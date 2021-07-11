DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Peabody 11, Swampscott 2: Liam Smith mashed a 3-run homer to help Peabody advance to the D16 semifinals. Liam Smith added a 2-run double, Owen Jordan had two hits and Caleb Penn struck out six in an outstanding mound outing for Peabody, which remains unbeaten in the tourney and awaits the Peabody West/Lynnfield winner for Wednesday’s winner’s bracket final.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 2, North Adams 1: It was a walk in the park for the Navs (12-9-2), who saw Jon Luders draw a bases loaded free pass to force home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. North Shore trailed 2-0 going to the final at-bat and tied things up on another bases loaded walk drawn by Cal Christofori earlier in the inning. Joe Lomuscio had three hits for the Navs and Austin Amaral had a great outing on the mound, striking out seven over six frames with one run allowed.
DISTRCIT 16 11-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL
Peabody West 10, Lynnfield 0: The Tanner City kids remained unbeaten and advanced to Tuesday’s D16 title tilt in the 11-year-old division behind some great pitching from Andrew Wenzel and Ricky Williams.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott Sox 6, Marblehead 5: Nick Reiser had a great outing with nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 and Ben Kendrew came on to earn the save. Joe Kasper hit a 2-run bomb for the victorious Sox, Wilber Rosario hit two doubles and Elvis Rodriguez provided a 2-run double.
DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Gloucester 13, Manchester Essex 5: The Fisherman kids exploded for 11 runs in the final two innings to stay undefeated and move to the D15 final. Nico Alves and Trey Marrone hit back-to-back homers for Gloucester with other big hits from Jerry Adams, Connor Mahoney and Nash Marshall. Connor St. Laurent of Manchester had a homer for his team, making it 2-0 early though the lead didn’t last.
Danvers American 6, Amesbury 1: Trailing 1-0 going into the fifth inning, Danvers put together a six run rally to earn another shot at Manchester Essex in the double-elimination final four.