-0, 6-0).