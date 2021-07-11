Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.