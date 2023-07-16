LEGION BASEBALL
Manchester 5, Peabody 4: On Saturday, the Manchester Mariners advanced to the second round of the District 8 playoffs with an upset win, getting two hits (including a double) and four RBI from Riley Schmitt. Ben Milner also knocked in a run while Will Roddy scored twice and had a double. Manchester moves on to face top-seeded Lowell next.
For Peabody, which scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting, Christian Rosa drove in three runs with a triple.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Navigators split: The North Shore Navigators (16-17) split Saturday’s doubleheader, beating Upper Valley 5-4 before losing to them by a 7-3 score later in the day. Brandon Drapeau had two hits and an RBI in the win while Matthew Chatelle, Evan Griffis and Jacob Jarrell all knocked in one run apiece. Nate Espelin was strong on the mound, going five innings while allowing one earned with three Ks. DJ Pacheco had three hits in the loss.